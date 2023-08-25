 Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023 | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Coast illustration
The Wiggles, Jann Arden and Lil Tjay are among the headliners coming to Halifax in September 2023.

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023

Joel Plaskett, Jann Arden and The Wiggles headline shows in Halifax this coming month.

By

September’s arrival brings more than just fall colours and hurricane weather: From the return of the Halifax Fringe Festival to Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Daniel Lanois live in concert to Jann Arden headlining a big-ticket show at the Halifax Convention Centre, there’s plenty to see and do in the last weeks of summer. Get ready to mark your calendar.

Wanna know more fun stuff happening in your city? We’ve got the breakdown of 2023’s hottest events here.

Halifax Fringe Festival
The largest performing arts festival east of Montreal returns for its 33rd year of shows. The Halifax Fringe Festival is set to bring more than 40 shows to over half a dozen venues across the HRM. You’ll find a dizzying range of acts at this year’s Fringe, from the absurd (Actual Magic, The Eternal Ballroom, When Will You Be Well Again?) to the participatory (All Request Radio, meSSeS) to the family-friendly (A Monster’s Journey, Halifax Newcomer Choir Fringe Sing-Along).
Aug. 30-Sept. 10, various venues around Halifax, halifaxfringe.ca for details [Event]

Adam Baldwin
On the back of his newest LP, Concertos & Serenades, the Dartmouth singer-songwriter performs a show in the Annapolis Valley as part of Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards’ Labour Day weekend barbecue festivities. It’s Baldwin’s last Canadian show before he embarks on a massive tour through Europe and the United States for much of September, October and November.
Sept. 3, Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards (11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville), sold out [Music]

click to enlarge Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023
Griffin O'Toole
Adam Baldwin performs at Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards on Sept. 3, 2023.

Dara Ó Briain
The Irish standup comedy veteran and BAFTA-nominated TV personality has been touring globally for more than two decades. Described by The Guardian as “a masterclass in intelligent, no-frills stand-up,” Ó Briain has interviewed the likes of Stephen Hawking and authored three books, including 2018’s Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes.
Sept. 7, Spatz Theatre (1855 Trollope Street), tickets $47 [Comedy]

Tsuruda
Described as a “leader in the Los Angeles bass scene,” Tsuruda brings a background of classical music training into the realm of dubstep and experimental hip hop.
Sept. 8, The Marquee Ballroom (2037 Gottingen Street), tickets $21.85 and up [Music]

Joel Plaskett and Walrus
Halifax’s hometown hero is bringing a full band to this sold-out Hubbards show—along with special guests Walrus. Plaskett’s newest single, “Hey Moon,” is a stripped-back singalong that evokes starry skies and bonfire smoke.
Sept. 9, The Shore Club (250 Shore Club Road, Hubbards), sold out [Music]

Daniel Lanois Trio
A seven-time Grammy winner for his work with the likes of U2, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris, music producer Daniel Lanois has a decorated trophy cabinet: Not only was he inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2005; the Hull, QC, native was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2018. The Lanois Trio started in a small chapel on the outskirts of Berlin, according to the songwriter: “The acoustics were such that the vocals sounded beautiful; we chose to keep our instruments quiet and let the vocals fill the night.”
Sept. 10, Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street), tickets $54.70 [Music]

Country Rocks The Farm
Canadian country music star Tim Hicks headlines this Wolfville festival, with special guests Lindsay Ell and Dave Sampson. A portion of proceeds supports efforts to fight food insecurity in the Annapolis Valley.
Sept. 16-17, Noggins Corner Farm (10009 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Wolfville), countryrocksthefarm.ca for details and tickets [Music]

Dave Carroll
The Halifax-based singer-songwriter and former Sons of Maxwell band member might best be known for his viral video hit, “United Breaks Guitars,” but he’s no one-hit wonder: Carroll has a bag of ECMAs and Nova Scotia Music Awards to prove it.
Sept. 17, The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street), sold out [Music]

Jim Cuddy & Sons
The longtime Blue Rodeo frontman brings his sons, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, to the East Coast for a seven-show tour. The trio plays in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20, The Carleton (1685 Argyle Street), sold out [Music]

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023
The Carleton
Jim Cuddy & Sons play at The Carleton on Sept. 20, 2023.

Deep Roots Music Festival
Jenn Grant, David Myles and Jim Cuddy are among the headliners at this year’s festival, organized by the Deep Roots Music Cooperative. Tickets are available as three-day festival passes or single-day passes.
Sept. 22-24, various locations in Wolfville, deeprootsmusic.ca for details and tickets [Music]

Sean Collins
Collins’s entrance into the world of standup comedy came somewhat unconventionally: When he first took the stage in Vancouver in the 1990, he was a child counsellor working in a local hospital’s psychiatric unit. These days, he lives in the UK and has appeared on the likes of Live at the Apollo.
Sept. 23, Neptune Theatre (1593 Argyle Street), tickets $40.25 [Comedy]

Halifax Urban Folk Festival
Juno nominee Tara MacLean and Great Big Sea’s Séan McCann are among the headliners at this year’s HUFF, which runs over the course of eight days. Shows are at The Carleton and the Sanctuary Arts Centre.
Sept. 24-Oct. 1, various venues around Halifax, halifaxurbanfolkfestival.com for details [Music]

click to enlarge Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023
Tara MacLean
Tara MacLean performs at the Halifax Urban Folk Festival this year.

The Wiggles
The globally-renowned children’s music group has been going strong since 1991. With a staggering 60 albums under their belt and earworms like “Do The Monkey” and “Hot Potato,” it’s little wonder that the Australian supergroup is estimated to rake in more than $20 million per year from touring.
Sept. 25, Dalhousie Arts Centre (6101 University Avenue), tickets $99 [Music]

The Play That Goes Wrong
Jonathan Torrens stars in this Olivier Award-winning comedy, described as a “hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.” The plot: It’s the opening night of Cornley Drama Society’s newest show, The Murder at Haversham Manor, but nothing is going according to plan—the leading lady is unconscious, the corpse can’t play dead and the cast is tripping over everything in sight (lines included).
Sept. 26-Oct. 22, Neptune Theatre (1593 Argyle Street), tickets $28 and up [Theatre]

click to enlarge Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in September 2023
Neptune Theatre
The Play That Goes Wrong stars Jonathan Torrens (Trailer Park Boys, Mr. D, Vollies).

Jann Arden
The Canadian pop legend is in Halifax for a benefit show for Habitat for Humanity NS, along with local blues rockers Campbell & Johnston, reggae powerhouse Jah’Mila and singer-songwriter Jon Cyr. Ricky from the Trailer Park Boys hosts the evening’s lineup.
Sept. 29, Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle Street), tickets $267.58 [Music]

Lil Tjay and KILLY
The Bronx-born drill rapper—born Tione Merritt—rose to fame in 2017 with his breakthrough songs “Resume” and “Brothers.” Merritt’s latest album, 2023’s 222, reflects on surviving an attempted robbery in 2022, where he was shot seven times. Toronto trap rapper KILLY joins him on the show bill.
Sept. 30, Scotiabank Centre (1800 Argyle Street), tickets $112 and up [Music]

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
