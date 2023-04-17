The Wanderer Grounds is a new podcast by fans, for fans

Hello sports fans and people who think they might want to try out sports fandom!

We here at the Coast are launching a new podcast! Martin and I are huge fans of the Halifax Wanderers FC, or rather, we want to be. We both come to our love of soccer honestly—both of us play, Martin’s been covering the Canadian Premier League (the Wanderers’ league) since it started, and I’ve been following English club Bristol City to an unhealthy degree since about 2013.

So, we’ve decided to pair our love of the game with our love of this city and start a Wanderers podcast. Although knowing a bit about soccer would help, this is meant to be approachable. We’re going to spend less time analyzing the tactical details of the game and more time having the types of debates that are had in any friend group after every match.

If you want a better understanding of the pros and cons of having an inverted fullback, this is not the podcast for you. If you want to know which letter of the YMCA is most likely to result in a straight red card, this is the podcast for you. It’s the letter Y, and if you want to know why, you’ll have to listen to the first episode of, in which we recap the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Ottawa.