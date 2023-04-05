 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson
Feist plays Jazz Fest's main stage this summer.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival

The annual event returns July 11-16, 2023.

By

One of the surest signs of summer—and one of summer's biggest events—the Halifax Jazz Festival takes hold of the city for a few bass-soaked days each July, bringing big names from all genres to play shows at a smattering of venues, including its main stage, located on the waterfront.

While this year's festival list is still unfurling, Team Coast is keeping you up-to-date on what the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival will look like.

What is the official name?
Halifax Jazz Festival.

What is it also known as?
Jazz Fest or HJF.

When is it?
July 11-16, 2023.

What is it?
One of summer's biggest festivals, Jazz Fest offers concerts at a handful of Halifax venues from big names in all genres. It also helps the waterfront come alive on hot July nights, as headliners play the outdoor stage at the base of Salter Street.

Where is it held?
Headliners play the waterfront main stage (located on the Halifax waterfront at the base of Salter Street) while other shows are split across The Carleton, St. Matthew's United Church and other local stages.

How long has it been going?
First established in 1987, Jazz Fest is one of the oldest continual music festivals in the region.

Where do I get tickets?
Halifax Jazz Festival's website has tickets for individual shows.

Are there festival passes?
Yup: $215.56 for a standard fest pass, available via the Jazz Fest website.

What is the must-see show?
So far, only two fest headliners have been announced: Feist on July 11 and Fleet Foxes July 16, both playing the main stage on the waterfront. While both promise to be a good time, Feist's new album, Multitudes, proves the "1, 2, 3, 4" singer is as amazing as ever. Tickets to see her Jazz Fest show are $54.79, on sale now.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
