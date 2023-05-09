 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax stays undefeated, but also winless—which one is closer to the truth? | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Zachary Peters / Canadian Premier League
HFX Wanderers FC midfielder Lorenzo Callegari holds his hands to his head during the Wanderers' May 6, 2023 match against Winnipeg's Valour FC. The clubs tied nil-nil.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax stays undefeated, but also winless—which one is closer to the truth?

Suburban FC’s Alex Sheppard joins Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman to talk about the Wanderers’ weekend draw and the upcoming Maritime Super Series.

By and

In this episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman are joined by Alex Sheppard—a HFX Wanderers FC fan, but also a part of local minor soccer organization Suburban FC.

The three talk about the Wanderers’ game over the weekend (a nil-nil draw with Winnipeg’s Valour FC). After the recap, Alex tells Matt and Martin all about the upcoming Maritime Super Series, which will feature some big names in both men’s and women’s soccer—including some former Wanderers (one of whom is an all-time leading scorer for the club).

And finally, Matt learns that Martin is famous.

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
