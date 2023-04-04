 Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

An ever-updated list of concerts, comedy shows, live performance, theatre and more.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

APRIL

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023
Troy Veinotte
Quake Matthews performs at The Marquee April 21.

Gerry Dee, April 5, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $49.50 - $85.50 [Comedy]

Chris De Burgh, April 6, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $82-$152 [Music]

The Aquakultre Project, April 6-8, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets pay what you can [Theatre]

Hyprov w/Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci, April 6, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $54.50 [Comedy]

Kranium, April 8, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $65 and up [Music]

Symphony Nova Scotia: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John, April 14-16, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, sold out [Music]

Let's Run Away, April 12-16, April 18-23, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets $20-$100 [Theatre]

July Talk w/Nyssa, April 14, The Light House Arts Centre, sold out [Music]

Tim Baker & All Hands w/Georgia Harmer, April 15, Light House Arts Centre, sold out [Music]

Classic Albums Live: Let It Be, April 16, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $49.57 [Music]

Kevin Hart, April 16, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $90.25-$1105.50 [Comedy]

Symphony Nova Scotia: Spectacular Sibelius, April 20, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $19-$75 [Music]

Quake Matthews EP release show, April 21, The Marquee, tickets $20/$30 [Music]

Adam Baldwin w/Old Man Luedecke, April 26-27, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets (for April 26 only; April 27 sold out) $31.50 [Music] 

Radia & The Gryphon Trio, April 27, The Marquee, tickets $22.50 [Music]

Stars on Ice, April 28, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $23-$162 [Performance]

Symphony Nova Scotia: Best of Broadway, April 29-30, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $35-$85 [Music]

MAY

click to enlarge Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023
Alice Xue Photography
Jane Goodall speaks in Halifax May 27.

Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle of Joy w/The Hello Darlins, May 3-6, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets (for May 3 only; all other dates sold out) $59.83 [Music]

Ballet Jörgen: Cinderella, May 3-4, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $54-$79 [Performance]

2023 East Coast Music Awards, May 4, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $66.75 [Music]

Symphony Nova Scotia: Handel's Water Music, May 6-7, St. Andrew's United Church, tickets $55-$75 [Music]

This Is Elton: A Tribute Concert, May 10, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $45
The Stanfields, May 12, The Carleton, sold out [Music]

TUNS w/Absolute Losers, May 13, The Marquee, tickets $29.07 
[Music]

Megadeth, May 15, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $59-$104 [Music]

Jill Barber, May 16-18, The Carleton, sold out [Music]

P'tit Belliveau, May 18, The Marquee, tickets $25/$30 [Music]

Daniel Romano's Outfit w/Julianna Riolino, May 19, The Marquee, tickets $29.07 [Music]

Magic Men Australia, May 23, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets  $69.50-$127.00 [Performance]

Skydiggers, May 23-24, The Carleton, sold out [Music]

The Rural Alberta Advantage w/Zoon, May 25, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $36.76 [Music]

Great Lake Swimmers, May 26, St. Matthew's Church, tickets $34.20 [Music]

The Wildflowers: Tom Petty Tribute, May 26, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $56.25-$65.50 [Music]

Alert The Medic w/The Motorleague, Rebel Prospects, All Honesty, May 27, The Marquee, tickets $20/$30, [Music]

Jane Goodall, May 27, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69.50-$245

The Musical Box performs Genesis, May 31, The Light House Arts Centre, tickets $70.58  [Music]

Jimmy Carr, May 31, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $56.50 and $66.50 [Comedy]

JUNE

click to enlarge Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023
Louie Banks
Shania Twain plays the Scotiabank Centre June 12.

Fleetwood Mac tribute night, June 3, The Marquee, tickets $20 in advance, $25 on show day [Music]

Lennie Gallant, June 8-9, The Carleton, tickets $46 [Music]

Shania Twain, June 12, Scotiabank Centre, sold out [Music]

Three Sheet, June 15-16, The Carleton, tickets $23 [Music]

Alfie Zappacosta, June 21-22, The Carleton, tickets $40.25 [Music]

Jay Gatto's Night of Comedy, June 22, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $39.75-$280.75 [Comedy]

ABBA Cadabra: A tribute to the music and magic of ABBA, June 24, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $69 [Music]

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, June 25, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $56.25-$65.50 [Music]

The Queers w/Teenage Bottlerocket, June 28, The Seahorse Tavern, tickets $30 in advance, $40 on show day [Music]

2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, June 30-July 3, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $31-$159 [Performance]

JULY

click to enlarge Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023
Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson
Feist plays Jazz Fest's main stage this summer.

2023 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, June 30-July 3, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $31-$159 [Performance]

Walrus w/Aquasocks, Creep & The Pervs, Century Samuel, July 8, The Seahorse, tickets $20 in advance, $25 on show day [Music]

Feist, July 11, Halifax Jazz Fest Main Stage, tickets $54.79 [Music]

Fleet Foxes, July 16, Halifax Jazz Fest Main Stage, tickets $81.82 [Music]

Broadway in Halifax: Book Of Mormon, July 18-20, Scotiabank Centre, tickets from $130 [Theatre]

AUGUST

Jerry Seinfeld, August 11, Garrison Grounds, sold out [Comedy]

Bill Burr, August 13, Garrison Grounds, sold out [Comedy]

OCTOBER

The Doobie Brothers, October 13, Scotiabank Centre, tickets $85.50-$161 [Music]

NOVEMBER


click to enlarge Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023
Jesse Cook brings his latest tour to Halifax in November.

Broadway in Halifax: Come From Away, Nov 14-17, Scotiabank Centre, tickets from $130 [Theatre]

Jesse Cook, Nov 29, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $51 in advance, $56 day of show [Music]

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando loves Halifax. The feeling can be mutual.

By Lezlie Lowe

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando loves Halifax. The feeling can be mutual.

Matt Andersen sells out three Halifax concerts this May, adds fourth show

By Morgan Mullin

Matt Andersen sells out three Halifax concerts this May, adds fourth show

Acadian music superstar P'tit Belliveau announces Halifax concert for May 18

By Morgan Mullin

Acadian music superstar P'tit Belliveau announces Halifax concert for May 18

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing

By Morgan Mullin

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

What’s the best Easter-themed candy?

What’s the best Easter-themed candy?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando loves Halifax. The feeling can be mutual.

By Lezlie Lowe

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando loves Halifax. The feeling can be mutual.

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

The Lemonheads playing It's A Shame About Ray in Halifax and more things to do this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

The Lemonheads playing It's A Shame About Ray in Halifax and more things to do this weekend

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group