 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Trouble for HFX Wanderers FC as winless streak extends to six games | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Canadian Premier League
Wanderers defenders Cale Loughrey, (left), Mo Omar (centre) and Cristian Campagna (right) react after York United FC midfielder Matthew Baldisimo scores on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Trouble for HFX Wanderers FC as winless streak extends to six games

On Saturday, May 20, the Wanderers suffered a 3-nil drubbing at the hands of visiting York United FC.

By and

In this episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporter Matt Stickland is joined by Josh Healey of Halifax soccer blog Wanderers Notebook to diagnose HFX Wanderers FC’s struggles after the club’s 0-3 home defeat to York United FC. (Coast reporter Martin was listed as DNP: Nephews for Saturday’s match.) The two discuss what’s working—and not working—for the Wanderers after five draws and a loss to start the club’s 2023 Canadian Premier League season.

Later, Halifax defender Cristian Campagna joins to talk pizza, which of his teammates is the worst singer and brushing off a disappointing home result.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
