 Everything you need to know about Buskerfest 2023
SUBMITTED

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest 2023

The annual fest will be taking over the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts Aug. 2-7.

By

Things are about to get quirky at the waterfront. Buskerfest is back for another year in Halifax, bringing along with it some of the most interesting performers from around the globe. If you’re someone who’d want to watch a person eat fire or cringe while a performer inhumanly contorts themselves into a pretzel, this is the perfect summer event for you.

What is the official name?

Buskerfest

What is it also known as?

Some Haligonians refer to the festival as The Buskers.

When is it?

The festival runs from Aug. 2 to 7.

What is it?

A summer staple, Buskerfest is a six-day event that welcomes eccentric performers to the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts. The fest also includes an East Coast Amusement fairground with rides, games and yummy carnival foods.

Where is it held?

It’s held at the Halifax waterfront with four different stages located at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Sackville Landing, Foundation Wharf and Halifax Seaport. There will also be a stage location and East Coast Amusements fair at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth.

How long has it been going on?

This is the festival’s 37th year.

Where do I get tickets?

Festival admission is free, but bringing cash to tip the performers is recommended. Enjoying the East Coast Amusement attractions at Alderney Landing will, however, cost you. You can purchase individual ride tickets on-site for $1.50, 25 tickets for $30, 50 tickets for $50 or a $40 ride-all-day pass. Cash only!

Are there festival passes?

No, but there will be $40 ride-all-day passes available for the East Coast Amusement attractions.

What is the must-see show?

It all depends on what kind of wacky you’re looking for! You can check out a full list of performers and the official schedule for the festival at buskers.ca.

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa is the Newsletter Editor at The Coast and has been with the publication since 2022. She was born and raised in Toronto where she graduated from the University of Toronto studying English and professional writing. She previously worked as a writer and reporter for Narcity Media and Valnet Inc.
