Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in August 2023

Antigone: By Fire

Two Planks and A Passion Theatre—the outdoor outpost of drama in Canning, NS—kicked off its 2023 season on June 30. One of the two plays it’ll mount this summer? Kate Besworth’s adaptation of Sophocles’ tale of a girl who pushes back against society in the name of family. This show is Two Planks’ fireside show, meaning it happens post-sunset and lit by flame.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm from June 30-Aug. 19, tickets from $25 for adults [Theatre]

The Wind in the Willows

Two Planks is also putting on a new musical adaptation of the all-ages classic The Wind in the Willows, a tale of friendship and belonging.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm; Sundays at 2pm from June 30-Aug. 19, tickets from $25 for adults [Theatre]

Pinocchio

Shakespeare By The Sea’s original musical debuted in July and runs until the end of the month at Point Pleasant Park. Halifax theatre mainstay Garry Williams (DaPoPo, Kamp) wrote the songs, and Jesse MacLean directs the show, that’s been described as “witty” and an “adventure.”

July 8-Sept. 2, showtimes and tickets available at SBTS’s website [Theatre]

Under The Spire Music Fest

This rural P.E.I. fest sees big Canadian indie names—Dan Mangan, Jeremy Dutcher, Kaia Kater—playing a former church turned concert venue all summer long.

underthespire.ca for details and schedules [Festival]

Romeo & Juliet

Shakespeare By The Sea takes on the ultimate teen tale at Cambridge Battery.

July 21-Sept. 1, showtime details and tickets via SBTS’ site [Theatre]





BuskerFest

Both Halifax and Dartmouth’s waterfronts will be replete with summer fun and live performances in August, as Buskers does its thing on both sides of the harbour. Keep an eye for the new Seaport Busker Performance Stage, located at the south end of the boardwalk near the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, Pier 21 and Garrison Brewery.

Aug. 2-7, Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, buskers.ca for details [Festival]

The Sheepdogs

The Saskatoon rockers who made history as the first unsigned band on the cover of Rolling Stone play back-to-back nights at Shore Club this August.

Aug. 2-3, 9pm, The Shore Club, Hubbards, tickets $54.70 in advance, $59.83 on show day [Music]



click to enlarge Talitatwoshoes / Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 4.0) The Sheepdogs, seen live on stage in 2018, come to Hubbards in August.

This year, the African Nova Scotian Music Association’s showrunners have put together both a gospel and hip hop lineup of performers, with the likes of Adina Fraser and Revello Smith headlining the former, and JRDN, Universal Soul and DJ Bucky Blanks starring in the latter. Industry mainstay Tremayne “Trobiz” Howe will host the hip hop showcase at Alderney Landing from 6:30 to 9:45pm, while the gospel showcase will run from 2 to 5pm.

Aug. 6, 2-9:45pm, Alderney Landing, admission free [Festival]