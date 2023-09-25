 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: The Halifax Wanderers and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Beau Chevalier / Canadian Premier League
The Halifax Wanderers defend a corner kick against Vancouver FC on Sept. 23, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: The Halifax Wanderers and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

The Wanderers’ road loss to league bottom-dwellers Vancouver FC resurfaces an old question: Can the team learn to close out a win when they have the game in hand?

By and

Nothing good happens in Langley—at least, that is, if you’re the Halifax Wanderers. Twice in 2023, the Canadian Premier League soccer club has made the trip west to British Columbia’s Fraser Valley and left empty-handed, despite holding the better record. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Wanderers seemed to be well in control of the game against their BC opponents, holding a 1-0 lead into the 69th minute and looking dangerous—until a pair of Vancouver FC goals turned the Wanderers’ lead into a gut-punch of a loss.

“To be honest, we didn’t respect the game plan, and it cost [us] the game,” Wanderers fullback Zach Fernandez told AFTN’s Michael McColl after the match. “[We can’t] just take one goal and then sit back. We need to take one goal, and then put another one, and another one, and put [in] five if we need to.”

Eight times in 2023, the Wanderers have given up a lead and failed to reclaim it. That alone has cost the Halifax club 18 points—and crucial cushioning in the CPL’s playoff race.

In this week’s Wanderer Grounds episode, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman dissect what went wrong for Halifax in Langley and what it’ll take for the Wanderers to hit their stride going into the playoffs—if they manage to qualify.

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
