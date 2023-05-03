Everything you need to know about the 2023 Scotia Festival of Music

Scotia Festival of Music.
What is it also known as?
Sometimes it's shortened to Scotia Fest.
When is it?
May 29-June 11, 2023.
What is it?
One of the world's biggest and boldest celebrations of chamber music, Scotia Fest routinely pulls in top composers and performers from across the globe. With a fan base as fervent as its lineup is star-studded, it's an annual high point in Halifax's event calendar.
Where is it held?
The Peggy Corkum Music Room (sometimes simply called The Music Room) located at 6181 Lady Hammond Road is where Scotia Fest hosts its slate of shows. A few concerts will also be hosted at the Dal Art Centre's Joseph Strung Concert Hall and Sir James Dunn theatre.
How long has it been going?
Scotia Fest has been adding to Halifax's rich live music landscape for over 40 years.
Where do I get tickets?
Complete ticket listings are available on the Scotia Fest site.
Are there festival passes?
Yup, ticket packages and full-fest passes are available from $120-$350 on the Scotia Fest site.
What is the must-see show?
The fest closes with a Sunday matinee show (June 11 at 2:30pm) featuring Nova Scotia Masterworks winning pianist-conductor-composer-genre-obliterating Dinuk Wijeratne. Wijeratne leads the Scotia Festival orchestra through a number of works, including one of his own, before delivering, as the fest describes it, "The grand finale: Rimsky-Korsakov's magical Scheherazade, an enormously popular orchestral evocation of the world of the Thousand and One Nights."