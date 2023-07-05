 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Pride festival | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
This year's Halifax Pride Parade happens July 23 at 2pm.
DYLAN WHITE
This year's Halifax Pride Parade happens July 23 at 2pm.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Pride festival

By

For almost four decades, Halifax Pride has been a bright spot in the city's summer calendar: A multi-day, multi-venue celebration of 2SLGBTQ+ identity and culture offering everything from lunchtime lectures on current issues to after-dark, free-for-all parties hotter than the humidex. This year, it's a little different: Apparent tumult within the organization itself (the board has changed numerous times since last November) means that official slate of festival events has yet to be announced. While we're waiting, though, individuals across the city are keeping your day planner filled  thanks to the 50-something events they've organized independently
Halifax Pride announces festival and parade dates

Halifax Pride announces festival and parade dates: As community rumours continue to swirl, the organization moves forward with summer plans.

Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far

Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far: Claims of workplace harassment and rumours of the festival's future have plagued the organization since late December.


What is the official name?
Halifax Pride.

What is it also known as?
Usually it's shortened to “Pride”, conversationally.

When is it?
July 20-30, 2023.

What is it?
The region's biggest celebration of 2SLGBTQ+ community and culture, Halifax Pride has filled July with events, parties and info sessions since the 1980s.

Where is it held?
Pride is one of those festivals that takes over the city, with parties and events happening at various venues. The best bet is to check location info on the official Halifax Pride calendar, which features both events organized by the festival and by community members. As of press time, 2023’s calendar has not been released. Events organized by community members, though, are viewable via the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia's extensive listings.

How long has it been going?
Halifax Pride began in 1988 with the city's first Pride March.

Where do I get tickets?
Many Pride events are free, but those that are ticketed will list ticket info in the details of the official Halifax Pride calendar.

Are there festival passes?
Nope; events that are ticketed will list ticket info in the details of the official Halifax Pride calendar.

What is the must-see show?
As of press time, the festival's official event slate is still TBA, except for the Halifax Pride Parade, which will happen July 23 at 2pm. It is worth noting, however, that while Halifax Pride itself has yet to announce a lineup, the community isn't waiting: The Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia (a longtime community resource) has upped its calendar game all July long with over 50 events.

One thing Team Coast already has marked on its calendar? Zoë Comeau’s play, F*cking Trans Women—which, you guessed it, is all about sex and pleasure from a trans woman's perspective. Based on a cult zine of the same name, the play will be shown at The Bus Stop Theatre from July 26 to 30 at 8pm. Tickets will be $20 or pay-what-you-can.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
