The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax stays undefeated, but also winless—which one is closer to the truth?

I
n this episode of The Wanderer Grounds
, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman are joined by Alex Sheppard—a HFX Wanderers FC fan, but also a part of local minor soccer organization Suburban FC.
The three talk about the Wanderers’ game over the weekend (a nil-nil draw with Winnipeg’s Valour FC). After the recap, Alex tells Matt and Martin all about the upcoming Maritime Super Series
, which will feature some big names in both men’s and women’s soccer—including some former Wanderers (one of whom is an all-time leading scorer for the club).
And finally, Matt learns that Martin is famous.