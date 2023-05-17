 Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
A shot of the Arkestra, via the band's website.

Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

Sun Ra Arkestra makes its pandemic-belated visit to Halifax during the fest's June event.

By

Everyseeker—the wild, weird, boundary-pushing music and art festival that always punches above its weight—announced a list of names that'll be performing at this year's event in a newsletter it sent out this week. While show details for the fest—which is slated to run from June 14-18—are still TBD, we're excited at the sight of some familiar names and can't wait to learn more in the coming weeks about new ones.

In particular, the announcement listed Sun Ra Arkestra, the multi-member jazz ensemble that have pioneered the sound of Afrofuturism since the '60s while also pushing jazz itself into new dimensions. The Arkestra was slated to come to Halifax as part of Everyseeker's 2020 programming, but of course the pandemic nixed the Philly band's ability to tour. Now, as Everyseeker returns to IRL programming, jazz heads can check this one off their bucket lists.

Meanwhile, other names of note in the newsletter include buzzy poet Arielle Twist, ambient improvisational band New Hermitage, and a collab between local creative luminaries Stephanie Yee and Bianca Palmer.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
