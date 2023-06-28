 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Mural Festival | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Mural Festival

The event is ready to transform Quinpool Road this July.

Taking forgotten and overlooked walls around the city and reimagining them as blank canvases, the Halifax Mural Festival asks why the world (or at least the city) can't be more art-filled and rife with wonder. If you've ever needed a nudge to look up from your phone while out and around, you'll find it here, as top muralists from across the globe create unique works on walls around town. (We won't judge if you look at your phone to snap some pics, though.)

What is the official name?
The Halifax Mural Festival.

What is it also known as?
Sometimes it's simply called the mural fest.

When is it?
July 3-9, 2023.

What is it?
Visual artists from Halifax and the world descend on Quinpool Road to create large-scale paintings on overlooked walls and spaces. The result is not only prime Instagram bait—it also serves as a reminder of the power of art and how it belongs everywhere, especially where you least expect it.

Where is it held?
Outdoors along Quinpool Road is where most murals are located, but other pieces will be dotted around town.

How long has it been going?
This is Mural Fest's second year.

Where do I get tickets?
This one doesn't have tickets, as it's outdoor art installations that are free to look at.

Are there festival passes?
Nope, since it's a free, outdoor installation of artworks. Just wonder down Quinpool and downtown to take it all in!

What is the must-see show?
This year's roster of artists is still TBD as of press time, so the most we can say is get out and explore to see as many murals as you can for yourself!

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
