From Broadway to Benedict

Try something different this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and we know you want to spoil the women and mother figures in your life who mean the most to you. Here are some offerings curated just for Mother’s Day that are as unique and special as she is.

Salt + Ash Beach House

Choose one of their Momma’s Smorgasbord platters to share with options like cold-smoked salmon, or duck breast ham and roast pork, each accompanied by cheddar biscuits and more for $49. And for a sweet fusion, treat mom to a special carrot cake yoghurt bowl.

Café Lunette

Celebrate la mère with brunch specials like oeufs bénédicte and pain perdu farci, or indulge in the croque madame burger. And to finish, don’t miss out on the strawberry palmier, a café delight that’s sure to impress.

Drift

Wow her with the Mother’s Day special Nova Scotia lobster and snow crab benedict with a lavender tea biscuit, Nova Scotia lobster butter, béarnaise, griddled potatoes, deviled tomato, and button brook kale salad for $36. Plus, spread the sweetness with the kahlúa-spiked pecan butter tart sundae.

The Carleton

Broadway and Brunch … who could ask for anything more!? The cast dedicates this show to all the mothers, mother figures, and role models out there – a celebration of moms and tunes to warm your heart. Doors open at noon for brunch and beverages with show time at 1pm and tickets are $30.

Daryâ

This buffet lets you take mom on a tour of the Mediterranean. For $40, enjoy a selection of breads, dips, spreads, cold platters, hot cuisines, sweets, and desserts. Try one of three different flavours of mimosas for $9.

Julie Lawrence

Julie Lawrence is a journalist, communications specialist and intersectional feminist from Halifax, N.S. She is the Editor of The Coast Daily.
