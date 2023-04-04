Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

APRIL
Gerry Dee, April 5, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $49.50 - $85.50 [Comedy]
Chris De Burgh, April 6, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $82-$152 [Music]
The Aquakultre Project, April 6-8, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets pay what you can [Theatre]
Hyprov w/Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci, April 6, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $54.50 [Comedy]
Kranium, April 8, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $65 and up [Music]
Symphony Nova Scotia: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John, April 14-16, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, sold out [Music]
Let's Run Away, April 12-16, April 18-23, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets $20-$100 [Theatre]
July Talk w/Nyssa, April 14, The Light House Arts Centre, sold out [Music]
Tim Baker & All Hands w/Georgia Harmer, April 15, Light House Arts Centre, sold out [Music]
Classic Albums Live: Let It Be, April 16, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $49.57 [Music]
Kevin Hart, April 16, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $90.25-$1105.50 [Comedy]
Symphony Nova Scotia: Spectacular Sibelius, April 20, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $19-$75 [Music]
Quake Matthews EP release show, April 21, The Marquee, tickets $20/$30 [Music]
Adam Baldwin w/Old Man Luedecke, April 26-27, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets (for April 26 only; April 27 sold out) $31.50 [Music]
Radia & The Gryphon Trio, April 27, The Marquee, tickets $22.50 [Music]
Stars on Ice, April 28, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $23-$162 [Performance]
Symphony Nova Scotia: Best of Broadway, April 29-30, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $35-$85 [Music]
MAY
Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle of Joy w/The Hello Darlins, May 3-6, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets (for May 3 only; all other dates sold out) $59.83 [Music]
Ballet Jörgen: Cinderella, May 3-4, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $54-$79 [Performance]
2023 East Coast Music Awards, May 4, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $66.75 [Music]
Symphony Nova Scotia: Handel's Water Music, May 6-7, St. Andrew's United Church, tickets $55-$75 [Music]
This Is Elton: A Tribute Concert, May 10, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $45
The Stanfields, May 12, The Carleton, sold out [Music]
TUNS w/Absolute Losers, May 13, The Marquee, tickets $29.07
Megadeth, May 15, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $59-$104 [Music]
Jill Barber, May 16-18, The Carleton, sold out [Music]
P'tit Belliveau, May 18, The Marquee, tickets $25/$30 [Music]
Daniel Romano's Outfit w/Julianna Riolino, May 19, The Marquee, tickets $29.07 [Music]
Magic Men Australia, May 23, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69.50-$127.00 [Performance]
Skydiggers, May 23-24, The Carleton, sold out [Music]
The Rural Alberta Advantage w/Zoon, May 25, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $36.76 [Music]
Great Lake Swimmers, May 26, St. Matthew's Church, tickets $34.20 [Music]
The Wildflowers: Tom Petty Tribute, May 26, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $56.25-$65.50 [Music]
Alert The Medic w/The Motorleague, Rebel Prospects, All Honesty, May 27, The Marquee, tickets $20/$30, [Music]
Jane Goodall, May 27, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69.50-$245
The Musical Box performs Genesis, May 31, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $70.58 [Music]
Jimmy Carr, May 31, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $56.50 and $66.50 [Comedy]
JUNE
Fleetwood Mac tribute night, June 3, The Marquee, tickets $20 in advance, $25 on show day [Music]
Shania Twain, June 12, Scotiabank Centre, sold out [Music]
ABBA Cadabra: A tribute to the music and magic of ABBA, June 24, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69 [Music]
Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, June 25, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $56.25-$65.50 [Music]
The Queers w/Teenage Bottlerocket, June 28, The Seahorse Tavern, tickets $30 in advance, $40 on show day [Music]
2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, June 30-July 3, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $31-$159 [Performance]
JULY
2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, June 30-July 3, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $31-$159 [Performance]
Walrus w/Aquasocks, Creep & The Pervs, Century Samuel, July 8, The Seahorse, tickets $20 in advance, $25 on show day [Music]
Feist, July 11, Halifax Jazz Fest Main Stage, tickets $54.79 [Music]
Fleet Foxes, July 16, Halifax Jazz Fest Main Stage, tickets $81.82 [Music]
Broadway in Halifax: Book Of Mormon, July 18-20, Scotiabank Centre, tickets from $130 [Theatre]
AUGUSTJerry Seinfeld, August 11, Garrison Grounds, sold out [Comedy]
Bill Burr, August 13, Garrison Grounds, sold out [Comedy]
OCTOBERThe Doobie Brothers, October 13, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $85.50-$161 [Music]
NOVEMBER
Broadway in Halifax: Come From Away, Nov 14-17, Scotiabank Centre, tickets from $130 [Theatre]
Jesse Cook, Nov 29, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $51 in advance, $56 day of show [Music]