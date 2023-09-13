Everything you need to know about the 2023 Prismatic Festival

Celebrate Indigenous artists and Canadian artists of colour at the annual Prismatic Festival as they challenge barriers with their creative projects under a national spotlight. This year’s lineup includes works in theatre, dance, music, film, visual arts, media arts and more.

Here’s everything you need to know before attending the festival.

What is the official name?

Prismatic Arts Festival.

What is it also known as?

The short and sweet version is Prismatic. PAF isn't a thing.

When is it?

The festival is happening from Sep. 29 to Oct. 8.

What is it?

Prismatic is an annual multi-disciplinary art show that showcases everything from installations to live performances from a variety of creators. Its purpose is to celebrate the diversity of artists, creative mediums and viewpoints that arise from these pieces of art.

Where is it held?

This year the festival is being held across 18 different venues like The Bus Stop Theatre, the Dalhousie Arts Centre and Neptune Theatre. You can find a full list of locations on the Prismatic website.

How long has it been going?

Prismatic Festival launched back in 2008, making the 2023 festival its 15th year.

Where do I get tickets?

You can purchase tickets on the Prismatic website.

Are there festival passes?

No.

What is the must-see show?

With so many options it's difficult to pick just one show. Prismatic Festival is less about one must-see show and more about appreciating the versatility of art and the conversations that arise from each installation. You can find the entire festival program here.