Jenn Grant, Morgan Toney win big at 2024 East Coast Music Awards

After an album to remember, Jenn Grant just had a weekend for the books as well. The Lake Echo-based singer-songwriter is coming home to Nova Scotia with a pair of 2024 East Coast Music Awards, for “Song of the Year” (“Judy”) and “Songwriter of the Year.” She won both over the weekend in Charlottetown at the 36th annual ECMAs. It was a weekend of awards that came with a haul of silverware for Halifax artists: Sixteen different Haligonian musicians, media personalities, events and venues earned recognition over the weekend, with Grant leading the pack. Her two awards tied her for the second-biggest ECMA haul this year, after PEI indie-folk group The East Pointers won a trio of plaques for their 2023 album, Safe In Sound.

“I’m so proud to share [it] with my beautiful and talented friend, family, bandmate and CO-WRITER of ‘Judy,’ Kim Harris,” Grant wrote on Facebook. “Writing and performing this song with Kim about her life, and her mother, Judy, has been such an incredible gift … It means everything making this magic together.”

Wagmatcook First Nation’s Morgan Toney took home a pair of ECMAs for Indigenous Artist of the Year and Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year, while former Hey Rosetta! frontman Tim Baker earned a pair of wins for his album The Festival.

It was a special weekend for Halifax’s Kayo, who won his first-ever ECMA for his 2023 album, Trip.

“I’m still on a high,” the St. Lucian-turned-Haligonian tells The Coast. “Still in disbelief. Still exhausted from the weekend … but I think the common denominator of it—and I think many people would agree—is that just that feeling of community, that sense of camaraderie that was definitely felt over the weekend.

“Especially on the east coast of Canada, I think it’s something that we should be very proud of, is how supportive we are ... It’s unmatched.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Grant as well.

“This is an incredible community and part of the world, thick with the blood of talent, diversity and strength. I am so proud to be a part of it,” she wrote. “It’s time to make more magic. And to make the world a better place.”

Here’s a look at all the big winners from the weekend:

Music Awards

African Canadian Artist of the Year

Maggie Andrew

Halifax, NS

Album of the Year

Neon Dreams – Love Child Baby Dolphin

Halifax, NS

Blues Recording of the Year

Charlie A’Court – International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party

Truro, NS

Children’s Entertainer of the Year

The Swinging Belles

St. John’s, NL

Choral Recording of the Year

Luminos Ensemble – In the Crystalline Vault of Heaven

Charlottetown, PEI

Classical Composer of the Year

Andrew Staniland – Blackwood Sketches

St. John’s, NL

Classical Recording of the Year

Bill Brennan – Kaleidoscope: Music for Mallet Instruments

St. John’s, NL

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year

The East Pointers – Safe In Sound

Charlottetown, PEI

Country Recording of the Year

Jason Benoit – Time Traveller - the album

Fox Island River, NL

Dance Recording of the Year

Cloverdale – “Up To No Good”

Halifax, NS

Electronic Recording of the Year

Rich Aucoin – “Space”

Halifax, NS

Folk Recording of the Year

Tim Baker – The Festival

St. John’s, NL

Francophone Recording of the Year

Julie Aubé – Contentement

Memramcook, NB

Fusion Recording of the Year

Gina Burgess – “Anuri”

Halifax, NS

Global Recording of the Year

CUERPOS – En Dos Partes

St. John’s, NL

Group Recording of the Year

The East Pointers – Safe In Sound

Charlottetown, PEI

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Morgan Toney

Wagmatcook First Nation

click to enlarge Submitted Morgan Toney is the co-pioneer of the genre “Mi’kmaltic"—a blend of Mi'kmaq and Celtic traditions.

Instrumental Recording of the Year

Flying Pooka! – Flying Pooka! The Ecstasy of Becoming

St. John’s, NL

Jazz Recording of the Year

Paul Tynan – Bicoastal Collective; Chapter 6

Antigonish, NS

Loud Recording of the Year

Orchid’s Curse – The Decay EP

Halifax, NS

Pop Recording of the Year

The East Pointers – Safe In Sound

Charlottetown, PEI

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Kayo – Trip EP

Halifax, NS

Rap/Hip Hop Recording of the Year

City Natives – Still Chief’n

Tobique First Nation; Eel Ground First Nation; Eskasoni Mi’kmaw Nation

Rising Star Recording of the Year

The Bombadils – “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming”

Halifax, NS

Rock Recording of the Year

Good Dear Good – Arrival EP

Halifax, NS

click to enlarge Maddi Tang Halifax band Good Dear Good took home Rock Recording of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

Morgan Toney - “Resilience”

Wagmatcook First Nation

Solo Recording of the Year

Tim Baker – The Festival

St. John’s, NL

Song of the Year

Jenn Grant & Kim Harris – “Judy”

Halifax, NS / Charlottetown, PEI

Songwriter of the Year

Jenn Grant

Halifax, NS / Charlottetown, PEI

Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year

Derina Harvey Band

Wabush, NL

Fans’ Choice Video of the Year

2nd Generation – “Kina’mu” (Dir: Matthew Ingraham)

Eskasoni Mi’kmaw Nation

Industry Awards

Artist Management of the Year

Derrick Sturge – Pharos Music Inc.

St. John’s, NL

Audio Engineer of the Year

Jamie Foulds

Sydney, NS

Event of the Year

Halifax Jazz Festival

Halifax, NS

Coast files Remember when Anderson .Paak played Jazz Fest in 2017?

Innovator of the Year

Lindsay Connolly

Kensington, PEI

Media Person of the Year

Katie Kelly and Zach Snow (tied)

Halifax, NS and St. John’s, NL

Producer of the Year

Corey LeRue

Halifax, NS

Venue of the Year

The Carleton

Halifax, NS

Video Director of the Year

Brothers Boyd

Enfield, NS

Visual Artist of the Year

Heidi-Lyn O’Connor – East Track Mind

Moncton, NB

Honourary Awards

Director’s Special Achievement Award

Bruce Guthro

Sydney Mines, NS

Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award

Denis Parker

St. John’s, NL

Musician’s Achievement Award

Deryl Gallant

Charlottetown, PEI

Industry Builder Award

John Poirier

Halifax, NS

Bucky Adams Memorial Award

Scott Parsons

Charlottetown, PEI

Stompin’ Tom Awards

Pamela Morgan (St. John’s, NL)

Ian Alistair Gosbee (Halifax, NS)

Stephen Muise (Sydney, NS)

Zachary Atkinson (Fredericton, NB)

Kerri Wynne Macleod (Charlottetown, PEI)