 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax has built its home stadium into a fortress once again | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Canadian Premier League
HFX Wanderers FC defender Doneil Henry makes his Halifax debut in front of goalkeeper Yann Fillion in a 1-0 victory over Atlético Ottawa on July 23, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax has built its home stadium into a fortress once again

By

Make that five home wins in a row for the Halifax Wanderers. On Sunday, July 23, in front of an ebullient Halifax crowd, the Wanderers looked comfortable in beating reigning regular season champions Atlético Ottawa 1-0 behind a magnificent goal from striker Théo Collomb.

In this week’s episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman discuss the Wanderers’ run of form, Canadian international Doneil Henry’s debut and the best way to eat a potato. Plus, Collomb joins the show to talk about that moment from Sunday’s match, the gift of French cuisine and how he came up with his favourite goal celebration: the knee slide.

(Also: Martin was wrong about the Wanderers’ home win streak tally. He would like to beg forgiveness.)

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
