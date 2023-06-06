 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: How to solve HFX Wanderers FC’s winless woes? | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Tim Austen/Canadian Premier League
HFX Wanderers FC captain Andre Rampersad looks on as Atlético Ottawa winger Zach Verhoven breaks free on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: How to solve HFX Wanderers FC’s winless woes?

A quarter of the way into the Canadian Premier League club’s soccer season, the Halifax side has yet to muster a win. Is it bad luck, or something more?

By and

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Patrice Gheisar is in a pickle: Eight games into the HFX Wanderers FC head coach’s debut Canadian Premier League season, his team has only lost twice—but the club hasn’t managed to find a win, either. At the quarter-mark of the CPL season, Gheisar’s Halifax side sits at the bottom of the league standings, with six points from eight appearances. (Six of those matches have ended in draws.) More concerning, the club has managed just six goals in eight matches—fewest of any CPL team. Never mind that the Wanderers sit in the top half of the league for shots and passes completed.

What gives, then?

“I think it’s a lot of little lessons,” Gheisar said ahead of his club’s 0-2 loss to Atlético Ottawa on June 3. “Finish your chances. Don't give up cheap goals when you score goals. Close the game off. But most importantly, it’s also about us finding a continuous [starting] 11.”

Related
7 burning questions as the HFX Wanderers enter soccer pre-season (7)

7 burning questions as the HFX Wanderers enter soccer pre-season: New coach, new roster, new expectations for the Canadian Premier League soccer club. Will it lead to new results?


Until Saturday in Ottawa, Gheisar had yet to start the same lineup twice. After a 1-1 draw against Pacific FC on May 27, the 47-year-old bet on the same lineup securing the Halifax club’s first win of 2023. Instead, Saturday ended in disappointment.

In this episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman break out their armchair whiteboards to settle the matter of HFX Wanderers FC’s ongoing struggle to secure three points. What happened on Saturday? How does Gheisar find his elusive starting 11? Is Halifax just supremely unlucky, or is there more behind the club’s string of results?

Tags

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in News

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

By Martin Bauman

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

NEW: “Far from out of the woods” with Tantallon fire threat, officials say

By Martin Bauman

NEW: “Far from out of the woods” with Tantallon fire threat, officials say

Province bans all travel and activity within forests while wildfires continue

By Martin Bauman

Province bans all travel and activity within forests while wildfires continue

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

By Jenn Lee and Alyssa Goulart

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

HRM WILDFIRES

Recent Comments

Trending

Mera Cafe + Bar is big on storytelling

By Martin Bauman

Mera Cafe + Bar is big on storytelling

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

By Martin Bauman

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

DEVELOPING: A timeline of the Upper Tantallon wildfire

By Martin Bauman

DEVELOPING: A timeline of the Upper Tantallon wildfire

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

By Jenn Lee and Alyssa Goulart

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group