 See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Coast illustration
Jah'Mila, Jenn Grant and Daniel James McFadyen are among the nominees for this year's East Coast Music Awards.

See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards

Halifax’s Jenn Grant lands six nods, while Neon Dreams pick up four of their own.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

The full list of nominees is here for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards, and Halifax is well-represented. A total of 48 different local artists, engineers, media personalities and venues made the shortlist for the annual celebration highlighting the best music from the East Coast. That includes six nominations for homegrown singer-songwriter Jenn Grant, on the heels of her Champagne Problems album, and another four for pop duo Neon Dreams in the wake of the summery Love Child Baby Dolphin.

This year’s ECMAs are set for May 1-5 in Charlottetown, PEI. Voting opens for the Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year and Fan’s Choice Video of the Year tomorrow, Jan. 24 at ECMA.com. Check out the full list of nominees below.

***Denotes Halifax-area nominee

MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES

African Canadian Artist of the Year

Baraka
Gary Beals***
Jah'Mila***
Maggie Andrew***
Valmy

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (2)
Alexa Cude
Jah'Mila is nominated for African Canadian Artist of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Album of the Year

Braden Lam - Strange Paradise***
Jenn Grant - Champagne Problems***
Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway
Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***
The East Pointers - Safe In Sound
Tim Baker - The Festival

Related
Jenn Grant's back with the positive pop album you need to hear

Jenn Grant's back with the positive pop album you need to hear: "I'm all about empowering women and artists," the singer-songwriter says.

Related
Tim Baker misses Halifax. And he misses you, most of all.

Tim Baker misses Halifax. And he misses you, most of all.: The former Hey Rosetta! lead vocalist returns to the city in December with a new EP. It’s one he recorded on a remote island in the midst of COVID-19 isolation.

Blues Recording of the Year

Charlie A'Court - “International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party”
Joe H Henry - Keep the Fire Burning EP
Jon Hines - A Pale Blue Dot
Lookout Tower - Fields
Wayne Nicholson - Gin House***

Children’s Entertainer of the Year

Bingly and the Rogues
Donna & Andy
Levon the Prince***
Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors
The Swinging Belles

Choral Recording of the Year

Choeur Louisbourg - “L’appel”
Halifax Gay Men's Chorus - “Winter Awakening”***
Luminos Ensemble - In the Crystalline Vault of Heaven
Nova Voce - “Painter of Wintertime”***
Polaris - Truly Home

Classical Composer Of The Year

Adam Vincent Clarke - “Prélude”
Andrew Staniland - “Blackwood Sketches”
Edward Enman - Insights
Jason Noble - “Folk Suite”
Monica Pearce - Etiquette

Classical Recording of the Year

Bill Brennan - Kaleidoscope: Music for Mallet Instruments
Kate Read - After
Ofra Harnoy & Mike Herriott - Portrait
Tutta Musica Orchestra - Ovation
VC2 Cello Duo - I and Thou

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year

Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway
Sirène et Matelot - Un monde de dissonances
Tara MacLean - Sparrow
The East Pointers - Safe In Sound
Villages - Dark Island***

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (3)
Tara MacLean
Tara MacLean's Sparrow is nominated for Roots Recording of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Country Recording of the Year

Ben Chase - That Was Then, This Is Now
Émilie Landry - Enfiler mes bottes
Jason Benoit - Time Traveller: The Album
Justin Fancy - Whiskey & Me
Youngtree & The Blooms - Youngtree and The Blooms

Dance Recording of the Year

Alex Byrne - “In My Head”
Cloverdale - “Up To No Good”***
DeeDee Austin - “Stay Dancin’”***
Lee Rosevere - “Needed You” feat. KINLEY
The VOLTA - “Save the Night”

Electronic Recording of the Year

Leaving Laurel - when the quiet comes***
Lee Rosevere - Samplextra
Nicole Ariana - Crybaby***
Qwinn - “Welcome to My Life”
Rich Aucoin - “Space”***

Related
Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album: The Halifax indie-electronic act is working on the third installment of his quadruple album—and this weekend, he brings his Synthetic odyssey to The Shore Club.

Folk Recording of the Year

Dave Gunning - The Same Storm
Jenn Grant - Champagne Problems***
Nico Paulo - Nico Paulo
Sirène et Matelot - Un monde de dissonances
Tim Baker - The Festival

Francophone Recording of the Year

BAIE - Grand bleu
Beauxmont - Beauxmont
Émilie Landry - Enfiler mes bottes
Julie Aubé - Contentement
La Patente - Le paradis des infidèles

Fusion Recording of the Year

Gina Burgess - “Anuri”***
KAYO - “Afrobeats & Affirmations” ft. aRENYE & Million Vibes Tribe***
Morgan Toney - “Netukulimk”
Pallmer - “Freshet”
XIA-3 - “Dance of the Yi”

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards
Kayo / Facebook
Fresh off winning Artist of the Year at the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards, Kayo released his latest project, the seven-song Trip LP.

Global Recording of the Year

Ana & Eric - Our House From Here
Cuerpos - En Dos Partes
Tzu-Cheng Wang - Hello, PEI!
XIA-3 - XIA​-​3
Yanan Liu (Tiffany Liu) - “Riding the Waves”

Group Recording of the Year

Hillsburn - Stories EP***
Jessica Rhaye & The Ramshackle Parade - Sunshine Baby
Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***
The East Pointers - Safe In Sound
Voodoo Sometimes - “Hummingbird's Vice”***20

Indigenous Artist of the Year

City Natives
Jason Benoit
Morgan Toney
Silver Wolf Band
Summer Bennett

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (4)
Submitted
Morgan Toney is nominated for Indigenous Artist of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Instrumental Recording of the Year

Bill Brennan - Kaleidoscope: Music for Mallet Instruments
Duane Andrews and The Hot Club of Conception Bay - “Djangology”
Flying Pooka! - Flying Pooka! The Ecstasy of Becoming
Inn Echo - Hemispheres
Nicole Rampersaud - Saudade

Jazz Recording of the Year

Flying Pooka! - The Ecstasy of Becoming
Jackson\Wilson Duo - New Doors***
James Shaw - III / V***
Jeremie Carrier - Flowing
Paul Tynan - Bicoastal Collective: Chapter 6

Loud Recording of the Year

Dad Patrol - Pleaser
Diner Drugs - 42
Electric Spoonful - Still 2 Poor***
Kilmore - From the Inside***
Orchid’s Curse - The Decay***

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (5)
Halifax rockers Kilmore are nominated for Loud Recording of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Pop Recording of the Year

Good Dear Good - Arrival***
KINLEY - Daylight
Leanne Hoffman - The Text Collector***
Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***
The East Pointers - Safe In Sound

Related
Halifax’s Leanne Hoffman embraces fear and risk on the expansive The Text Collector LP (6)

Halifax’s Leanne Hoffman embraces fear and risk on the expansive The Text Collector LP: The 31-year-old singer-songwriter headlines a show at the Marquee Ballroom on Oct. 5, with a guest performance from Aquakultre.

Related
Neon Dreams’ new record is the sonic sunshine you need to hear

Neon Dreams’ new record is the sonic sunshine you need to hear: After going viral in South Africa, Halifax’s Juno-winning duo are back with positive power pop.

R&B / Soul Recording of the Year

Avery Dakin - Bloom***
Gary Beals - The Melody Within***
JupiterReign - Intergalactic***
KAYO - Trip***
Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic - Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic***

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year

Black Rook - Black Rook***
Cavy - Energy Thief
City Natives - Still Chief'n
Harmz - Better Watch***
Stephen Hero - Paper Flowers
The Umbrella Collective - WELCOME TO STUDIO UC!

Rising Star Recording of the Year

Good Dear Good - “Coffee and Sunshine”***
Jay Heart - “After The Tone”
Kilmore - “Firestone”***
Noah Malcolm - “Feel The Same”
Terra Spencer - “At Your Service”
The Bombadils - “Tell Me I'm Not Dreaming”***

Rock Recording of the Year

Andre Pettipas and the Giants - Under Control
Elyse Aeryn - Joy State of Mind
Fairgale - The Way It Was Before
Good Dear Good - Arrival***
Hillsburn - Stories EP***
Kilmore - From the Inside***

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

Brad Reid - The Bridge***
Inn Echo - Hemispheres
Kitchinparti - “No Word of a Lie”
La Famille LeBlanc - “Perdrais-je mon temps...Would I be losing my time…”
Morgan Toney - “Resilience”

Solo Recording of the Year

Braden Lam - Strange Paradise***
Christina Martin - “Storm”***
Dennis Ellsworth - Modern Hope
Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway
Tim Baker - The Festival

Song of the Year

Classified - “People”***
Jenn Grant - “Judy”***
Tara MacLean - “Sparrow”
The Bombadils - “Tell Me I'm Not Dreaming”***
The East Pointers - “We Will Meet Again”
Tim Baker - “Some Day”

Songwriter of the Year

Braden Lam***
Carleton Stone
Jenn Grant***
KINLEY
The Bombadils***
The East Pointers

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year

Dave Gunning
Derina Harvey Band
Christina Martin***
Classified***
Cloverdale***
Jimmy Rankin
Kellie Loder
Lennie Gallant
Mallory Johnson
Neon Dreams***
PINEO & LOEB***
Rum Ragged
The East Pointers
Tim Baker

click to enlarge See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (6)
Britney Townsend
Former Hey Rosetta frontman Tim Baker is in the running for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Fans' Choice Video of the Year

2nd Generation - “Kina'mu” (Director: Matthew Ingraham)
Ben Chase - “Saltwater Cowboy” (Director: Matt Gaudet)
Brooklyn Blackmore - “Great Minds Drink Alike” (Director: Robb Medwid, Devin Deuville)***
Classified - “People” (Director: Brothers Boyd)***
Daniel James McFadyen - “Sunshine” (Director: Griffin O'Toole)
DeeDee Austin - “Buried Truth” (Director: Michael Reid Boyd)***
Jenn Grant - “Judy” (Director: Tessa Fleming)***
Jessica Rhaye & The Ramshackle Parade - “Come a Little Closer” (Director: Jordan Mattie & Jessica Rhaye)
Lennie Gallant - “On the Minnehaha” (Director: Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant)
Mallory Johnson - “Surprise Party” (Director: Cecil Johnson)
POSTDATA - “Try” (Director: Griffin O'Toole)***
Rum Ragged - “Lazy Afternoon (Live)” (Director: Tom Cochrane)
Tim Baker - “Echo Park” (Director: Tim Baker)

Related
Wintersleep’s Paul Murphy has a new POSTDATA album and Halifax show

Wintersleep’s Paul Murphy has a new POSTDATA album and Halifax show: The Halifax-based singer-songwriter’s Run Wild is a 42-minute delight. Murphy plays at the Seahorse Tavern on Dec. 7.

INDUSTRY AWARD NOMINEES

Artist Management of the Year

Derrick Sturge (Pharos Music Inc.)
Dwayne Marcial
Faye Williams Wood
Hurricane Music
Todd Mercer

Audio Engineer of the Year

Ben B. Creelman***
Jamie Foulds
John D.S. Adams
Matt Dines
Scott Ferguson***

Event of the Year

2023 Canada Games IllumiNATION Festival
Halifax Jazz Festival***
Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival
Under the Spire
We Stand On Guard Again

Innovator of the Year

Before The Dinosaurs
Eirinn Fraser
Katrina Lopes
Lindsay Connolly
Tara MacLean

Media Person Of The Year

Doug Gallant
Katie Kelly***
Mike and Kristen***
Richard Lann
Zach Snow

Producer Of The Year

Andrew A. Melzer
Clint Curtis
Corey LeRue***
Jenn Grant & Daniel Ledwell***
Keith Mullins

Venue of the Year

First Light Centre for Performance & Creativity
The Arts Guild PEI
The Carleton***
The Ship Pub
Under the Spire

Video Director of the Year

Brothers Boyd***
Cecil Johnson
Karen Robinson
MOOSECANFLY
Noah Malcolm

Visual Artist of the Year

Ashley Anne Clark
Heidi-Lyn O'Connor - East Track Mind
Jessica Rhaye
Jud Haynes
Krista Power

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Halifax singer-songwriter Mat Elliott’s debut single is a dream-synth trip

By Martin Bauman

Halifax singer-songwriter Mat Elliott’s debut single is a dream-synth trip

Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

By Martin Bauman

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

By Team Coast

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Trending

Halifax singer-songwriter Mat Elliott’s debut single is a dream-synth trip

By Martin Bauman

Halifax singer-songwriter Mat Elliott’s debut single is a dream-synth trip

In fenced-off Meagher Park, one renegade poem keeps surviving its removal

By Martin Bauman

In fenced-off Meagher Park, one renegade poem keeps surviving its removal

Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

The Grand Parade podcast: It’s time for Halifax to ban drive-thrus for real

By Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland

The Grand Parade podcast: It’s time for Halifax to ban drive-thrus for real

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group