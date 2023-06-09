 Halifax Pride announces festival and parade dates | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Halifax Pride announces festival and parade dates

As community rumours continue to swirl, the organization moves forward with summer plans.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Is there even a Pride this year? It’s a question that’s been tossed around some group chats I’m in, it's been lobbed over coffee with friends, and has even arrived in my work inbox a handful of times. For a while, it was murky: A publicly messy collection of Instagram posts that ran on Halifax Pride’s profile in early January gave an air of chaos, while the comment sections (when they were open) became a hotbed of allegations of volunteer mistreatment and vague calls from individuals demanding accountability and transparency.

Related
Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far

Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far: Claims of workplace harassment and rumours of the festival's future have plagued the organization since late December.


The board changed. And changed again. There were public meetings—the latest on June 2—but many community members who tried to attend them were never sent the Zoom link (myself included). The whispers continued, with people now asking rhetorically if the festival would be a go this July, already assuming from the rumour mill that it wouldn’t or couldn’t be.


Well, consider this much to put the thing to rest: In late May, Halifax Pride once again took to Instagram, this time announcing the latest iteration of its board—and that the 2023 Halifax Pride Parade would take place July 23 at 2pm. Details on the parade’s route and its afterparty are still unknown as of press time. The festival itself is slated for July 20-30–though official festival programming has yet to be announced.


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

By Morgan Mullin

Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

Halifax wins big at the 2023 East Coast Music Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax wins big at the 2023 East Coast Music Awards
More »
More Cultural Festivals
All Arts + Music

HRM WILDFIRES

Recent Comments

Trending

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in June 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in June 2023

The speech that stole the show at this year's Atlantic Book Awards

By Morgan Mullin

The speech that stole the show at this year's Atlantic Book Awards

Son of a Critch gets third season, Moonshine premieres this summer in this week’s local film news

By Morgan Mullin

Son of a Critch gets third season, Moonshine premieres this summer in this week’s local film news

Mothering is work, yes. But this new exhibit proves it is art, too.

By Morgan Mullin

Mothering is work, yes. But this new exhibit proves it is art, too.

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group