Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival

While this year's festival list is still unfurling, Team Coast is keeping you up-to-date on what the 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival will look like.
Halifax Jazz Festival.
What is it also known as?
Jazz Fest or HJF.
When is it?
July 11-16, 2023.
What is it?
One of summer's biggest festivals, Jazz Fest offers concerts at a handful of Halifax venues from big names in all genres. It also helps the waterfront come alive on hot July nights, as headliners play the outdoor stage at the base of Salter Street.
Where is it held?
Headliners play the waterfront main stage (located on the Halifax waterfront at the base of Salter Street) while other shows are split across The Carleton, St. Matthew's United Church and other local stages.
How long has it been going?
First established in 1987, Jazz Fest is one of the oldest continual music festivals in the region.
Where do I get tickets?
Halifax Jazz Festival's website has tickets for individual shows.
Are there festival passes?
Yup: $215.56 for a standard fest pass, available via the Jazz Fest website.
What is the must-see show?
So far, only two fest headliners have been announced: Feist on July 11 and Fleet Foxes July 16, both playing the main stage on the waterfront. While both promise to be a good time, Feist's new album, Multitudes, proves the "1, 2, 3, 4" singer is as amazing as ever. Tickets to see her Jazz Fest show are $54.79, on sale now.