 All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Left: Rankin MacInnis / Facebook. Centre: Andrew Jackson. Right: Jah'Mila / Facebook
The 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards were handed out in Yarmouth over the weekend. Andrew Jackson (centre), Rankin MacInnis (left) and Jah'Mila (right) came away as big winners.

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

Andrew Jackson, Jah’Mila and Rankin MacInnis led the crowded field with multiple award wins over the weekend.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

There’s a new king of music in town: Juno Award-winning trombonist and composer Andrew Jackson took home Musician of the Year honours at this year’s Music Nova Scotia Awards, fresh off a year in which the Halifax artist assisted on Terra Spencer and Ben Caplan’s terrific Old News and David Myles’s It’s Only a Little Loneliness, while also directing the Halifax Jazz Festival and continuing to host The Outer Edge on CKDU 88.1 FM. Jackson led all Nova Scotia Music Award-winners this year, with three awards (and a piece of four, counting Old News). In addition to claiming the weekend’s biggest honour, his joint record with guitarist Sam Wilson (New Doors) won Jazz Recording of the Year, and he was also chosen as 2023’s Media Arts Award-winner.

Jackson wasn’t the only big winner: Mabou multi-instrumentalist Rankin MacInnis was named Entertainer of the Year. The frontman of Rankin MacInnis & The Broken Reeds claimed two awards, along with reggae powerhouse Jah’Mila. (As well as Entertainer of the Year, he also earned a Live Sector Award for his Winter Warmers concert series at the Marquee, while Jah’Mila took home honours for African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year and New Artist Recording of the Year).

Related
Jah’Mila moved from Jamaica to Halifax to make the perfect reggae album

Jah’Mila moved from Jamaica to Halifax to make the perfect reggae album: The recently released Roots Girls sees the musician living up to the hype that’s surrounded her since her arrival in the local scene.

Speaking by phone with The Coast, MacInnis called the ceremonies in Yarmouth a “joyous weekend,” filled with “a few good nights of great music and great laughter, and impromptu jams that led into the wee hours.” He’s gearing up for another season of Winter Warmers concerts, along with a debut album his band plans to release in 2024.

“It’s been a goal of mine for forever,” he says. “This is a six, seven-year dream, in a way. But we’re finally at a place where the things that were taking the focus away from the album—the building of [annual Mabou festival] Blueberry Jam and Rankin’s Winter Warmers—are both at a place now where the job is more to maintain the engine, make sure the light doesn’t come on.” The band, he says, has a “bunch of tunes” and plans to record through November and December.

See the full list of 2023 Nova Scotia Music Award-winners below:

MUSIC AWARDS

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Jah'Mila

Americana/Bluegrass Recording: The Bombadils - Dear Friend

Blues Recording of the Year: Jon Hines - A Pale Blue Dot

Classical Recording of the Year: India Gailey - to you through

Country Recording of the Year: Elyse Aeryn - Joy State of Mind

DJ of the Year: Kayo

Electronic Artist of the Year: Rich Aucoin

Related
Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip

Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip: The St. Lucia-turned-Halifax rapper and singer has come a long way from his One: The Prequel days. And he’s far from finished.

Related
Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album: The Halifax indie-electronic act is working on the third installment of his quadruple album—and this weekend, he brings his Synthetic odyssey to The Shore Club.

Entertainer of the Year: Rankin MacInnis

Folk/Roots Recording of the Year: Terra Spencer & Ben Caplan - Old News

Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year: Classified - Retrospected

Related
Catching up with Classified

Catching up with Classified: Enfield's hip hop powerhouse talks Juno noms and acoustic bars in advance of two Halifax concerts.

Indigenous Artist of the Year: DeeDee Austin

Jazz Recording of the Year: Jackson\Wilson Duo - New Doors

Loud Recording of the Year: Kilmore - From The Inside

Music Video of the Year: Nicole Ariana - Shameless (Directed by Griffin O'Toole)

Musician of the Year: Andrew Jackson

New Artist Recording of the Year: Jah'Mila - Roots Girl

Pop Recording of the Year: Good Dear Good - Arrival

Prix de l’Acadie: Peanut Butter Sunday

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Nicole Ariana - Crybaby

Rock Recording of the Year: Steel Cut Oats - At The Eleventh Hour

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Adam Baldwin

Related
Adam Baldwin’s newest record is his biggest hit. Here’s why he almost didn’t write it.

Adam Baldwin’s newest record is his biggest hit. Here’s why he almost didn’t write it.: The singer-songwriter plays two hometown Halifax shows this week as part of an almost-sold-out tour.

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Artistic Development Award: Micah Smith

Emerging Industry Professional of the Year: Nik MacDonald

Live Sector Award: Rankin's Winter Warmers

Media Arts Award: Andrew Jackson

Recording Sector Award: Erin Costelo

Sound, Tech and Production Award: John Mullane (Future Dad)

Volunteer of the Year: Phil Demille

**Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Rankin MacInnis and Jah’Mila led all award-winners. The Coast regrets the error.**

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip

By Martin Bauman

Kayo rides a wave on latest album, Trip

26 years later, Halifax’s North of America still punk as ever

By Martin Bauman

26 years later, Halifax’s North of America still punk as ever (2)

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Recent Comments

Trending

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

By Martin Bauman

Classified gets introspective on new single, “Wonder”

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

By Martin Bauman

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

Emma Donoghue still believes in the power of writing—and of queer love stories, too

By Martin Bauman

Emma Donoghue still believes in the power of writing—and of queer love stories, too

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group