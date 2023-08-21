 Joel Plaskett catches the campfire spirit with “Hey Moon” | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Joel Plaskett's new song, "Hey Moon," is ready for your next bonfire.

Joel Plaskett catches the campfire spirit with “Hey Moon”

Fresh off the release of 2022’s Window Inn Sessions, the Halifax rocker looks up into the night sky on his latest single.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
“Hey Moon,” Halifax rock troubadour Joel Plaskett asks on his latest single, “are you full yet?” It’s a simple line, but the kind of deft songwriting touch the 48-year-old has built his career on, ever since breaking out in the 1990s as part of the alt-rock band Thrush Hermit.

Described as “inspired by the memories of his own experiences at camp as a teenager, with pals who would later become Thrush Hermit,” Plaskett’s first musical release since 2022’s The Window Inn Sessions, Hey Moonis clear-eyed, stripped back and stirring—the kind of summer singalong that evokes starry nights at Long Lake or Kejimkujik, or long drives from Halifax to Mabou. Watch the lyric video below.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

By Martin Bauman

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

Halifax’s Maggie Andrew is bringing alt-pop to new heights

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s Maggie Andrew is bringing alt-pop to new heights

Michie Mee headlines Crescendo, Halifax’s new all-Black music festival

By Martin Bauman

Michie Mee headlines Crescendo, Halifax’s new all-Black music festival (2)

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin and Kyle Shaw

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (6)
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

Poll

With the Macdonald Bridge seemingly always closing for repairs, how would you solve the issue?

With the Macdonald Bridge seemingly always closing for repairs, how would you solve the issue?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

UPDATED: Here's where to get tickets for Michelle Obama in Halifax

By Team Coast

UPDATED: Here's where to get tickets for Michelle Obama in Halifax

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

By Martin Bauman

Rich Aucoin wants you to feature on his next album

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in August 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show happening in Halifax (and beyond) in August 2023

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin and Kyle Shaw

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (6)

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group