Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

What do McLean Street, Cunard Street and Connolly Street all have in common? For Enfield’s Luke Boyd (better known as rapper Classified), they were the backdrops to some of his earliest days as an aspiring artist, when the “Oh... Canada” and “Inner Ninja” emcee moved from his small town to Halifax at age 19.
In the music video for Class’s newest single, “All Wrong,” the 46-year-old artist takes us for a ride through those years, from the first apartment he rented in Halifax’s south end, to the north end apartment where he recorded his first rhymes with local legend Jorun Bombay, to the home where he proposed to his wife.
