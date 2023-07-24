The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Halifax has built its home stadium into a fortress once again

M ake that five home wins in a row for the Halifax Wanderers. On Sunday, July 23, in front of an ebullient Halifax crowd, the Wanderers looked comfortable in beating reigning regular season champions Atlético Ottawa 1-0 behind a magnificent goal from striker Théo Collomb.



In this week’s episode of The Wanderer Grounds, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman discuss the Wanderers’ run of form, Canadian international Doneil Henry’s debut and the best way to eat a potato. Plus, Collomb joins the show to talk about that moment from Sunday’s match, the gift of French cuisine and how he came up with his favourite goal celebration: the knee slide.



(Also: Martin was wrong about the Wanderers’ home win streak tally. He would like to beg forgiveness.)

