Everyseeker 2023 announces first names for festival lineup

E
veryseeker—the wild, weird, boundary-pushing music and art festival that always punches above its weight—announced a list of names that'll be performing at this year's event in a newsletter it sent out this week. While show details for the fest—which is slated to run from June 14-18—are still TBD, we're excited at the sight of some familiar names and can't wait to learn more in the coming weeks about new ones.
In particular, the announcement listed Sun Ra Arkestra, the multi-member jazz ensemble that have pioneered the sound of Afrofuturism
since the '60s while also pushing jazz itself into new dimensions. The Arkestra was slated to come to Halifax as part of Everyseeker's 2020 programming, but of course the pandemic nixed the Philly band's ability to tour. Now, as Everyseeker returns to IRL programming, jazz heads can check this one off their bucket lists.
Meanwhile, other names of note in the newsletter include buzzy poet Arielle Twist, ambient improvisational band New Hermitage, and a collab between local creative luminaries Stephanie Yee and Bianca Palmer.