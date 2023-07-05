Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Pride festival

What is the official name?
Halifax Pride.
What is it also known as?
Usually it's shortened to “Pride”, conversationally.
When is it?
July 20-30, 2023.
What is it?
The region's biggest celebration of 2SLGBTQ+ community and culture, Halifax Pride has filled July with events, parties and info sessions since the 1980s.
Where is it held?
Pride is one of those festivals that takes over the city, with parties and events happening at various venues. The best bet is to check location info on the official Halifax Pride calendar, which features both events organized by the festival and by community members. As of press time, 2023’s calendar has not been released. Events organized by community members, though, are viewable via the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia's extensive listings.
How long has it been going?
Halifax Pride began in 1988 with the city's first Pride March.
Where do I get tickets?
Many Pride events are free, but those that are ticketed will list ticket info in the details of the official Halifax Pride calendar.
Are there festival passes?
Nope; events that are ticketed will list ticket info in the details of the official Halifax Pride calendar.
What is the must-see show?
As of press time, the festival's official event slate is still TBA, except for the Halifax Pride Parade, which will happen July 23 at 2pm. It is worth noting, however, that while Halifax Pride itself has yet to announce a lineup, the community isn't waiting: The Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia (a longtime community resource) has upped its calendar game all July long with over 50 events.
One thing Team Coast already has marked on its calendar? Zoë Comeau’s play, F*cking Trans Women—which, you guessed it, is all about sex and pleasure from a trans woman's perspective. Based on a cult zine of the same name, the play will be shown at The Bus Stop Theatre from July 26 to 30 at 8pm. Tickets will be $20 or pay-what-you-can.