 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: João Morelli is back—and he isn’t done scoring yet | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Canadian Premier League / Chant Photography
Halifax Wanderers forward João Morelli controls the ball as he's shadowed by York United's Matthew Baldisimo on July 30, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: João Morelli is back—and he isn’t done scoring yet

The Halifax Wanderers earned their first road win of the season on July 30 and have a chance to make franchise history this long weekend.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
When Brazilian forward João Morelli found the back of the net for the Halifax Wanderers on Sunday, July 30, not only did it mark his first goal for the club in 479 days, it also represented a triumphant return from an ACL injury the forward wasn’t sure he would ever fully recover from. You could see it in the way Morelli, the former 2021 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year, came to tears at the end of the Wanderers’ 2-0 win over York United.

“It was really hard. I thought [my career] was going to stop, I’m not going to lie,” he told CanPL.ca’s Kristian Jack after the match. “My wife and kid supported me a lot, man. It’s great to be back.”
Related
7 burning questions as the HFX Wanderers enter soccer pre-season (7)

7 burning questions as the HFX Wanderers enter soccer pre-season: New coach, new roster, new expectations for the Canadian Premier League soccer club. Will it lead to new results?


Make no mistake: Morelli is, indeed, back. In his fourth appearance for the Wanderers in 2023, the 27-year-old nearly added a second goal to his tally after narrowly missing on a goal line cross from fullback Wesley Timoteo, and he might’ve had a pair of assists, too, if not for unlucky breaks from teammates Massimo Ferrin and Armaan Wilson.

With 20 career goals for the Wanderers between 2020-2023, Morelli has tied former teammate Akeem Garcia for the co-lead in franchise goals scored (all competitions), and now holds the edge for Wanderers goals in the Canadian Premier League. What’s more, Halifax still has another 11 regular season games to go.

In this week’s episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporter Martin Bauman recaps the Wanderers’ 2-0 victory over York United, Morelli’s return to form and the Matthew Baldisimo red card incident.

Plus, can Halifax secure its first three-game win streak this weekend when it hosts Pacific FC? And how has the club held up to the burning questions it faced entering the 2023 season?

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in News

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

4 ways to mark Emancipation Day in Halifax in 2023

By Martin Bauman

4 ways to mark Emancipation Day in Halifax in 2023

Nova Scotians are being governed very badly when it comes to climate

By Matt Stickland

Nova Scotians are being governed very badly when it comes to climate

What do the floods mean for Halifax’s shipping industry?

By Martin Bauman

What do the floods mean for Halifax’s shipping industry?
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

Poll

The Canadian Football League game at Saint Mary's University on Saturday was a sell-out success that revitalized talk of the league expanding out here. Should Halifax get a CFL team?

The Canadian Football League game at Saint Mary's University on Saturday was a sell-out success that revitalized talk of the league expanding out here. Should Halifax get a CFL team?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

4 ways to mark Emancipation Day in Halifax in 2023

By Martin Bauman

4 ways to mark Emancipation Day in Halifax in 2023

Nova Scotians are being governed very badly when it comes to climate

By Matt Stickland

Nova Scotians are being governed very badly when it comes to climate

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

About those billionaire megayachts in Halifax Harbour this week...

By Martin Bauman

The $80-million Vive la Vie (foreground) and $7.9-million Homecoming (rearground) yachts, docked in Halifax Harbour on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group