 The Wanderer Grounds is a new podcast by fans, for fans | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

The Wanderer Grounds is a new podcast by fans, for fans

Team Coast's Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman talk all things Halifax Wanderers FC.

By and

Hello sports fans and people who think they might want to try out sports fandom!

We here at the Coast are launching a new podcast! Martin and I are huge fans of the Halifax Wanderers FC, or rather, we want to be. We both come to our love of soccer honestly—both of us play, Martin’s been covering the Canadian Premier League (the Wanderers’ league) since it started, and I’ve been following English club Bristol City to an unhealthy degree since about 2013.

So, we’ve decided to pair our love of the game with our love of this city and start a Wanderers podcast. Although knowing a bit about soccer would help, this is meant to be approachable. We’re going to spend less time analyzing the tactical details of the game and more time having the types of debates that are had in any friend group after every match.

HFX Wanderers FC is ready to make you believe again

HFX Wanderers FC is ready to make you believe again: As the soccer club embarks on a season-opening road trip to Ottawa, its new head coach isn’t shying away from the moment.


If you want a better understanding of the pros and cons of having an inverted fullback, this is not the podcast for you. If you want to know which letter of the YMCA is most likely to result in a straight red card, this is the podcast for you. It’s the letter Y, and if you want to know why, you’ll have to listen to the first episode of The Wanderer Grounds, in which we recap the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Ottawa.

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
