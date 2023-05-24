The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Trouble for HFX Wanderers FC as winless streak extends to six games

In this episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporter Matt Stickland is joined by Josh Healey of Halifax soccer blog Wanderers Notebook to diagnose HFX Wanderers FC’s struggles after the club’s 0-3 home defeat to York United FC. (Coast reporter Martin was listed as DNP: Nephews for Saturday’s match.) The two discuss what’s working—and not working—for the Wanderers after five draws and a loss to start the club’s 2023 Canadian Premier League season.



Later, Halifax defender Cristian Campagna joins to talk pizza, which of his teammates is the worst singer and brushing off a disappointing home result.