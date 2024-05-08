Homelessness to worsen as political failure continues

T

uesday’s council meeting focused on the leadership potential of young people in the HRM. In the evening, deputy mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon presented the city’s Citizenship Awards to Grade 9 students in the HRM. Each student was awarded for exemplifying “ qualities of leadership in, and service to, their school and community .” Deagle Gammon spoke of the potential of these future leaders and what impacts they could have should they choose to run for office and occupy positions of power, like council seats.

It’s fair to wonder what these youth think of adults in positions of power not enacting the change they claim is possible. Luckily, that question was answered earlier in the meeting by outgoing Youth Poet Laureate Dáminí Awóyígà when she read the poem Wonder to councillors.



Wonder By Dáminí Awóyígà

Wonder…

Wonder is a childish thing, isn't it?

The wide-set eyes of a child observing in awe

Seeing for the first time with fresh eyes

We are young at heart and young in stride

Hopeful still

Ardent still

Some may call us unknowing and naive

But our hearts have seen

Our eyes have felt

We rise from every part of these lands

From a war-torn world

Our hands intertwined, teary eyes watching God

We are the seeds of generations

The fruit and the hope of those before

We are watered by waters of the past

And fed the dew of the future

We hold all your shortcomings in the air that we breathe

We are the youth of your generation

We are survivors, protesters and visionaries

Hopeful still

Ardent still

Full of wonder

We wonder about homeless people

How they manage to survive outside on the street

We wonder about encampments

We wonder where they go

When they close

Wonder, what more can be done

We are infinite youth and sparkling sky

Hopeful still

Ardent still

We wonder if we will be able to afford the houses

We dream of living in

If we will be stuck living at home

Or if we will be trapped in crowded apartments

With roommates because the cost of housing is too high

We are pounding hearts and lashing tongues

Hopeful still

Ardent still

We wonder about those who don't choose to fast

But rather they must because of a lack of access to food

We wonder when food will be secure

We wonder about the world you will leave for us

Whether the air will still be breathable

When we are old enough to watch our kids ride bikes

Or if fires and rainy summers will be the normalcy

We are persistent feet and gentle leading hands

Hopeful still

Ardent still

We wonder when empty promises

Will stop being placed on discrimination and racism complaints

Wonder when the bodies of Black men

Will no longer bleed on paved streets

We wonder when street checks

and the brutality of police will cease

We wonder when our countries will finally

Take a stand for what they know is right

We wonder when the bombs will stop

The killing too

Outgoing Youth Poet Laureate Dáminí Awóyígà with deputy mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon and councillor Iona Stoddard

We want peace to reign

CEASEFIRE NOW

We are the voices that will still be heard

When a new day dons

Hopeful still

Ardent still

Currently filled with wonder

There will come a day

When we are no longer filled with just

Wonder

But rather knowledge and action

And on that day may the world

Hear us

Because there will be powerful change

Wonder…

Wonder is a childish thing, isn't it?

The wide-set eyes of a child observing in awe

Seeing for the first time with fresh eyes

Things that passed

Councillors considered some deferred business off the top, starting with a first reading of selling some of the former lands of Africville to the Africville Heritage Trust for $1. This moves to a public hearing.

The long-awaited public engagement strategy came back to council after being deferred last meeting due to the Housing Accelerator fund debates. During this debate, councillor Patty Cuttell wanted to delay this public consultation strategy to get some public consultation on the public consultation plan. One vote in an 8-7 decision to move forward with the unamended plan defeated her amendment. Deputy mayor Deagle Gammon joined Cuttell, and councillors Becky Kent, Trish Purdy, Kathryn Morse, and Lisa Blackburn voted for the amendment. Still, Mayor Mike Savage, councillors David Hendsbee, Sam Austin, Tony Mancini, Waye Mason, Lindell Smith, Shawn Cleary and Iona Stoddard outnumbered the ayes and killed the amendment. Councillors Pam Lovelace and Tim Outhit were absent for the vote.

There’s more on this in the notable debates section below, but in brief, the amendment failed because of what this strategy is and why it was created in the first place. For many years, the city has been (rightly) accused of having absolute garbage public engagement. For some people, it’s hard to provide feedback to the city, and even when people take time off work to come to city hall and say their piece, there’s no indication that their feedback has been listened to or used. Often, the city formally empowers people only when it’s time to provide public feedback at meetings. People get five minutes to speak at a meeting where there’s usually already a motion to approve the thing they are providing feedback on the agenda. Which almost always gets passed without their concerns being addressed. At its core, the new engagement strategy is supposed to add transparency and rebuild eroded public trust. Tuesday’s vote to approve this new strategic plan (Cuttell was the sole nay vote, Lovelace was still absent, but Outhit returned to vote yea) means phase one of the new strategic plan is now underway. Staff will come back to council Soon™ with ways to adapt existing engagement policies and municipal resources to council’s new strategic plan.



As more people become unhoused due to the ongoing failure of all three levels of government, councillor Sam Austin asked for an update to be brought to council and boy, is it bleak. In homelessness slow months, meaning winter, the by-name list in the HRM is growing by about 4% a month and hit 1,239 people in April. This isn’t going to stop anytime soon because the people with power who can fix things just aren’t doing it. The high cost of living, the high cost of rentals, fixed-term leases, and an overall lack of mental health and addiction support means that people are becoming homeless at an alarming rate. The city’s director of housing and homelessness, Max Chauvin, told councillors that most of the new homeless just can’t afford rent so they sleep in their cars. Because of the high cost of rent, people are also staying in abusive relationships, choosing to continue suffering abuse instead of becoming unhoused. More on this is also in the notable debates section below.



Volunteers will continue to run the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre because this agreement was renewed on the consent agenda.

Dexter Construction has a spot on Lake Loon Road, where it has stored clean fill for the past 20 years and has to renew its application yearly. This was taken off the consent agenda by the CAO, and was the subject of much debate due to councillor Purdy. This property has been under a variance (special permission to break a bylaw) from the Grade Alteration By-law. But this bylaw is supposed to be used if people need to change land for construction, but not to allow land to be used in perpetuity as a commercial fill site. This is an issue for the residents of Lake Loon Road, who live on a road where the main traffic in front of their houses is loud, lethal dump trucks trundling up the road, shedding dust and debris. And if this company is allowed to abuse a bylaw loophole to make life worse for HRM residents, shouldn’t that loophole be closed? Most likely! This is getting a staff report, and staff will come back with some options for councillors in June(ish).

The African Descent Advisory Committee wants the mayor to write a letter to the province asking for charter changes to support the Community Benefit Agreements. Don’t know what those are? Richard Woodbury wrote a story about ‘em for the CBC back in May 2022. This was deferred at the request of councillor Smith due to some new information and a provincial response to a previous letter.

1735 Henry St. might become a heritage building; the council approved scheduling a hearing.

Councillor Tim Outhit got back on the Community Planning and Economic Development committee.

The Housing Accelerator Fund public hearing has been scheduled for May 21, 2024. Any written submissions need to be provided to the clerks’ office by 10am on the morning of the 21st. Anyone who wishes to speak can also sign up via the clerks, and there will be as much time given to this hearing as needed. Some cities have had these public hearings last days, and in the HRM the public feedback will continue until everyone who wants to has spoken.

Councillor Kathryn Morse wants to know if the city should hire an architect with money made available by the Housing Accelerator Fund; this will get a report.

Morse also asked for a report to see what the options are to decrease the risk of wildfire in the HRM by banning open fires from March 15 to October 15. This received a lot of pushback from other councillors who pointed out that full bans, like the HRM’s smoking ban, don’t work. Councillor Cuttell pointed out that in her district, people were having unsafe fires in parks, so instead of trying to force people not to have fires, the city built safe fire pits instead. For her part, when presented with new information, Morse decided to withdraw the motion and do some more work on it. Behold the banality of good governance in action.

Notable debates

Shanty town rules

During the homelessness update debate, there was, as always, a lot of finger-pointing at other orders of government. It is fair to point fingers at the federal government, who are importing workers to undercut Canadian wages while also not doing enough to regulate Canada’s monopolistic corporate overlords, who are driving up the cost of living. It is also fair, more than fair even, to point fingers at the provincial government, which has not done things like increase the minimum wage to keep up with the cost of living, build public housing, or end fixed-term leases, which would do a lot to help prevent homelessness.

But this debate also had a striking quote from Mayor Savage, who said:





“We can’t allow homelessness to be normalized. We just can’t allow ourselves to get to a point where we say, ‘Well, there’s a certain number of people living in the street, and that level is ok.’ It shouldn’t be okay, there’s no need for it to be okay. It shouldn’t be okay. There’s no need for it to be okay. We shouldn’t accept it. We should fight it. We should do everything we can to support people who are homeless in our community.”



This is striking for two reasons. The first is that the city regularly normalizes horrendous things exactly as Savage described. For example, last October, our road safety standard switched from zero people should die to a certain number of people will die, and that’s okay if we measure it per capita. Then, city staff proposed that we keep the same lowered safety standard for the new Strategic Road Safety Framework when they presented it to the transportation standing committee last month. It is quite easy to believe that Halifax, a city that has normalized the preventable deaths of children, will have no problem continuing to normalize homelessness.

The second is that this city council could do much more if it wanted to fight homelessness. The city often grapples with the fact that, in many ways, it’s on the front line of the housing crisis, for the simple fact that from libraries to public parks, municipal resources are going towards helping unhoused people. The city wants to be able to do more, but it can’t because it’s broke, and it’s broke because of suburban sprawl. In 2017, Tristan Cleveland and Paul Dec broke the city up into census areas and for each area, they added up all of the property taxes and then subtracted just the cost of roads. Large swaths of the HRM, when just accounting for roads—no other municipal services—were costing the HRM up to $3.5 million a year.



Since that study was done, the cost of maintaining roads has gone up; the city took over a whole bunch of roads from the province, so the cost of road maintenance is way higher than it was in 2017 . But while those costs were going up, council—led by low tax stalwarts like Savage and Outhit—keep keeping taxes low . This means that one of the big reasons we won’t be able to do anything but normalize homelessness is that we can’t do more to fight homelessness because council has been starving itself of vital resources it needs to do so.

If Savage is serious about fighting homelessness, we need to change how we move around this city and how we build it. The good news is that thanks to the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are starting to do the latter, although that brings us to notable debate number two.

Councillor Cuttell’s consultation conundrum

During the debate about the new public consultation strategy, councillor Cuttell pushed for more public engagement. Her concern was that this strategic plan would have a massive impact on us, so we should have a say in what these changes look like, which is true. However, issues arise when public consultation can work against the short-term goals of council or the long-term interests of the city.

For example, the reason the Spring Garden Road transit-only pilot is not likely to become a reality until 2025. In March 2023, when the Transportation Standing Committee was about to instruct staff to come back with a plan to manage motorists, Cuttell got the motion amended to consult with local businesses as part of that process. This public consultation was an open house held on April 29, 2024, at the Lord Nelson Hotel. Local business owners were asked to provide input on what they thought about using paint, or signs, or gates to control the traffic. Most of them wanted to talk about whether or not they wanted drivers on Spring Garden Road and didn’t really care about how that was managed. But businesses had already been “extensively consulted” way back in 2019. The concerns they voiced then were the same ones they voiced in 2024. Since 2019, cities have started doing pedestrianized streets and learned that they generate a boatload of money for businesses and cities and generate a lot of public approval. At a certain point, politicians just need to make a hard decision and our council has gotten really good at using public consultation to avoid making decisions.

Alternatively, like with the Housing Accelerator Fund, the city sometimes uses public consultation as cover to make a bad decision. One of the bylaw changes the city was considering to qualify for the $79 million in federal Housing Accelerator Fund money was to densify around universities. After receiving only 170 emails from residents around the universities, city staff decided to back off on the proposed densification of Halifax’s south end because residents believed the changes may create a “lack of single-unit housing for doctors, academics, professionals and families to live.” They were also concerned that the south end being densified would “place strain on infrastructure and services.” In reality, what’s really putting a strain on infrastructure and services is the fact that District 13 in Hammonds Plains is growing faster than District 7, for all of the same reasons highlighted by Cleveland and Pec in 2017 and Stantec in 2013 and the provincial government in 2003.

That said, some things don’t need public engagement just for the sake of doing so, and the public consultation strategy may be one of those best left to experts—if you get the right experts. When we put car traffic managers in charge of road safety, they devised a plan to continue normalizing road violence. Here’s to hoping the public engagement staff are better suited to their job.