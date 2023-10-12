Everything you need to know about Nocturne 2023

One of the biggest weekends of the year in Halifax is here. Nocturne—the self-described “independent, free, contemporary art festival” that has brought Haligonians together under the night sky since its founding in 2008—is back for another year of public art installations and events. This year’s festival arrives jam-packed with exhibitions ranging from live artist panels to pottery programs to literary treasure hunts. Here at The Coast, we know it can be hard to keep tabs on everything—especially when you’re wandering around the city at night. Think of us as your guiding hand in the dark.

How long does the festival last?

Nocturne kicks off Thursday, Oct. 12 and runs all weekend until Sunday, Oct. 15. But in a return to pre-pandemic iterations of the festival, executive director Melany Nugent-Noble tells The Coast that the majority of the arts programming—“about 50 projects,” including a “collaborative circus” and the ever-popular “Ferry-Oke” aboard the Halifax-Dartmouth ferry—will fall on the night of Saturday, Oct. 14.

“It’s always been a festival favourite,” Nugent-Noble says of the latter. “It’s exactly what it sounds like.”



click to enlarge J Maclean Scenes from a past Nocturne.

The festival wraps with a pair of Sunday events: “Collect/ive Grief Collect/ive Joy,” an interactive knitting exhibit at the Dartmouth Commons gazebo that invites festival-goers to sip hot tea and rework hand-knit blankets into pom-poms; and “Deep Ocean Listening,” a never-before-heard sound broadcast from the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, in the Marianas Trench, airing on CKDU 88.1FM.

The latter project—a collaboration between sound artist Lindsay Dobbin and oceanographer David Barclay—was recorded with “a single glass sphere that is able to withstand static pressure at nearly 11 km of depth while measuring the smallest fluctuations that compose the underwater soundscape.”

What are the must-sees and dos this year?

Let’s start with the artist talks: Nocturne has invited a dream slate of Nova Scotia’s creative minds to this year’s festival, including the Black-led Erasure Art Collective (co-founded by multimedia artists Shauntay Grant and Tyshan Wright), fashion-influencer-slash-Halifax-landmark-icon Colin J Muise and Unnatural Disaster Theatre Co.’s Lucas Hernandez Nascimiento and Logan Robins.

click to enlarge Colin J Muise / Instagram (@colinjmuise) Halifax artist Colin J Muise is best known for recreating the city's landmarks into outfits.

The festival opens Thursday, Oct. 12 with a panel discussion, “Activating Art in Mi’kma’ki,” that brings together L’nu’skw artist and writer Tiffany Morris, multidisciplinary Mi’kmaw artist Jordan Bennett, Métis visual artist Amy Malbeuf, Cree-Métis artist Carrie Allison, T’Sou-Ke Nation photographer/artist Jordan Hill and Abegweit First Nation quill artist Melissa Peter-Paul for a discussion on living and creating art in Mi’kma’ki, and how their environments “contribute to the type of work they create.” It will be held at the Halifax Central Library’s Paul O’Regan Hall from 6-8pm. Admission is free, and ASL interpretation will be available.

Fancy a bit of a stroll? Friday evening comes with both a launch party at Propeller Brewing (7-10pm) and a guided mural walk on Quinpool Road (7-8pm, 9-10pm), the latter of which is led by Halifax Mural Festival creator and master muralist Mike Burt. (Burt, you might recall, just finished the incredible mural of late rapper Pat Stay on the Dartmouth waterfront.)

click to enlarge The Coast John Dunsworth by Jeks One, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Public Art or Mural

Saturday is a choose-your-adventure affair with events happening all across the downtown, but if you’re looking for the buzziest offerings, look no further than these exhibitions:

click to enlarge Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich Koyukon Denaa and Iñupiaq carver Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich's work, seen in "Qiaqsutuq," uses beaded sculptures and masks to "represent the revered wild relatives that have provided for her, her family and her ancestors for generations."

click to enlarge Arnie Guha Artist Arnie Guha's "Psychedelic Portrait Studio" is an interactive exhibit that projects festival-goers' portraits onto The Dart Gallery's windows.

Do I need to pay for any of this?

No. The festival is free. But if you’d like to support the artists and have the means to do so, you can donate to Nocturne or buy festival merch.