 How a trip to Antarctica offered the perfect studio space for Rich Aucoin’s next album | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Rich Aucoin / Instagram (@richaucoin)
Halifax's Rich Aucoin is in the running for a 2024 JUNO Award. He recently returned from working on his latest album in Antarctica.

How a trip to Antarctica offered the perfect studio space for Rich Aucoin’s next album

The celebrated producer talks the third instalment in his Synthetic series and earning a 2024 JUNO nod.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Most days, when Halifax alt-pop artist Rich Aucoin isn’t touring, the two-time JUNO nominee is tinkering with sounds in his basement apartment and—as he puts it in a phone call with The Coast—“staring off at the wall.” It’s been a good formula for the 40-year-old producer: The routine helped him win a pair of ECMA and Music Nova Scotia awards for his albums Synthetic: Season One and Season Two. But sometimes (often, even) change is good. And in the making of Aucoin’s latest record, the third installment in a quadruple-album that promises “more synths than any album in history,” the Haligonian saw a whole lot of change. He’s recently returned from Antarctica, where he spent two weeks aboard a ship while putting together the rough outline of what will become Synthetic: Season Three.

“It was quite a fun new point of view,” Aucoin says, “that made me think, maybe I could repeat this process in the future and take my laptop to another spot for a kind of two-week period of figuring out what the record is going to be.”

Related
Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album: The Halifax indie-electronic act is working on the third installment of his quadruple album—and this weekend, he brings his Synthetic odyssey to The Shore Club.

Not that the Halifax-raised Aucoin isn’t accustomed to life off the beaten path: He once toured across Canada by bicycle to raise money for Childhood Cancer Canada and blogged about it for The Coast. But two weeks at the bottom of the world? That was “surreal,” Aucoin tells The Coast. The invitation came from friend and sea-kayaking guide Scott McCormack, who co-runs Cape LaHave Adventures.

“I think just the sheer scale of this very untouched, uninhabitable, powerful land… it’s almost the closest thing to being in space,” Aucoin says. “You leave the safety of the ship for a bit, and then you’re like, ‘Okay, that was nice. Let’s go back on this thing that is the only way we can live.’”

click to enlarge How a trip to Antarctica offered the perfect studio space for Rich Aucoin’s next album
Rich Aucoin / Instagram (@richaucoin)
Rich Aucoin calls the frozen landscape of Antarctica "the closest thing to being in space."

Aucoin’s third installment in his Synthetic series will be a more collaborative one than the first two editions. He invited listeners and musicians alike to send in synth sounds and arrangements that he’ll weave into his final composition—sounds that he worked with from his ship’s cabin in Antarctica.

“It really led to a nice kind of artist’s residency,” he says. “I’ve never done the Banff one—I’d like to someday—but this is kind of the closest thing: Just going off and being somewhere remote and in a routine, getting five to nine hours a day, working on the songs.”

The process worked: Aucoin left for Antarctica from Ushuaia, Argentina, with what he describes as “just a bunch of scraps of ideas… and now, there’s a listenable record.” He hasn’t announced a release date.

Aucoin lands second career JUNO nod for “Electronic Recording of the Year”

What made the trip all the more special for Aucoin? He found out on the return leg to Ushuaia that he’d been nominated for a JUNO for Synthetic: Season Two. The Haligonian is up against artists Bambii, Harrison, Kid Koala and Tim Hecker for “Electronic Recording of the Year.”

Related
Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards

Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards: Reggae singer Jah’Mila lands first JUNO nod, while electro-maestro Rich Aucoin picks up another nomination with Synthetic Season 2.

Aucoin calls the group a “stacked heavyweight category,” adding that he’s “really honoured” to receive the nomination. And unlike last year, he’s ready for the ceremony on Mar. 24, 2024:

“Last year, I didn’t think I was gonna get nominated and booked two shows that same weekend—so I flew in for my showcase, but missed every other event, because I was playing in Yellowknife and SXSW the day before and after [the awards]. This time, I wasn’t expecting to get nominated, but I at least kept my schedule clear.”

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

By Team Coast

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

How City and Colour’s new album helped Dallas Green process unimaginable grief

By Raynee Novak

How City and Colour’s new album helped Dallas Green process unimaginable grief

Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards

By Martin Bauman

Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards

Death From Above 1979 to play Light House Arts Centre in May

By Martin Bauman

Death From Above 1979 to play Light House Arts Centre in May
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Trending

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

By Team Coast

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

How City and Colour’s new album helped Dallas Green process unimaginable grief

By Raynee Novak

How City and Colour’s new album helped Dallas Green process unimaginable grief

Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards

By Martin Bauman

Here are all your Halifax nominees for the 2024 JUNO Awards

See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards

By Martin Bauman

See all the nominees for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards (7)

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group