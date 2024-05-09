Halifax’s best cheap eats that are actually cheap—and tasty, too

This economy… it damn sure ain’t easy. With Canada’s inflation rate up 2.9% in March from the same time last year, a good number of Haligonians are finding it harder to scrounge up extra cash of any kind these days—let alone for a meal out. Bars and restaurants are feeling the pinch of higher costs, too: Last year saw the end of longtime Halifax favourites Coastal Cafe and John’s Lunch, both of which cited costs as a barrier to continuing. And after a summer that “did not go as planned,” Dartmouth’s Brightwood Brewery closed its taproom at the end of March.

So what’s a hungry person to do? Thankfully, there are still deals to be found across Halifax—and damn good food, too. Setting a price limit of $15 (a shade under Nova Scotia’s minimum hourly wage), we’ve combed through Halifax’s favourite haunts and meal deals to bring you the city’s best cheap eats that will satisfy both your stomach and your bank account.

This is not an exhaustive list. But it’s a good place to start:

A Taste of India

Hailed by The Coast as “the biggest bargain in any food court,” A Taste of India has been a fixture of Halifax’s Scotia Square for two decades. Vijaya Somabathula and her husband, John Nakka, started the small restaurant in the mall’s food court when they arrived in Canada 20 years ago. Since then, A Taste of India has survived both an eviction scare—which garnered more than 5,000 signatures in support of the restaurant—as well a COVID-19 pandemic that cleared out Halifax’s downtown office workers. The reason behind its popularity? It still boasts some of the best deals on offer anywhere in the city, with $10.99 chicken curry combos and $8.99 vegetable biryanis that are both heavy on flavour and light on your wallet.

Address: 5201 Duke Street (Scotia Square Mall)

Ardmore Tea Room

A good brunch doesn’t need to be fancy. Nowhere knows this better than the Ardmore, which has been a Quinpool Road staple since 1952. You’ll still find the best hash browns, bacon and toast platters in Halifax, served quickly and with regular coffee top-ups—or with a supersized milkshake, which the Ardmore does to perfection, too. It’s classic diner fare, through and through: Fast and friendly service that earns the frequently long lineups you’ll see waiting outside to get a table. A chicken and waffle platter will set you back $13 pre-tax, while a double sausage waffle cheeseburger (try it) costs $11.50 and comes with hashbrowns, to boot.

Address: 6499 Quinpool Road

Lenny Mullins The Ardmore Tea Room does no-fuss breakfast the right way.

El Este Taqueria

What if we told you some of Halifax’s best Mexican food is tucked into a tiny plaza near the edge of Dartmouth’s north end? Owner Remelino “Mel” Madlangbayan opened El Este Taqueria on Albro Lake Road in 2020 and has perfected his burritos, carnitas and tacos since then. It all starts with fresh ingredients and a keen attention to detail. El Este launched after the catering company Madlangbayan used to work for went on strike. “I said I’m going to make my own business,” he told The Coast in 2021. “Because I’m getting tired working for somebody else.” Everything at El Este is made to order, from the barbacoa beef tacos ($12 for two) to the pollo verde burritos ($14). Mel spends his evenings and early mornings marinating and braising the meat so that it’s tender and juicy. “I focus on what it’s really easy to do, like this,” he says. “And then sell the food to the people—like almost two minutes, three minutes, done.”

Address: 102 Albro Lake Road, Unit 2

click to enlarge El Este Taqueria / Instagram Dartmouth's El Este Taqueria focuses on simple ingredients and really tender meat.

Euro Pizza

Just up the hill from the Armdale Roundabout on St. Margaret’s Bay Road, you’ll find this neighbourhood gem that strikes the perfect balance between greasy and gourmet ‘za. While the pizza is fairly price-friendly—a medium cheese costs $13.45, while a medium pepperoni-and-cheese comes in just over $15—it’s the other offerings that really punch above their weight. Try a chicken or pork souvlaki dinner, which comes with pita, house-made tzatziki and Greek salad for $14.45. Or get a standalone souvlaki pita with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki for $8.60.

Address: 401 St. Margaret’s Bay Road

click to enlarge Euro Pizza / Facebook Unassuming location? Sure. But Euro Pizza isn't to be overlooked.

Fattoush Mediterranean Grill

Just off Dutch Village Road at the edge of Fairview, you’ll find some of the best shawarma in town. Nagham and Bilal Jabr opened Fattoush in 2020 after their prior venture, Fattoush Cafe, closed on Gladstone Street. We’re glad they’re back. At Fattoush, you’ll see classic Lebanese fare like fattoush salad ($7.99), as well as Arabic desserts like the sugary-sweet kunafa, made with spun pastry and layered with cheese. But it’s the wraps that really stand out: Available in both small and large sizes, Fattoush does chicken, beef and lamb shawarma, as well as falafel. Try a saj wrap ($12.99) instead of a pita for a thinner, flatbread-style wrap.

Address: 56 Supreme Court

click to enlarge Fattoush Mediterranean Grill / Facebook A shawarma platter at Fattoush, with fresh hummus and salad.

Indochine Banh Mi

Liz Smith loved the Vietnamese banh mi so much she decided she’d open her own sandwich shop. Known for its flavour fusion Korean tacos, its bubble tea smoothies, its bang-on pho, its salads galore and the mighty banh mi—a past Best Sandwich winner in our Best of Halifax survey. readers’ poll—this spot is vegetarian-, gluten-free and lunch-time-friendly. It’s more of a takeout counter than a restaurant—blink, and you’ll miss it while walking along South Park between Spring Garden Road and Sackville Street—but there’s enough room for dining in, if you’re into people watching. As of April 2024, a banh mi (Vietnamese sub) will set you back $10.95 pre-tax, and a vermicelli bowl comes in at $12.95. Plus, it’s one of the few places in town you’ll find Vietnamese coffee.

Address: 1551 South Park Street

Scott Blackburn A banh mi and bubble tea at Indochine.

Jean’s Chinese Restaurant

Owner Kong On Jean has been serving Chinese food to hungry Haligonians since the early 2000s—and in that time, he’s watched his diners’ tastes evolve. “In the past couple years, people seem to like healthier options, vegetables and spicy foods," he told The Coast in 2020. “A lot of people are looking for gluten-free noodles, so we sell a lot of those every day.” The restaurant also makes homemade hot sauce and soup stock. Just about everything on the lengthy menu costs less than $15—including Jean’s best-selling sweet and sour chicken. Try a combo plate and get the sweet and sour chicken with fried rice and an egg roll for $12.99.

Address: 5972 Spring Garden Road

Lenny Mullins Jean's Chinese Restaurant is big on flavour—and portions, too.

Salvatore’s

Wander into the Hydrostone Market pizzeria and the smell hits you: An intoxicating blend of Italian herbs wafting from the open kitchen. The perennial Best of Halifax contender (and winner) has been luring Haligonians to the north end for nearly 30 years—and while the pizza is otherworldly, some of the best budget-friendly offerings come on Sal’s sandwich menu. The restaurant’s “New York-Italian Hero” sandwiches, made with fresh-baked garlic bread, pack a punch that manages to both keep your belly and your wallet full. A small, toasted veg hero (made with mozzarella, cheddar, onion, tomato, romaine and mayo) costs $6.99—on par with Subway and far tastier—while a large pepperoni hero will set you back $10.99.

Address: 5541 Young Street

click to enlarge Lenny Mullins Salvatore's makes a mean hero sandwich.

Tawa Grill

A dinner spot specializing in Himalayan, Nepalese Indian and Pakistani cuisine, Tawa Grill is almost guaranteed to leave you with leftovers. And good ones, too. Based out of the Brewery Market building on Lower Water Street, it used to boast one of the best lunch buffets in town until it was brought to an end by COVID-19 health measures. While some of Tawa Grill’s curries will set you back more than $15, there are enough budget-friendly offerings still available: A butter chicken poutine will run you $9.99 and the hakka chow mein (a spicy Indo-Chinese noodle dish made with chilies, ginger and garlic) costs $11.

Address: 1496 Lower Water Street

Tawa Grill / Facebook Tawa Grill doesn't skimp on its portions. And the food is packed with flavour, too.

Wasabi House

Started by chef Richard Wu and his wife, Michelle Lin, in 2011, Wasabi House has become a perennial winner in The Coast’s reader-selected Best of Halifax Awards, famous for its happy-hour pricing, 10% discount on takeout orders and the bonus maki rolls that always seem to end up on your plate or in your to-go bag, free of charge. Students love it for its budget-friendly menu (at lunch, you can get 12 rolls for $12), and Haligonians keep coming back for the friendly and efficient service. Try a lunchtime bento combo and get one of Wasabi House’s rolls, along with gyoza, stir-fried vegetables, rice, green salad and ginger dressing for $11.95.

Address: 6403 Quinpool Road

click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton Quinpool Road's Wasabi House does sushi right.

White Sails Bakery & Deli

A Tantallon-area favourite, White Sails was a well-loved bakery long before expanding in 2011 to offering burgers, sandwiches and other hot meals. And it’s maintained its popularity under new owners Lindsay and Charbel Moussi. The two took over ownership of the deli and bakery last year after the tragedy of losing their four-year-old daughter Kennedy during a medical emergency. It was Kennedy’s love for baking that inspired the couple to approach White Sails’ previous owners about buying the Peggy’s Cove Road eatery from them, the Moussis told CBC News. At White Sails, you’ll find donuts, Nanaimo bars and Kennedy’s Confetti Squares (think marshmallows coated in chocolate), as well as peanut butter burgers and turkey clubhouse sandwiches for $15. Plus, the waterfront picnic tables are unmatched on a sunny day.

Address: 12930 Peggy’s Cove Road

click to enlarge White Sails Bakery & Deli White Sails serves its smoked meat sandwiches with a juicy pickle wedge.

Yeah Yeah’s Pizza

If you’re after a slice with serious flavour, there’s still nowhere better in Halifax than Yeah Yeah’s. The pizzeria known for its crayon-covered paper plates and vast VHS collection does New York-style pizza just right, whether you’re visiting its Dartmouth shop above Two If By Sea or its new joint venture with 2 Crows Brewing Co. Think big, thin-crust slices that strike the perfect balance of crispy and chewy. Thank head dough-maker Sal Mosca for that. “He’s the fucking dough whisperer,” co-owner Josh Nordin told The Coast in 2017.

Two healthy-sized slices will set you back $10.50. Or, you can pair a slice with a small Caesar salad for $11.25.

Address: 66 Ochterloney Street and 2983 Oxford Street

Jessica Emin / The Coast Yeah Yeah's Pizza gets its light and crisp crust from "dough whisperer" Sal Mosca.

Got a favourite cheap eat in Halifax that didn’t make the list? Send us an email at [email protected].

—With files from Melissa Buote, Allison Saunders, Victoria Walton, Kaija Jussinoja, Chris Stoodley and Carsten Knox