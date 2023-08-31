 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Lebanese Festival | Food + Drink Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Lebanese Festival

Celebrate traditional Lebanese culture from Sept. 8 to 10.

By

The Halifax Lebanese Festival is back and ready for a weekend of pre-COVID-level fun. This is the first time since the pandemic that the festival will be returning to its usual operations after offering a “Grab & Go” experience last year. Stop by and enjoy a menu stacked with traditional Lebanese flavours and stay for some live entertainment all weekend long. Here’s everything you need to know before heading over.

What is the official name?

Halifax Lebanese Festival.

What is it also known as?

Lebanese Fest or LebFest.

When is it?

Sept. 8 to 10.

What is it?

The festival is a weekend to celebrate Lebanese culture in Halifax with authentic food, music and other forms of entertainment. This year the festival is offering in-person dining and online ordering with pick-up the next day. Cash, credit and debit will be accepted.

Where is it held?

The festival is being held at the Olympic Community Centre (2304 Hunter Street).

How long has it been going?

This is the festival's 22nd year.

Does the festival require tickets?

No, admission to Lebanese Fest is free.

What is the must-try dish?

It depends on your taste! This year’s menu includes everything from shawarma and falafel to stuffed grape leaves. However, there is a new addition: Cheese za’atar—traditional Lebanese bread seasoned with fresh herbs and topped with a blend of cheeses. Vandal Doughnuts will also be there serving special Lebanese-inspired doughnuts!

