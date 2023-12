The Wanderer Grounds podcast: A Christmas Extravaganza

T

he Halifax Wanderers were a gift to watch in 2023: After two straight years of missed playoff appearances and MVP runs cut short by injury , the Canadian Premier League soccer club won back the hearts of its supporters with fluid football, a roster loaded with more talent than ever before and a slew of instant classics at the Wanderers Grounds. (A 2-1 penalty winner over Forge FC in late June? Yes, please. A 3-2 heart-stopper against Atlético Ottawa? Why not?)In the spirit of holiday giving, The Coast’s Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman return the favour with entirely real, definitely-not-made-up Christmas gifts for every Wanderers player (and most coaches)—and to do so, they enlist the help of Canadian soccer podcasters Joshua Healey and Mitchell Bailey (). The foursome also dishes out New Year’s resolutions for the Wanderers squad.