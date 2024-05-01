 Mother Mother announce Halifax show in 2025 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Mother Mother / Facebook
Vancouver's Mother Mother will play at the Scotiabank Centre on Mar. 4, 2025.

Mother Mother announce Halifax show in 2025

The Vancouver indie rock band plays a show at the Scotiabank Theatre on Mar. 4.

By

Twenty years on from their origins in Heriot Bay, BC, indie rockers Mother Mother are still packing a punch. Back in February, the five-member band fronted by siblings Ryan and Molly Guldemond dropped their ninth album, Grief Chapter—and to mark the occasion, they’re embarking on a worldwide tour that stops in Halifax next March. On Mar. 4, 2025, the band plays the Scotiabank Centre with openers Cavetown and Cannons.

It’s been awhile since the Vancouver-based band—known for their high-energy shows—made it out to Nova Scotia. The last time, they joined The Arkells at the Scotiabank Centre for Halifax Pop Explosion in 2019. Since then, they became TikTok famous—with songs from 2008’s O My Heart racking up millions of streams from a new generation of listeners.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Ryan Guldemond says his band “really struggled to fit neatly into the industry standards of either a rock or pop format” in their earlier days.

“I sang straight from my throat and had a much more androgynous tone,” he added. “It was very rich with unisexual harmonies, as well as eccentric, quirky, daring lyrics. Perhaps it’s just the right time for people to understand that music.”

In the next six months, Mother Mother will tour the US, South America, New Zealand and Australia, before venturing across Canada in 2025.

Tickets go on sale for Mother Mother’s show in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre on Friday, May 3.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
