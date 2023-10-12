 Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023 | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Coast illustration
Kamilah Apong (left), Future Fragments (centre) and Colin J Muise (right) are all part of Nocturne's 2023 lineup.

Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023

Explore The Coast’s guide to Halifax’s beloved annual all-night art festival, which runs Oct. 12-15

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

One of the biggest weekends of the year in Halifax is here. Nocturne—the self-described “independent, free, contemporary art festival” that has brought Haligonians together under the night sky since its founding in 2008—is back for another year of public art installations and events. This year’s festival arrives jam-packed with exhibitions ranging from live artist panels to pottery programs to literary treasure hunts. Here at The Coast, we know it can be hard to keep tabs on everything—especially when you’re wandering around the city at night. Think of us as your guiding hand in the dark.

How long does the festival last?

Nocturne kicks off Thursday, Oct. 12 and runs all weekend until Sunday, Oct. 15. But in a return to pre-pandemic iterations of the festival, executive director Melany Nugent-Noble tells The Coast that the majority of the arts programming—“about 50 projects,” including a “collaborative circus” and the ever-popular “Ferry-Oke” aboard the Halifax-Dartmouth ferry—will fall on the night of Saturday, Oct. 14.

“It’s always been a festival favourite,” Nugent-Noble says of the latter. “It’s exactly what it sounds like.”

click to enlarge Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023
J Maclean
Scenes from a past Nocturne.

The festival wraps with a pair of Sunday events: “Collect/ive Grief Collect/ive Joy,” an interactive knitting exhibit at the Dartmouth Commons gazebo that invites festival-goers to sip hot tea and rework hand-knit blankets into pom-poms; and “Deep Ocean Listening,” a never-before-heard sound broadcast from the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, in the Marianas Trench, airing on CKDU 88.1FM.

The latter project—a collaboration between sound artist Lindsay Dobbin and oceanographer David Barclay—was recorded with “a single glass sphere that is able to withstand static pressure at nearly 11 km of depth while measuring the smallest fluctuations that compose the underwater soundscape.”

What are the must-sees and dos this year?

Let’s start with the artist talks: Nocturne has invited a dream slate of Nova Scotia’s creative minds to this year’s festival, including the Black-led Erasure Art Collective (co-founded by multimedia artists Shauntay Grant and Tyshan Wright), fashion-influencer-slash-Halifax-landmark-icon Colin J Muise and Unnatural Disaster Theatre Co.’s Lucas Hernandez Nascimiento and Logan Robins.

click to enlarge Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023
Colin J Muise / Instagram (@colinjmuise)
Halifax artist Colin J Muise is best known for recreating the city's landmarks into outfits.

The festival opens Thursday, Oct. 12 with a panel discussion, “Activating Art in Mi’kma’ki,” that brings together L’nu’skw artist and writer Tiffany Morris, multidisciplinary Mi’kmaw artist Jordan Bennett, Métis visual artist Amy Malbeuf, Cree-Métis artist Carrie Allison, T’Sou-Ke Nation photographer/artist Jordan Hill and Abegweit First Nation quill artist Melissa Peter-Paul for a discussion on living and creating art in Mi’kma’ki, and how their environments “contribute to the type of work they create.” It will be held at the Halifax Central Library’s Paul O’Regan Hall from 6-8pm. Admission is free, and ASL interpretation will be available.

Related
Halifax-based artist Jordan Bennett unveils new mural in Toronto

Halifax-based artist Jordan Bennett unveils new mural in Toronto: Titled pi'tawita'iek: we go up river, the 145-by-48 foot work is on view at OCAD University.

Related
Jordan Bennett goes outside the boxes

Jordan Bennett goes outside the boxes: The Sobey Art Award shortlister’s expansive, immersive Ketu’ elmita’jik breaks down gallery lines with colour and Mi’kmaq quillwork.

Fancy a bit of a stroll? Friday evening comes with both a launch party at Propeller Brewing (7-10pm) and a guided mural walk on Quinpool Road (7-8pm, 9-10pm), the latter of which is led by Halifax Mural Festival creator and master muralist Mike Burt. (Burt, you might recall, just finished the incredible mural of late rapper Pat Stay on the Dartmouth waterfront.)

click to enlarge Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023
The Coast
John Dunsworth by Jeks One, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Public Art or Mural

Saturday is a choose-your-adventure affair with events happening all across the downtown, but if you’re looking for the buzziest offerings, look no further than these exhibitions:

“Land’s End,” held at Propeller Brewing (2015 Gottingen Street), uses augmented reality animation to explore “personal memories and imagined experiences while living in Kjipuktuk/Halifax” and examine “the relationship between our environment and the echoes it retains.”

“Qiaqsutuq,” a collaborative installation in the rear courtyard of the Halifax Central Library, brings five Indigenous artists together from across Yellowknife, Alaska, Nunavik and Greenland to reflect on the impacts of climate change, as felt by Iguttaq (bee woman), Tuktu (caribou), Nanuq (polar bear), Tulugak (raven) and Natchik (seal).
click to enlarge Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023
Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich
Koyukon Denaa and Iñupiaq carver Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich's work, seen in "Qiaqsutuq," uses beaded sculptures and masks to "represent the revered wild relatives that have provided for her, her family and her ancestors for generations."

Kordeena Clayton, a queer artist of African Nova Scotian and Kalinago descent, shares her “Of The Water” exhibit at the Khyber Centre for the Arts (1880 Hollis Street). A blend of paintings, sculptures and found art (think shells and sand), Clayton’s work uses “imaginative storytelling” to shed light on the journeys of enslaved Africans and their ancestors.

“Les Noeuds de Gustav,” an excerpted offering from Francofest, interweaves dance, storytelling and scenography to follow the character of Abbacus, who continually tries to build and rebuild themselves. It’s held in the north corridor of the Queen’s Marque.

“Spíra: A Nocturne Choir” is an all-ages, drop-in choir at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (1749 Argyle Street). Each hour will teach participants a new song by a local artist.

Artist Arnie Guha’s “Psychedelic Portrait Studio” invites festival-goers to have their portrait taken at The Dart Gallery (127 Portland Street), after which their portraits will be projected onto the gallery’s windows by night.
click to enlarge Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023
Arnie Guha
Artist Arnie Guha's "Psychedelic Portrait Studio" is an interactive exhibit that projects festival-goers' portraits onto The Dart Gallery's windows.

“Stereo (For) Rough Waters X Ode (To) The Hustle,” a collaboration between artists Nahaniel Cole, Nathan “DB” Simmons and Dilshan Weerasinghe, is a listening room and multimedia installation at Ramblers Coffee (5576 Nora Bernard Street) that explores “the feeling of working and hustling in a city and in a world that is becoming increasingly harder to live in: An ode to working class people in the midst of rough waters.”

Kurdish-Canadian artist Roda Medhat’s “Killim” (pronounced kuh-leem) is an inflatable sculpture on the Halifax Waterfront that “aims to prompt viewers to contemplate the stark contrast between the nomadic way of life and the prevailing industrialized modern world.”

Colin J Muise’s “Becoming Halifax” will see some of his most iconic outfits reintroduced on a runway outside the Nova Scotia Power building on the Halifax Waterfront (1223 Lower Water Street).

Do I need to pay for any of this?

No. The festival is free. But if you’d like to support the artists and have the means to do so, you can donate to Nocturne or buy festival merch.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts & Culture

5 things to do in Halifax this weekend (Oct. 13-15, 2023)

By Martin Bauman

5 things to do in Halifax this weekend (Oct. 13-15, 2023)

Comedian Dave Merheje has a soft spot for donair—and Halifax, too

By Martin Bauman

Comedian Dave Merheje has a soft spot for donair—and Halifax, too

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in October 2023

By Martin Bauman

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in October 2023

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Arts + Music

Poll

Has COVID's fall resurgence affected you?

Has COVID's fall resurgence affected you?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in October 2023

By Martin Bauman

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in October 2023

5 things to do in Halifax this weekend (Oct. 13-15, 2023)

By Martin Bauman

5 things to do in Halifax this weekend (Oct. 13-15, 2023)

Jonathan Torrens makes Neptune debut in The Play That Goes Wrong

By Martin Bauman

Jonathan Torrens makes Neptune debut in The Play That Goes Wrong

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group