Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival

O

Halifax Jazz Festival.Jazz Fest or HJF.July 11-16, 2023.One of summer's biggest festivals, Jazz Fest offers concerts at a handful of Halifax venues from big names in all genres. It also helps the waterfront come alive on hot July nights, as headliners play the outdoor stage at the base of Salter Street.Headliners play the waterfront main stage (located on the Halifax waterfront at the base of Salter Street) while other shows are split across The Carleton, St. Matthew's United Church and other local stages.First established in 1987, Jazz Fest is one of the oldest continual music festivals in the region. Halifax Jazz Festival's website has tickets for individual shows.Yup: $215.56 for a standard fest pass, available via the Jazz Fest website So far, only two fest headliners have been announced: Feist on July 11 and Fleet Foxes July 16, both playing the main stage on the waterfront. While both promise to be a good time, Feist's new album,, proves the "1, 2, 3, 4" singer is as amazing as ever. Tickets to see her Jazz Fest show are $54.79, on sale now