How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

click to enlarge via Facebook Come From Away plays at the Scotiabank Centre this July.



f you've been scratching your head about how tickets are currently being listed forand's Halifax shows, you're not alone. Held at the Scotiabank Centre, the two smash-hit Broadway productions are currently being sold as “season packages” on the centre's site —a bit of lingo that shows the venue’s hand as a sports arena and doesn’t obviously translate to theatre. Here’s what you need to know to see the two musicals:Right now, individual tickets forandaren't available (they will be, at some point, but that sale date is yet to be announced).Instead, the Scotiabank Centre's site is selling tickets in bundles , meaning you buy a ticket to seein July and a ticket forin November as one transaction. These are referred to as “season packages” on the website Various date combinations are listed for the ticket packages on the Scotiabank Centre site , and selecting what night of the week you prefer is the way to know which so-called “season package” to purchase.