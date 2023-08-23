Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Fringe Festival

Celebrate both novice and seasoned artists at the upcoming Halifax Fringe Festival. In its 33rd year, the live performance fest features indie theatre, drag shows, comedy performances, magicians and more at venues across the city. Here’s everything you need to know before attending.

What is the official name?

The Halifax Fringe Festival.

What is it also known as?

A lot of festivalgoers will simplify the name to “Fringe”.

When is it?

Aug. 30 to Sept. 10.

What is it?

An 11-day festival dedicated to “accessible, unjuried and uncensored” live performances. This year the festival will have more than 55 productions across 10 venues in downtown Halifax and the neighbouring north end. Run by a non-profit association, the festival ensures that 100% of the money made at the box office is returned to the performers.

Where is it held?

This year’s venue locations include The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia Lecture Theatre, the Bus Stop Theatre Community Room, the Bus Stop Theatre Mainstage, Neptune Theatre’s Imperial Room, Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Stage, Neptune Theatre’s Windsor Studio, Point Pleasant Park, House of Eights Dance Studio and St. Andrew's United Church.

Where do I get tickets?

You can purchase individual show tickets through the festival’s website halifaxfringe.ca.

Are there festival passes?

There are no festival passes.

What is the must-see show?

The fest’s large variety of shows ensures there’s something for everyone, but finding what fits your style by taking a peek at the schedule might be a bit of a challenge. That’s why Halifax Fringe offers a Fringe Fest Sampler. Happening on Aug. 30 at Neptune’s Scotiabank Stage from 8:30 to 10:45pm, a ticket to the sampler will get you a live preview of everything being shown at the festival, that way you have an idea of what you can expect from each show.