Ring in 2024 with these New Year's Eve events

Well folks, another year is coming to an end but there's still one decision left to make, how will you be saying goodbye to 2023? Luckily The Coast is here to help your planning.

From comedy shows to concerts and every party in between, choose how you want to ring in 2024 with this guide to New Year's Eve events in Halifax.

And don't forget: To help you get around safely, Halifax Transit will be free on December 31 after 6pm in support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Now, on with the NYE events.

Top Hat Comedy’s Funny New Year’s Eve

December 31, The Sanctuary Arts Centre, 7pm-1am, tickets $30 [Comedy]

New Year’s Eve at Bar Sofia with DJ Kayo

December 31, Bar Sofia, 10pm, no cover [Party]

Garret Mason & The Band’s New Year’s Eve Show

December 31, Barely’s House of Blues and Ribs, tickets $75 [Music]

Edna’s 5-course New Year’s Eve Dinner

December 31, Edna Restaurant, tickets $120 [Food & Drink]

Y2K New Year's Eve with DJ Loukas Stilldrunk and Cloverdale

December 31, 2037 Gottingen and The Seahorse Tavern, 10pm-2am, tickets $10-$20 [Party].

New Year’s Eve 8-course and 5-cocktail dinner at Dear Friend Bar

December 31, Dear Friend Bar, tickets $150 [Food & Drink]

New Year’s Eve dinner at the Brooklyn Warehouse

December 31, Brooklyn Warehouse, 4pm-9pm, reservations [Food & Drink]

New Year’s Eve at Glow Gardens with the Indian Festivals Club of Nova Scotia

December 31, Halifax Exhibition Centre, 8pm-1am, tickets $17.31 [Party]

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at the Emera Oval

December 31, Emera Oval, 11pm, free [Music]

New Year’s Eve at Oasis

December 31, Oasis Pub, 9pm-2am, tickets $11.98 [Party]

A2Z New Year's Eve with Maurice Aucoin & Brian Zinc in support of the Cobequid Road encampment

December 31, Freeman's Little New York (Sackville Drive), 8:30pm-12:30am, tickets $25 [Music].