The Wanderer Grounds podcast: A Christmas Extravaganza

T
he Halifax Wanderers were a gift to watch in 2023: After two straight years of missed playoff appearances and MVP runs cut short by injury
, the Canadian Premier League soccer club won back the hearts of its supporters with fluid football, a roster loaded with more talent than ever before and a slew of instant classics at the Wanderers Grounds. (A 2-1 penalty winner over Forge FC
in late June? Yes, please. A 3-2 heart-stopper
against Atlético Ottawa? Why not?)
In the spirit of holiday giving, The Coast’s Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman return the favour with entirely real, definitely-not-made-up Christmas gifts for every Wanderers player (and most coaches)—and to do so, they enlist the help of Canadian soccer podcasters Joshua Healey and Mitchell Bailey (Healey & Bailey Notebook
). The foursome also dishes out New Year’s resolutions for the Wanderers squad.