 How to mark Remembrance Day 2023 in Halifax | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
In Point Pleasant Park, the annual Remembrance Day ceremony takes place at the Halifax Memorial.
The Coast
In Point Pleasant Park, the annual Remembrance Day ceremony takes place at the Halifax Memorial.

How to mark Remembrance Day 2023 in Halifax

All the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening around the HRM on November 11.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.


Looking for somewhere to commemorate Remembrance Day in the city this year? Here's a guide to all of the official ceremonies happening in the Halifax Regional Municipality this Saturday, November 11.


Remembrance Day at the Halifax Citadel


Mark the holiday with Parks Canada at the Halifax Citadel starting at 11am. A 21-gun salute at the front entrance will be given by the 1st Field Artillery Regiment. Visitors are welcome to tour the Citadel and the Army Museum for free between 10am and 2pm.


Remembrance Day at Sullivan’s Pond


This year, Halifax’s usual Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Parade has been moved to Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth, where the activities of both annual ceremonies will be combined. It begins at 10:30am.


Remembrance Day at Point Pleasant Park


Head to the Halifax Memorial along Sailors Memorial Way in Point Pleasant Park for a ceremony beginning at 10:45am.


Remembrance Day in Hammonds Plains


The Hammonds Plains Remembrance Day ceremony will be taking place at the Hammonds Plains Cenotaph (Hammonds Plains Road and Crestfield Drive) at 10:30am.


Remembrance Day in Bedford


If you’re in the Bedford area, the community’s ceremony will be happening at Fish Hatchery Park starting at 10:45am.


Remembrance Day in Sackville


For those in the Sackville, the ceremony will start at 10:45am at the Sackville Cenotaph on Memory Lane in Lower Sackville.


Remembrance Day online


If you can’t make it to a ceremony in person this year, the Legion will be hosting a livestream of the Ottawa ceremony beginning at 11:30am Atlantic time. You can tune in through all Canadian news networks or through the Legion's official livestream on its Facebook Page.

Tags

About The Author

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa is the Newsletter Editor at The Coast and has been with the publication since 2022. She was born and raised in Toronto where she graduated from the University of Toronto studying English and professional writing. She previously worked as a writer and reporter for Narcity Media and Valnet Inc.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts & Culture

Candlelit concert series to raise funds for Dartmouth’s North Grove community hub

By Martin Bauman

Candlelit concert series to raise funds for Dartmouth’s North Grove community hub

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

By Martin Bauman

Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers brings L’nu stories to the forefront

Emma Donoghue still believes in the power of writing—and of queer love stories, too

By Martin Bauman

Emma Donoghue still believes in the power of writing—and of queer love stories, too

Everything you need to know about this year’s AfterWords Literary Festival

By Martin Bauman

Everything you need to know about this year’s AfterWords Literary Festival
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Arts + Music

Poll

When is the right time to start decorating for the December holidays?

When is the right time to start decorating for the December holidays?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

Nelly Furtado to host 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Nelly Furtado to host 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax

Rapper Kardinal Offishall is still ol’ time killin’ onstage—and has no plans of stopping

By Martin Bauman

Rapper Kardinal Offishall is still ol’ time killin’ onstage—and has no plans of stopping (4)

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

By Martin Bauman

All the winners from the 2023 Music Nova Scotia Awards

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

By Martin Bauman

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty headline free November show in Halifax

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group