The Coast’s guide to all the JUNO Week events in Halifax

When Nelly Furtado steps onto the Scotiabank Centre stage to host the 2024 JUNO Awards this Sunday, Mar. 24, it will mark a big moment for Halifax: The first time since 2006 that Nova Scotia—or any part of the Maritimes, for that matter—has hosted the annual awards ceremony, and the first time since 2010 that Atlantic Canada has welcomed the JUNOs, when rapper K’Naan won “Artist of the Year” in St. John’s.

Sunday promises to be a party, but it’s not the only one in town this week—true to Halifax’s nature, there are shows all week long, ranging from the JUNO-affiliated to the JUNO-adjacent to the not-quite-adjacent-but-definitely-worth-the-admission.

Allow us to be your guide with a look at what’s happening between Thursday and Sunday. (Spoiler alert: There’s a lot.)

Thursday, March 21

JUNO Stories from the Studio

Decorated producers WondaGurl (Drake, Rihanna, Mariah Carey), Sam Avant (Charlotte Cardin), Hill Kourkoutis (Aysanabee, Digging Roots) and Joel Stouffer (The Remix Project) take part in a keynote panel discussion on “the creative process behind Canada’s most iconic songs and albums” at the Halifax Central Library.

7pm, Paul O’Regan Hall (5440 Spring Garden Road), sold out.

JUNO Block Party Kick-Off Concert

Enfield’s own Classified headlines a free show by the Halifax Waterfront with accompanying performances from David Myles, JRDN and O’Sound—plus, a teasing of “special guests.” The night begins with sets from City Natives, Joce Reyome and North Preston’s Reeny, and ends with a DJ set from Bedford’s Skratch Bastid.

7pm, Foundation North Parking Lot (1549 Lower Water Street), sold out.

Allison Russell w/ Aysanabee

The Montreal-born, Grammy-winning Russell brings her Returner Tour to Halifax for a special show in the lead-up to the JUNOs, where she’s nominated for three awards. Joining her in Halifax is Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee, who’s up for a trio of awards himself and just caught up with The Coast for a long-ranging conversation about his unlikely path to music.

8pm, Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street), tickets $44.45.



click to enlarge Anna Allen (via Aysanabee / Instagram @_aysanabee_) Aysanabee's album 'Watin' earned him a spot on the Polaris Prize shortlist.

NoCase Showcase

Consider this an “off-Broadway” production worth your attention: Local bands Customer Service, Pavel Stroke, Postfun and Bill Ricky are putting on a charity show—and 100% of ticket proceeds are going to Mobile Outreach Street Health to support Halifax’s unhoused residents.

8pm, Seahorse Tavern (2037 Gottingen Street), tickets $9.20 in advance, $12 at door.

Friday, March 22

SponsorshipX Halifax

The first day of a three-day—and expensive!—marketing conference takes attendees “backstage” to “unlock the secrets of how top brands, creators, performers and platforms engage, reward and retain their most loyal customers, consumers and fans.”

All day, various venues, tickets range from day passes ($395) to Xperience passes ($1,695).

JUNO Block Party

Fall River’s Maggie Andrew kicks off another free concert on the waterfront with performances from pop band Dizzy, indie rockers Good Kid and five-time JUNO nominee TALK.

7pm, Foundation North Parking Lot (1549 Lower Water Street), free by reservation (first come, first served).



click to enlarge Naj Jamal (via Maggie Andrew / Instagram) Maggie Andrew's music blends ear-catching pop hooks with rock and hip hop influences.

JUNOfest at St. Matthew’s United Church

Hear 2024 JUNO nominees Caity Gyorgy (“Vocal Jazz Album of the Year”), Christine Jensen (“Jazz Album of the Year: Solo”) and Russ Macklem (“Jazz Album of the Year: Solo”) in concert, with an opening set from Halifax’s Behrooz Mihankhah Quartet.

7-9:45pm, St. Matthew’s United Church (1479 Barrington Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNO Songwriters’ Circle

Hear unplugged performances and “intimate conversations” with 2024 JUNO nominees Begonia, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Jeremy Dutcher, Katie Tupper, Luna Elle, Matt Andersen, Rêve and William Prince.

7:30pm, Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street), tickets on standby.

JUNOfest at Sanctuary Arts Centre

Catch Nova Scotia’s own Morgan Toney and Brett Matthews at a special Friday evening show, with additional performances from JUNO nominees Red River Ramblers (“Traditional Indigenous Group of the Year”), Julian Taylor (“Contemporary Roots Album of the Year”) and The Bearhead Sisters (“Traditional Indigenous Group of the Year”).

7:30-11pm, Sanctuary Arts Centre (100 Ochterloney Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)



click to enlarge Submitted Morgan Toney is nominated for Indigenous Artist of the Year at the 2024 ECMAs.

JUNOfest at The Carleton

Catch Nova Scotia’s own Terra Spencer and Leanne Hoffman at The Carleton, with additional sets from folk duo Quote the Raven and 2024 JUNO nominees Logan Staats (“Contemporary Roots Album of the Year”) and Josh Sahurta (“Adult Contemporary Album of the Year”).

8-11:30pm, The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNO Comedy Showcase

Hometown comic Travis Lindsay hosts an evening of “rising stars [and] comedy veterans,” with stand-up sets from the 2024 “Comedy Album of the Year” nominees Derek Seguin (Life of Leisure), Graham Clark (The Debaters), Kyle Brownrigg (A Lylebility) and Laurie Elliott (Sexiest Fish in the Lake).

8pm, Alderney Landing (2 Ochterloney Street), tickets $30.21.

Daniel Dominic Travis Lindsay is one of the Halifax comedy scene’s brightest stars.

JUNOfest at Seahorse Tavern

“Adult Alternative Album of the Year” nominee Begonia and “Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year” nominee Zoon headline a night of performances with sets from T. Thomason, R&B/hip hop duo TRP.P and rapper Vince the Messenger.

9pm-1:45am, Seahorse Tavern (2037 Gottingen Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at Marquee Ballroom

Mohawk singer-songwriter and two-time 2024 JUNO nominee Shawnee Kish headlines a night of performances with sets from non-binary artist CJ Wiley, Nova Scotia’s own Elyse Aeryn and Dave Sampson, folk duo The East Pointers and country singer-songwriter Nate Haller.

9pm-2:15am, Marquee Ballroom (2037 Gottingen Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at Pacifico

Hometown JUNO nominees Rich Aucoin and Jah’Mila are on the bill for a night of performances, including sets from Lili-Ann de Francesco, dancehall artist Omega Mighty, Oji-Cree rapper Mattmac, singer-songwriter Rêve and Halifax producer/DJ Cloverdale.

9pm-2:15am, Pacifico (5171 George Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at ROX LIVE

Nova Scotia’s Haliey Smith, Zamani and Reeny take the stage at ROX LIVE, with additional performances from DJ Nasty Nuck, rapper Russell! and 2024 JUNO nominee Jhyve (“Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year”).

9:30pm-1:45am, ROX LIVE (1732 Argyle Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at The LOFT

Hometown DJs Skratch Bastid, Swee and OKAY TK turn the party up at The LOFT on Friday, with additional sets from Mississauga, Ont.’s Rich Kidd and Toronto’s JJ Rock.

10pm-3:30am, The LOFT (1741 Grafton Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

Submitted Skratch Bastid plays host, chef and spinner at BBQs around the world.

JUNOfest at Hide + Seek

Hear DJ sets from Fame Diet, Percwerk, Lyra, Veev and Mistress Barbara.

10pm-3:30am, Hide + Seek (1737 Grafton Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

Saturday, March 23

Honouring Ceremony

Take in a special welcome and a celebration of “music and art representing over hundreds of Indigenous cultures thriving within Canada,” with special appearances from as-yet-unnamed 2024 JUNO nominees.

12pm, Kenneth C. Rowe Hall at Pier 21 (1055 Marginal Road), sold out.

JUNOfest at St. Matthew’s United Church

Hear Nova Scotia’s own Essential Opera and Jennifer King in concert on Saturday afternoon, along with performances from JUNO nominees Cheng2 Duo (“Classical Album of the Year: Small Ensemble”) and Matt Haimovitz (“Classical Album of the Year: Solo Artist”).

1-2:40pm, St. Matthew’s United Church (1479 Barrington Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

SponsorshipX Halifax

The three-day marketing conference continues Saturday with the JUNO SoundHub, a Creator Circles Lunch and an East Coast Kitchen Party.

All day, various venues, tickets range from day passes ($395) to Xperience passes ($1,695).

JUNO Opening Night Awards

Halifax lawyer Chip Sutherland receives the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, and artists Aqyila, Begonia, Jah’Mila, Lili-Ann de Francesco and LU KALA perform songs during the opening broadcast, co-hosted by Aba Amuquandoh and Damhnait Doyle.

6pm, Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle Street), watch on CBC Music.ca.



click to enlarge Alexa Cude JUNO-nominated Halifax artist Jah'Mila is tabbed to perform during the JUNO Opening Night Awards.

JUNO Block Party

Canadian country stars James Barker Band and Tyler Joe Miller headline a free show on the Halifax Waterfront with opening sets from SACHA and Dave Sampson.

7pm, Foundation North Parking Lot (1549 Lower Water Street), free by reservation (first come, first served)

JUNOfest at Sanctuary Arts Centre

Hortonville’s Daniel James McFadyen and Cherry Brook’s Gary Beals perform in Dartmouth this Saturday, along with soul singer APHROSE, folk/pop singer-songwriter Noah Malcolm and singer/bassist Joce Reyome.

7:30-11pm, Sanctuary Arts Centre (100 Ochterloney Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at The Carleton

Hear Nova Scotia’s Taryn Kawaja, The Gilberts and Raymond Sewell at The Carleton this Saturday, along with JUNO nominees Blue Moon Marquee Duo (“Contemporary Indigenous Group of the Year,” “Blues Album of the Year”) and the Good Lovelies (“Contemporary Roots Album of the Year”).

8-11:30pm, The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

Charlotte Cardin

The 2024 JUNO Awards’ most-nominated artist performs a solo show at the Light House Arts Centre—her third sold-out Halifax show in the past four months.

9pm, Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street), sold out (first 100 JUNOfest wristbands also get access).

JUNOfest at Seahorse Tavern

2024 JUNO nominees Softcult (“Alternative Album of the Year”) and Ken Mode (“Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year”) headline a Seahorse show with performances from Norter, Ballsy and Halifax bands Pillow Fite and Skunk Motel.

9pm-1:45am, Seahorse Tavern (2037 Gottingen Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at Marquee Ballroom

It’s a jam-packed Saturday night hip hop lineup with Halifax’s DJ Uncle Fester, LXVNDR and Quake Matthews on the bill, along with Indigenous rap group City Natives, JUNO nominees Haviah Mighty and TOBi and legendary DJ Mel Boogie.

9pm-2:30am, Marquee Ballroom (2037 Gottingen Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)





JUNOfest at Pacifico

Halifax’s Nicole Ariana opens the night at Pacifico, with performances from 2024 JUNO nominees Ammoye (“Reggae Recording of the Year”) and KIZABA (“Global Music Album of the Year”). Also on the bill are indie artist J. Hutton, “trash folk” singer-songwriter Lisa Leblanc and Halifax DJs Troy Power & Sister Rickii.

9pm-2:15am, Pacifico (5171 George Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at ROX LIVE

Halifax’s Kayo and aRENYE are on the bill. The night opens with a set from DJ Velvet and also features performances from Afro-Caribbean artist Jessie Simmons, rapper EverythingOShauN and Afrobeat group Certified Bad Guys.

9:30pm-1:45am, ROX LIVE (1732 Argyle Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

JUNOfest at The LOFT

Catch JUNO nominees BAMBII (“Electronic Album of the Year”) and DJ Karaba (“Underground Dance Single of the Year”) at The LOFT on Saturday, along with G L O W Z I, Myst Milano and Nova Scotia’s own DJ Riggs.

10pm-3:30am, The LOFT (1741 Grafton Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

click to enlarge Bambii via Instagram (@bam_bii) Toronto DJ/producer Bambii is nominated for 2024's "Electronic Album of the Year."

JUNOfest at Hide + Seek

Hear JUNO-nominated Smalltown DJs spin a live set at Hide + Seek, along with DJ sets from Rami Nassif, Joanna Magik, Sydney Blu and Greg Cow.

10pm-3:30am, Hide + Seek (1737 Grafton Street), multi-day passes $65.28 (limited tickets may be available at door)

Sunday, March 24

Junior JUNOs

At the Central Library’s Paul O’Regan Hall, 2024 “Children’s Album of the Year” nominees Ginalina, Splash N’ Boots and The Swinging Belles will put on a show for families with young kids in a morning “filled with music and storytelling.” ABC Sing Song joins for a virtual performance, as well.

10:30am, Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road), sold out.

Celebration Sunday

Head to the Marquee on Gottingen Street for a “soul-stirring celebration honouring 400 years of culture and musical influence by Nova Scotia’s historic Black communities.” Legendary Halifax singer Linda Carvery and North Preston’s The Sanctified Brothers will perform Gospel tunes.

11:30am, Marquee Ballroom (2037 Gottingen Street), advance tickets sold out.

SponsorshipX Halifax

The three-day marketing festival wraps with a brunch and “backstage class,” access to the JUNOs red carpet lounge, a ticket to the JUNO Awards Ceremony and entrance into the JUNOs After Party.

All day, various venues, tickets range from day passes ($395) to Xperience passes ($1,695).

2024 JUNO Awards Ceremony

The big night sees performances from the likes of Charlotte Cardin, The Beaches and Nelly Furtado—who also hosts the 2024 JUNO Awards. Allison Russell and Aysanabee will pay tribute to singers Gordon Lightfoot and Robbie Robertson, and pioneering emcee Maestro Fresh Wes will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

9pm, Scotiabank Centre (1800 Argyle Street), tickets $74.25 and up.

JUNO Awards After Party

The week-long party wraps with a late-night bash in support of MusiCounts’ School Music Funding programs. The event promises “live entertainment on two exclusive stages” but other details are scarce.

11pm, The Grafton Connor Complex (1741 Grafton Street), tickets $34.78.