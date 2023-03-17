 How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
via Facebook
A scene from the Broadway musical Come From Away, which comes to Halifax this July.

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

The two Broadway shows are coming to the Scotiabank Centre in July and November 2023.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
If you've been scratching your head about how tickets are currently being listed for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon's Halifax shows, you're not alone. Held at the Scotiabank Centre, the two smash-hit Broadway productions are currently being sold as “season packages” on the centre's site—a bit of lingo that shows the venue’s hand as a sports arena and doesn’t obviously translate to theatre. Here’s what you need to know to see the two musicals:

Tickets are currently being sold in bundles for both plays

Right now, individual tickets for The Book of Mormon and Come From Away aren't available (they will be, at some point, but that sale date is yet to be announced).

Instead, the Scotiabank Centre's site is selling tickets in bundles, meaning you buy a ticket to see Come From Away in July and a ticket for The Book of Mormon in November as one transaction. These are referred to as “season packages” on the website.

The “season packages” are based on which day of the week you'll see which production

Various date combinations are listed for the ticket packages on the Scotiabank Centre site, and selecting what night of the week you prefer is the way to know which so-called “season package” to purchase.

The combinations are:
  • Tuesday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30pm)

  • Wednesday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30pm)

  • Thursday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30pm)

click to enlarge How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax
via Facebook
Come From Away plays at the Scotiabank Centre this July.


Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday shows are cheaper

The season packages for Tuesday and Wednesday range from $130 to $205, depending on seating preference. Thursday, meanwhile, begins at $190 before climbing to $265 for prime floor seats.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

This weekend in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This weekend in Halifax

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

This week in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

This week in Halifax

Halifax is one step closer to a reopened Khyber building

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is one step closer to a reopened Khyber building
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Trending

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

5 new Halifax records you need to hear, now

By Morgan Mullin

5 new Halifax records you need to hear, now

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing

By Morgan Mullin

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group