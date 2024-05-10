BREAKING: Four universities in Halifax release call to school administrators: divest and disclose funding ties to Israel

On Friday, May 10, student groups from four Halifax universities–NSCAD, Dal, King’s and SMU–formed a shared group online, called Students for the Liberation of Palestine - Kjipuktuk/Halifax.
In a post, they call on their universities “to immediately disclose and divest from any investments that sustain settler-colonial projects, including the Zionist state known as Israel.”
As of this article’s publication, two of these schools have issued specific demands of their own university through specific student groups.
At NSCAD, the student union–SUNSCAD–and the Student Action Group released a series of 12 demands to their university, as follows:
We demand:
- Public disclosure of the entirety of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University investment portfolio.
- Immediate divestment from all weapons manufacturing, military supplying, and companies operating in Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories.
- In response to emails sent from Dr. Shannon regarding the rights and responsibilities for students and faculty to speak truth to power, and exercise their academic freedom: an apology from, and the resignation of, the President of NSCAD University, Dr. Peggy Shannon.
- Anti-oppression training for ALL faculty and administration at NSCAD, focusing particularly on Queerness, indigeneity, and anticolonialism.
- Free tuition for all students.
- Free housing for all students.
- The implementation of a Palestinian Art History course.
- A scholarship offering free tuition and housing for one student currently living in Palestine.
- That the NSCAD Board of Governors be made up entirely of students, faculty, and staff, with at least 50% +1 seat on the Board being held by students.
- That NSCAD university moves all its banking to a credit union.
- The immediate breaking of the lease of NSCAD with the Port Authority, regarding NSCAD’s Port campus, and a commitment of no financial dealings with the Port Authority going forward.
- That all funds divested through the process of realizing the above demands be reinvested in the rebuilding of universities from the Gaza Strip that have been destroyed.
The King’s Students in Solidarity with Palestine group released a series of 7-plus demands, as follows:
- Disclose
- Per the Responsible Investing Policy, publicly disclose the entire UKC investment portfolio, including a list of companies in which each TD Fund holds shares
- Divest
- Immediately divest from all weapons manufacturers, military suppliers, resource extraction, fossil fuel corporations, israeli companies, and companies that operate in israel or the occupied Palestinian territories
- Amend UKC Responsible Investment Policy to prohibit future investments in all of these categories
- Strike a new Investment Committee, of which 50% +1 seats are allocated to students, and the purpose of which is to divest the university from any company, including TD Asset Management, whose profits are made from war, genocide, colonialism, resource extraction, land theft, enslavement, or exploitation
- Dedicate any divested funds to rebuilding universities in Gaza:
- Al-Aqsa University,
- Al-Azhar University – Gaza,
- Al-Quds Open University,
- Gaza University,
- The Islamic University of Gaza,
- Israa University,
- Palestine Technical College,
- University College of Applied Sciences,
- The University of Palestine,
- Gaza Community/Training Center
- Remove the Chief of Police and the former Executive Director of hillel from the board of governors, and formally cut ties with the police and zionist organizations, including participation in Dalhousie’s Israel Exchange Program
- Cease banking with any of The Big 5 Banks, and switch to a credit union;
- Issue a public apology
- Publicly apologize for the university’s intimidation and failure to protect the rights of students with whom the university disagreed. In particular, apologize for statements conflating zionism with Judaism, and denigrating students acting or speaking in solidarity with Palestine
- Increase student representation in decision-making bodies
- Increase student representation on the Investment Committee to 50% +1
- Increase student representation on the Board of Governors to 50% +1
- Commit to decolonizing King’s academic programs
- Commit to decolonizing its academic programs, notably the Foundation Year Program, and co-creating a plan with students, decolonial scholars, and Mi’kmaw elders to enact this
- Include studying Palestinian texts and texts from South-West Asia and North Africa in every core program offered at UKC, and ensure that those teaching those texts are experts in them
- Ensure that each core course at UKC meaningfully engages with decolonial and anticolonial texts
- Rename the Scotiabank Room and meaningfully consult with the Mi'kmaq Grand Council and Mi’kmaq elders and community members on all named rooms and buildings and choose appropriate replacements
- Publicly advocating for increased government funding, to prevent the university from being beholden to private donors for its operations
- Never again fly the Canadian flag on campus, place the Mi'kmaq flag on the highest flag pole, and fly the Palestinian flag for at least one month every year
- Protect Students
- Protect the Mawiowio'kuom as a closed Indigenous space and create a procedure in consultation with Indigenous students and Mi’kmaw elders for non-Indigenous students entering the space
- In consultation with students, decolonial scholars, and Mi’kmaw elders, create policies explicitly protecting students from colonial violence - including Palestinian, Arab, Jewish, and Indigenous students from colonial violence of all kinds
- In consultation with students, decolonial scholars, and Mi’kmaw elders, protect the wearing of keffiyehs, the right of Muslim students to prayer spaces and the right of Indigenous students to wear regalia, smudge indoors and participate in cultural practices at will
- Hold administrators accountable
- Protect and support existing labour unions and future labour unions and work with them in good faith
- Create policies preventing managers from ordering student workers or other wage workers to violate the free expression rights of students on campus
- Fire the person responsible for directing UKC Security and Patrol to unconstitutionally censor student speech by targeting anti-genocide and anti-apartheid posters for removal, and
- Effect the immediate resignation of the President and Vice-President of the UKC
This group from King’s has issued a call-out for community members, students and faculty, to sign a letter which includes these demands, addressed to King’s’ administration, “in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.”
This is a developing story.