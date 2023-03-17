How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

Tickets are currently being sold in bundles for both playsRight now, individual tickets for The Book of Mormon and Come From Away aren't available (they will be, at some point, but that sale date is yet to be announced).
Instead, the Scotiabank Centre's site is selling tickets in bundles, meaning you buy a ticket to see Come From Away in July and a ticket for The Book of Mormon in November as one transaction. These are referred to as “season packages” on the website.
The “season packages” are based on which day of the week you'll see which productionVarious date combinations are listed for the ticket packages on the Scotiabank Centre site, and selecting what night of the week you prefer is the way to know which so-called “season package” to purchase.
The combinations are:
- Tuesday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30pm)
- Wednesday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30pm)
- Thursday Season Package (a ticket for The Book of Mormon on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm and one for Come From Away on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30pm)