Holiday events happening in Halifax to boost your spirits

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than by supporting local? Whether you’re in the mood for theatre, music or shopping, Halifax is teeming with events over the next few weeks. Let The Coast guide you through all the happenings so you can curate your perfect December calendar.

If you know of any other events that would make a perfect addition to this list don’t hesitate to reach out and let us know.

Holiday Shows

Meaghan Smith Holiday Show

In support of Feed Nova Scotia enjoy an evening Christmas tunes while also browsing an art show, attending a book launch and meeting the big guy himself (Santa Claus).

December 1-3, The Stage at St. Andrew’s, tickets $38.61. [Music]

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this classic story’s Neptune Theatre run.

December 1 to 30, Neptune Theatre, tickets $38-$60.[Theatre]

Home for the Holidays with Holly Cole

Halifax-born jazz musician Holly Cole gets you in the holiday spirit with performances of holiday classics.

December 1 & 2, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $40-$80. [Music]

The Nutcracker

Symphony Nova Scotia, Halifax Dance and the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia team up to bring this longstanding Halifax tradition to life.

December 8 - 17, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $35-$75. [Theatre]

Halifax Concert Band Christmas Concert

The Boys Honor Choir, The Chordial Clarinet Quintet, and organist Gregory Doyle join the Halifax Concert Band for an evening of Christmas favourites.

December 7, St. Agnes Church, pay what you can. [Music]

Ukrainian Christmas Concert

Kick off the holidays with traditional Ukrainian dance, music and treats.

December 10, Woodlawn Public Library, free. [Music]

Boney M Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits

Boney M is back in town for the Halifax leg of its Holiday tour. December 12, Scotiabank Arena, tickets $73.75-$9. [Music]

Tease the Season

Neo Nova’s Burlesque has an all-new holiday show for you.

December 15, Seahorse Tavern, tickets $17-$22. [Dance]

Holiday Spirit with the Nova Scotia Youth Symphony

Support the next generation of Nova Scotian musicians this season. December 17, St. Andrew’s United Church, tickets $10-$30. [Music]

Holiday Comedy Show

Laugh your way through the holidays with comedians Pat Williams and Nick Martinello.

December 20, The Bus Stop Theatre, tickets $15. [Comedy]

Handel’s Messiah

Symphony Nova Scotia brings this worldwide Christmas tradition to the main stage.

December 21 & 22, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, tickets $40-$80. [Music]

Holiday Markets

2 Crows Holiday Market

December 2, 2 Crows Brewing (1932 Brunswick Street), noon to 5pm.

Holiday Craft Fair

December 2, 165 Main Street, 10am to 5pm.

Japanese Holiday Market

December 3, Halifax Brewery Market Upper Courtyard, noon to 3pm.

Halifax Makers Market

December 8 & 9, Pier 22 Pavillion, 4pm to 8pm and 10am to 5pm, $6 entry.

Rad Holiday Market

December 9, 2177 Gottingen Street, 10am to 6pm.

BLK Women in Excellence Holiday Market

December 9, Needham Recreation Centre, noon to 4pm.

The Halifax Club Holiday Market

December 10, The Halifax Club (1682 Hollis Street), 10am to 3pm.

Homo for the Holiday’s Market

December 10, Halifax Brewery Market, noon-4pm.

Oxalis Winter Market

December 17, 22 Wentworth St, 10am to 1pm.

Haligonian Vendor Market

December 17, Lighthouse Arts Centre, noon to 5pm.