How to mark Remembrance Day 2023 in Halifax



Looking for somewhere to commemorate Remembrance Day in the city this year? Here's a guide to all of the official ceremonies happening in the Halifax Regional Municipality this Saturday, November 11.





Remembrance Day at the Halifax Citadel

Mark the holiday with Parks Canada at the Halifax Citadel starting at 11am. A 21-gun salute at the front entrance will be given by the 1st Field Artillery Regiment. Visitors are welcome to tour the Citadel and the Army Museum for free between 10am and 2pm.

Remembrance Day at Sullivan’s Pond

This year, Halifax’s usual Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Parade has been moved to Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth, where the activities of both annual ceremonies will be combined. It begins at 10:30am.

Remembrance Day at Point Pleasant Park

Head to the Halifax Memorial along Sailors Memorial Way in Point Pleasant Park for a ceremony beginning at 10:45am.

Remembrance Day in Hammonds Plains

The Hammonds Plains Remembrance Day ceremony will be taking place at the Hammonds Plains Cenotaph (Hammonds Plains Road and Crestfield Drive) at 10:30am.

Remembrance Day in Bedford

If you’re in the Bedford area, the community’s ceremony will be happening at Fish Hatchery Park starting at 10:45am.

Remembrance Day in Sackville

For those in the Sackville, the ceremony will start at 10:45am at the Sackville Cenotaph on Memory Lane in Lower Sackville.

Remembrance Day online