 Michelle Obama is coming to Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Michelle Obama will be in Halifax this October!
Via Maritime Edit
Michelle Obama will be in Halifax this October!

Michelle Obama is coming to Halifax

And you probably can’t see her. Here’s everything we know.

By

The news broke in Truro yesterday, as part of a celebration of the Nova Scotia Co-operative's upcoming 75th anniversary slate: Michelle Obama–yes, the most-loved, best-dressed FLOTUS since Jackie Kennedy—is coming to Halifax. She'll be delivering a speech live from the Scotiabank Centre stage on October 18.

And while I'm sure your credit card is already burning a hole in your pocket at the news, Maritime Edit magazine states in a story breaking the announcement that the crowd will be comprised of "3,000 deserving bright minds, thanks to the generosity of others through the Diversity Delegation."

The Edit adds: "It is one thing to work around the clock to host a guest speaker of the caliber of Mrs. Obama, it is an entirely different thing to work even harder to rally partners around a program that ensures tickets for the event do not simply go to the highest bidders - they will be given at no cost to deserving future leaders in order for them to make connections, be inspired, and motivate them to build the region they are already envisioning for us all." (It's worth noting that the capacity for the Scotiabank is 10,000—but there's no word yet if this means that 7,000 tickets will be up for sale at a later date or if Obama will simply be speaking only in front of the aforementioned 3,000.)

Here's hoping those bright young things at least Instagram the hell out of it for the rest of us.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
