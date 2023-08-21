Joel Plaskett catches the campfire spirit with “Hey Moon”

“Hey Moon,” Halifax rock troubadour Joel Plaskett asks on his latest single, “are you full yet?” It’s a simple line, but the kind of deft songwriting touch the 48-year-old has built his career on, ever since breaking out in the 1990s as part of the alt-rock band Thrush Hermit.
Described as “inspired by the memories of his own experiences at camp as a teenager, with pals who would later become Thrush Hermit,” Plaskett’s first musical release since 2022’s The Window Inn Sessions, “Hey Moon” is clear-eyed, stripped back and stirring—the kind of summer singalong that evokes starry nights at Long Lake or Kejimkujik, or long drives from Halifax to Mabou. Watch the lyric video below.
