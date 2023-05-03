 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Scotia Festival of Music | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Pianist-conductor-composer-genre-obliterating Dinuk Wijeratne closes the fest with June 11's

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Scotia Festival of Music

The world-leading chamber music fest returns May 29-June 11.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Thirteen concerts with 19 world-acclaimed musicians across 15 days: the Scotia Festival of Music has spent the last 44 years making Halifax a top destination in the worlds of chamber and classical music. No matter if you're an expert on the genre or more of a newbie, you'll find lots to satiate your hungry ears here.

What is the official name?
Scotia Festival of Music.

What is it also known as?
Sometimes it's shortened to Scotia Fest.

When is it?
May 29-June 11, 2023.

What is it?
One of the world's biggest and boldest celebrations of chamber music, Scotia Fest routinely pulls in top composers and performers from across the globe. With a fan base as fervent as its lineup is star-studded, it's an annual high point in Halifax's event calendar.

Where is it held?
The Peggy Corkum Music Room (sometimes simply called The Music Room) located at 6181 Lady Hammond Road is where Scotia Fest hosts its slate of shows. A few concerts will also be hosted at the Dal Art Centre's Joseph Strung Concert Hall and Sir James Dunn theatre.

How long has it been going?
Scotia Fest has been adding to Halifax's rich live music landscape for over 40 years.

Where do I get tickets?
Complete ticket listings are available on the Scotia Fest site.

Are there festival passes?
Yup, ticket packages and full-fest passes are available from $120-$350 on the Scotia Fest site.

What is the must-see show?
The fest closes with a Sunday matinee show (June 11 at 2:30pm) featuring Nova Scotia Masterworks winning pianist-conductor-composer-genre-obliterating Dinuk Wijeratne. Wijeratne leads the Scotia Festival orchestra through a number of works, including one of his own, before delivering, as the fest describes it, "The grand finale: Rimsky-Korsakov's magical Scheherazade, an enormously popular orchestral evocation of the world of the Thousand and One Nights."
Tickets and details for the Gala are available via the festival site.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

What is East Coast music, anyway?

By Morgan Mullin

What is East Coast music, anyway?

Everything you need to know about the 2023 ECMAs

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 ECMAs

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Mayworks Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Mayworks Festival

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11

By Morgan Mullin

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11
More »
More Cultural Festivals
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

By Morgan Mullin

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

Scene and heard: What’s being filmed, streamed and screened in Nova Scotia right now

By Morgan Mullin

Scene and heard: What’s being filmed, streamed and screened in Nova Scotia right now

What is East Coast music, anyway?

By Morgan Mullin

What is East Coast music, anyway?

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group