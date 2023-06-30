HFX Wanderers FC dethrone Hamilton’s Forge FC in 2-1 home thriller

Two days before HFX Wanderers FC would topple Hamilton’s Forge FC 2-1 at Wanderers Grounds, erasing the memory of four years of struggles against the defending Canadian Premier League champions, fullback Zach Fernandez offered his own pitchside prognostication of his club’s Friday fortunes.

“I think we’re more confident [compared to] the last result,” he told The Coast in the lead-up to Halifax’s Canada Day weekend tilt against second-place Forge—a team that stole a late draw against the Wanderers on April 22. “Mentally, we knew we had quality. But now, I think we can prove it a lot more.”

Prove it, they did. These are not the woebegone Wanderers of seasons past. Through 90 minutes and beyond, Halifax outlasted Forge FC in dramatic fashion, behind a pair of goals from winger Massimo Ferrin and centre-back Daniel Nimick.

The Wanderers got off to a choppy start. Bobby Smyrniotis’ Forge FC side appeared to be the more threatening of the two clubs through the opening minutes, with both midfielder Aboubacar Sissoko and forward Woobens Pacius testing Halifax goalkeeper Yann Fillion within the first eight minutes of the match. Pacius’s was the more dangerous of the two attacks; the 22-year-old native of Terrebonne, Que. beat Fillion for a header in front of goal, only for the shot to float above the crossbar. But a resilient Halifax side managed to weather the storm.

Both sides found the rain-soaked pitch to be a challenge. Not long after Forge’s opening flurry of attacks, Halifax winger Massimo Ferrin tried sending teammate Tiago Coimbra in on Hamilton’s goal with a through ball, only to watch the ball skid beyond his outstretched boots.

It was Ferrin again, though, who would prove the hero in front of the 6,145 at Wanderers Grounds—thanks, in large part, due to a world-class diagonal ball from Nimick. In the 25th minute, the Happy Valley-Goose Bay-born defender lofted a ball 70 yards across the bulk of the pitch to an in-stride Ferrin, who broke past Forge’s Rezart Rama and hammered the ball past goalkeeper Triston Henry to give the Wanderers a 1-0 lead.

Forge pressed hard for an equalizer before halftime, but the Wanderers held firm—something the club struggled with in its earliest matches of 2023. In the club’s season opener on April 15, the Wanderers saw a brilliant 1-0 lead vanish at the feet of Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett, two minutes into stoppage time. A week later, the Wanderers gifted a late equalizer to Forge FC in the 89th minute. Yet another week later, the Wanderers watched an early 1-0 lead disappear before halftime, courtesy of an equalizer from forward Shaan Hundal.

“We have 15 new guys, so many guys are learning what we’re trying to do,” Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar told The Coast in the days leading up to Friday’s match. “We let the [last Forge] game get away from us in the second half. And that’s a lesson we’ve learned, and we’re better for it now.”

Wanderers survive testy second half, climb to 4th in league standings

It was a nervy second half at Wanderers Grounds. Six players ended up with yellow cards: Halifax midfielders Tomas Giraldo and Wesley Timoteo, defender Cale Loughrey, Forge’s Abdulmalik Justin Owolabi-Belewu, Hamilton substitute Kwasi Poku and goalkeeper Triston Henry. Poku’s challenge, which sent Wanderers midfielder Mo Omar to the ground near Halifax’s 18-yard box in the 71st minute, drew the ire of Wanderers centre-back Dan Nimick.

Five minutes later, the Wanderers thought they’d earned a penalty kick after a shot went off the arm of Forge centre-back Manjrekar James inside Hamilton’s box.

Hamilton nearly equalized in the 78th minute. Rama had what appeared to be a sure goal, with a well-placed shot from inside the box to the bottom right corner, only for Fillion’s fingertips to preserve the Wanderers’ lead. For a moment, it felt like it would be enough to secure the win.

Forge, though, showed why the club has been the league standard-bearer for four seasons and counting. With just three minutes remaining in regular time, winger Tristan Borges found captain Kyle Bekker with room to operate on the edge of the Wanderers’ 18-yard box. As he has done so often for Forge FC, Bekker seized the moment.

Still, the drama wasn’t over—and this time, fortune favoured Halifax. Fullback Riley Ferrazzo earned a penalty for the Wanderers in stoppage time, beating ‘keeper Triston Henry and earning the referee’s penalty whistle after a moment of frenzy.

Both Forge and Wanderers players ended up in a scuffle. The pressure at Wanderers Grounds built to a crescendo. Nimick stepped up to the spot. And with a sure-footed strike to the right of Henry, he sent the crowd into a wave of euphoria.

With the win, the Wanderers climb to fourth in the Canadian Premier League standings. The club now has three wins, seven draws and two losses.

Halifax will travel to Langley, BC next to take on Vancouver FC at Willoughby Stadium on Friday, July 7.

—More to come.