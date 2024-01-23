See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards

The full list of nominees is here for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards, and Halifax is well-represented. A total of 48 different local artists, engineers, media personalities and venues made the shortlist for the annual celebration highlighting the best music from the East Coast. That includes six nominations for homegrown singer-songwriter Jenn Grant, on the heels of her Champagne Problems album, and another four for pop duo Neon Dreams in the wake of the summery Love Child Baby Dolphin.

This year’s ECMAs are set for May 1-5 in Charlottetown, PEI. Voting opens for the Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year and Fan’s Choice Video of the Year tomorrow, Jan. 24 at ECMA.com. Check out the full list of nominees below.

***Denotes Halifax-area nominee

MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES

African Canadian Artist of the Year

Baraka

Gary Beals***

Jah'Mila***

Maggie Andrew***

Valmy

click to enlarge Alexa Cude Jah'Mila is nominated for African Canadian Artist of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Album of the Year

Braden Lam - Strange Paradise***

Jenn Grant - Champagne Problems***

Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway

Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***

The East Pointers - Safe In Sound

Tim Baker - The Festival

Blues Recording of the Year

Charlie A'Court - “International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party”

Joe H Henry - Keep the Fire Burning EP

Jon Hines - A Pale Blue Dot

Lookout Tower - Fields

Wayne Nicholson - Gin House***

Children’s Entertainer of the Year

Bingly and the Rogues

Donna & Andy

Levon the Prince***

Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors

The Swinging Belles

Choral Recording of the Year

Choeur Louisbourg - “L’appel”

Halifax Gay Men's Chorus - “Winter Awakening”***

Luminos Ensemble - In the Crystalline Vault of Heaven

Nova Voce - “Painter of Wintertime”***

Polaris - Truly Home

Classical Composer Of The Year

Adam Vincent Clarke - “Prélude”

Andrew Staniland - “Blackwood Sketches”

Edward Enman - Insights

Jason Noble - “Folk Suite”

Monica Pearce - Etiquette

Classical Recording of the Year

Bill Brennan - Kaleidoscope: Music for Mallet Instruments

Kate Read - After

Ofra Harnoy & Mike Herriott - Portrait

Tutta Musica Orchestra - Ovation

VC2 Cello Duo - I and Thou

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year

Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway

Sirène et Matelot - Un monde de dissonances

Tara MacLean - Sparrow

The East Pointers - Safe In Sound

Villages - Dark Island***

click to enlarge Tara MacLean Tara MacLean's Sparrow is nominated for Roots Recording of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Country Recording of the Year

Ben Chase - That Was Then, This Is Now

Émilie Landry - Enfiler mes bottes

Jason Benoit - Time Traveller: The Album

Justin Fancy - Whiskey & Me

Youngtree & The Blooms - Youngtree and The Blooms

Dance Recording of the Year

Alex Byrne - “In My Head”

Cloverdale - “Up To No Good”***

DeeDee Austin - “Stay Dancin’”***

Lee Rosevere - “Needed You” feat. KINLEY

The VOLTA - “Save the Night”

Electronic Recording of the Year

Leaving Laurel - when the quiet comes***

Lee Rosevere - Samplextra

Nicole Ariana - Crybaby***

Qwinn - “Welcome to My Life”

Rich Aucoin - “Space”***

Folk Recording of the Year

Dave Gunning - The Same Storm

Jenn Grant - Champagne Problems***

Nico Paulo - Nico Paulo

Sirène et Matelot - Un monde de dissonances

Tim Baker - The Festival

Francophone Recording of the Year

BAIE - Grand bleu

Beauxmont - Beauxmont

Émilie Landry - Enfiler mes bottes

Julie Aubé - Contentement

La Patente - Le paradis des infidèles

Fusion Recording of the Year

Gina Burgess - “Anuri”***

KAYO - “Afrobeats & Affirmations” ft. aRENYE & Million Vibes Tribe***

Morgan Toney - “Netukulimk”

Pallmer - “Freshet”

XIA-3 - “Dance of the Yi”

click to enlarge Kayo / Facebook Fresh off winning Artist of the Year at the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards, Kayo released his latest project, the seven-song Trip LP.

Global Recording of the Year

Ana & Eric - Our House From Here

Cuerpos - En Dos Partes

Tzu-Cheng Wang - Hello, PEI!

XIA-3 - XIA​-​3

Yanan Liu (Tiffany Liu) - “Riding the Waves”

Group Recording of the Year

Hillsburn - Stories EP***

Jessica Rhaye & The Ramshackle Parade - Sunshine Baby

Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***

The East Pointers - Safe In Sound

Voodoo Sometimes - “Hummingbird's Vice”***20

Indigenous Artist of the Year

City Natives

Jason Benoit

Morgan Toney

Silver Wolf Band

Summer Bennett





click to enlarge Submitted Morgan Toney is nominated for Indigenous Artist of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Instrumental Recording of the Year

Bill Brennan - Kaleidoscope: Music for Mallet Instruments

Duane Andrews and The Hot Club of Conception Bay - “Djangology”

Flying Pooka! - Flying Pooka! The Ecstasy of Becoming

Inn Echo - Hemispheres

Nicole Rampersaud - Saudade

Jazz Recording of the Year

Flying Pooka! - The Ecstasy of Becoming

Jackson\Wilson Duo - New Doors***

James Shaw - III / V***

Jeremie Carrier - Flowing

Paul Tynan - Bicoastal Collective: Chapter 6

Loud Recording of the Year

Dad Patrol - Pleaser

Diner Drugs - 42

Electric Spoonful - Still 2 Poor***

Kilmore - From the Inside***

Orchid’s Curse - The Decay***





click to enlarge Halifax rockers Kilmore are nominated for Loud Recording of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Pop Recording of the Year

Good Dear Good - Arrival***

KINLEY - Daylight

Leanne Hoffman - The Text Collector***

Neon Dreams - Love Child Baby Dolphin***

The East Pointers - Safe In Sound

R&B / Soul Recording of the Year

Avery Dakin - Bloom***

Gary Beals - The Melody Within***

JupiterReign - Intergalactic***

KAYO - Trip***

Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic - Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic***

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year

Black Rook - Black Rook***

Cavy - Energy Thief

City Natives - Still Chief'n

Harmz - Better Watch***

Stephen Hero - Paper Flowers

The Umbrella Collective - WELCOME TO STUDIO UC!

Rising Star Recording of the Year

Good Dear Good - “Coffee and Sunshine”***

Jay Heart - “After The Tone”

Kilmore - “Firestone”***

Noah Malcolm - “Feel The Same”

Terra Spencer - “At Your Service”

The Bombadils - “Tell Me I'm Not Dreaming”***

Rock Recording of the Year

Andre Pettipas and the Giants - Under Control

Elyse Aeryn - Joy State of Mind

Fairgale - The Way It Was Before

Good Dear Good - Arrival***

Hillsburn - Stories EP***

Kilmore - From the Inside***

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

Brad Reid - The Bridge***

Inn Echo - Hemispheres

Kitchinparti - “No Word of a Lie”

La Famille LeBlanc - “Perdrais-je mon temps...Would I be losing my time…”

Morgan Toney - “Resilience”

Solo Recording of the Year

Braden Lam - Strange Paradise***

Christina Martin - “Storm”***

Dennis Ellsworth - Modern Hope

Jimmy Rankin - Harvest Highway

Tim Baker - The Festival

Song of the Year

Classified - “People”***

Jenn Grant - “Judy”***

Tara MacLean - “Sparrow”

The Bombadils - “Tell Me I'm Not Dreaming”***

The East Pointers - “We Will Meet Again”

Tim Baker - “Some Day”

Songwriter of the Year

Braden Lam***

Carleton Stone

Jenn Grant***

KINLEY

The Bombadils***

The East Pointers

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year

Dave Gunning

Derina Harvey Band

Christina Martin***

Classified***

Cloverdale***

Jimmy Rankin

Kellie Loder

Lennie Gallant

Mallory Johnson

Neon Dreams***

PINEO & LOEB***

Rum Ragged

The East Pointers

Tim Baker





click to enlarge Britney Townsend Former Hey Rosetta frontman Tim Baker is in the running for Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

Fans' Choice Video of the Year

2nd Generation - “Kina'mu” (Director: Matthew Ingraham)

Ben Chase - “Saltwater Cowboy” (Director: Matt Gaudet)

Brooklyn Blackmore - “Great Minds Drink Alike” (Director: Robb Medwid, Devin Deuville)***

Classified - “People” (Director: Brothers Boyd)***

Daniel James McFadyen - “Sunshine” (Director: Griffin O'Toole)

DeeDee Austin - “Buried Truth” (Director: Michael Reid Boyd)***

Jenn Grant - “Judy” (Director: Tessa Fleming)***

Jessica Rhaye & The Ramshackle Parade - “Come a Little Closer” (Director: Jordan Mattie & Jessica Rhaye)

Lennie Gallant - “On the Minnehaha” (Director: Patricia Richard and Lennie Gallant)

Mallory Johnson - “Surprise Party” (Director: Cecil Johnson)

POSTDATA - “Try” (Director: Griffin O'Toole)***

Rum Ragged - “Lazy Afternoon (Live)” (Director: Tom Cochrane)

Tim Baker - “Echo Park” (Director: Tim Baker)

INDUSTRY AWARD NOMINEES

Artist Management of the Year

Derrick Sturge (Pharos Music Inc.)

Dwayne Marcial

Faye Williams Wood

Hurricane Music

Todd Mercer

Audio Engineer of the Year

Ben B. Creelman***

Jamie Foulds

John D.S. Adams

Matt Dines

Scott Ferguson***

Event of the Year

2023 Canada Games IllumiNATION Festival

Halifax Jazz Festival***

Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival

Under the Spire

We Stand On Guard Again

Innovator of the Year

Before The Dinosaurs

Eirinn Fraser

Katrina Lopes

Lindsay Connolly

Tara MacLean

Media Person Of The Year

Doug Gallant

Katie Kelly***

Mike and Kristen***

Richard Lann

Zach Snow

Producer Of The Year

Andrew A. Melzer

Clint Curtis

Corey LeRue***

Jenn Grant & Daniel Ledwell***

Keith Mullins

Venue of the Year

First Light Centre for Performance & Creativity

The Arts Guild PEI

The Carleton***

The Ship Pub

Under the Spire

Video Director of the Year

Brothers Boyd***

Cecil Johnson

Karen Robinson

MOOSECANFLY

Noah Malcolm

Visual Artist of the Year

Ashley Anne Clark

Heidi-Lyn O'Connor - East Track Mind

Jessica Rhaye

Jud Haynes

Krista Power