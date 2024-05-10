BREAKING: Four universities in Halifax release call to school administrators: divest and disclose funding ties to Israel

On Friday, May 10, student groups from four Halifax universities–NSCAD, Dal, King’s and SMU–formed a shared group online, called Students for the Liberation of Palestine - Kjipuktuk/Halifax.

In a post, they call on their universities “to immediately disclose and divest from any investments that sustain settler-colonial projects, including the Zionist state known as Israel.”

As of this article’s publication, two of these schools have issued specific demands of their own university through specific student groups.

At NSCAD, the student union–SUNSCAD–and the Student Action Group released a series of 12 demands to their university, as follows:

We demand:

Public disclosure of the entirety of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University investment portfolio. Immediate divestment from all weapons manufacturing, military supplying, and companies operating in Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories. In response to emails sent from Dr. Shannon regarding the rights and responsibilities for students and faculty to speak truth to power, and exercise their academic freedom: an apology from, and the resignation of, the President of NSCAD University, Dr. Peggy Shannon. Anti-oppression training for ALL faculty and administration at NSCAD, focusing particularly on Queerness, indigeneity, and anticolonialism. Free tuition for all students. Free housing for all students. The implementation of a Palestinian Art History course. A scholarship offering free tuition and housing for one student currently living in Palestine. That the NSCAD Board of Governors be made up entirely of students, faculty, and staff, with at least 50% +1 seat on the Board being held by students. That NSCAD university moves all its banking to a credit union. The immediate breaking of the lease of NSCAD with the Port Authority, regarding NSCAD’s Port campus, and a commitment of no financial dealings with the Port Authority going forward. That all funds divested through the process of realizing the above demands be reinvested in the rebuilding of universities from the Gaza Strip that have been destroyed.



The King’s Students in Solidarity with Palestine group released a series of 7-plus demands, as follows: