Trevor MacMillan / Canadian Premier League
Halifax Wanderers Cale Loughrey, Riley Ferrazzo and Tomas Giraldo share a moment after defeating Forge FC on Sept. 30, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: A Christmas Extravaganza

From dream transfers to cloned limbs, The Coast hands out holiday gifts to all the Halifax Wanderers.

By

The Halifax Wanderers were a gift to watch in 2023: After two straight years of missed playoff appearances and MVP runs cut short by injury, the Canadian Premier League soccer club won back the hearts of its supporters with fluid football, a roster loaded with more talent than ever before and a slew of instant classics at the Wanderers Grounds. (A 2-1 penalty winner over Forge FC in late June? Yes, please. A 3-2 heart-stopper against Atlético Ottawa? Why not?)

In the spirit of holiday giving, The Coast’s Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman return the favour with entirely real, definitely-not-made-up Christmas gifts for every Wanderers player (and most coaches)—and to do so, they enlist the help of Canadian soccer podcasters Joshua Healey and Mitchell Bailey (Healey & Bailey Notebook). The foursome also dishes out New Year’s resolutions for the Wanderers squad.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
