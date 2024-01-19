 Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong” | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Andrew Rhodenizer / Classified
Rapper Classified returns to the Halifax Common, where he used to play soccer and smoke weed on weekends.

Classified gets nostalgic and tours around Halifax in video for new single, “All Wrong”

See how many local landmarks you can spot in the new music video.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
What do McLean Street, Cunard Street and Connolly Street all have in common? For Enfield’s Luke Boyd (better known as rapper Classified), they were the backdrops to some of his earliest days as an aspiring artist, when the “Oh... Canada” and “Inner Ninja” emcee moved from his small town to Halifax at age 19.

In the music video for Class’s newest single, “All Wrong,” the 46-year-old artist takes us for a ride through those years, from the first apartment he rented in Halifax’s south end, to the north end apartment where he recorded his first rhymes with local legend Jorun Bombay, to the home where he proposed to his wife.

Shot by Andrew Rhodenizer and directed by Boyd, it’s the latest strong offering in the lead-up to what sure seems like another Classified album in the works. Watch the music video below.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

By Martin Bauman

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

By Team Coast

Every big show coming to Halifax (and beyond) in 2024

Charlotte Cardin’s pop tour de force comes to Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Charlotte Cardin’s pop tour de force comes to Halifax

Wintersleep’s Paul Murphy has a new POSTDATA album and Halifax show

By Martin Bauman

Wintersleep’s Paul Murphy has a new POSTDATA album and Halifax show
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Recent Comments

Trending

In fenced-off Meagher Park, one renegade poem keeps surviving its removal

By Martin Bauman

In fenced-off Meagher Park, one renegade poem keeps surviving its removal

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

By Martin Bauman

These are the 11 albums and EPs from Halifax artists you need to hear this year

NSCAD sends message to students: keep us out of it!

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

NSCAD sends message to students: keep us out of it!

Is Halifax becoming a fire prevention leader?

By Matt Stickland

Is Halifax becoming a fire prevention leader?

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group