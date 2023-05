Tantallon wildfire leads to weekend evacuation orders

A

Out of control wildfires. Smoke viewable from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal

May 28: No burning in counties marked red.



Burning restricted until after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow.



May 28: No burning in counties marked red.

Burning restricted until after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow.

Check before you burn and know your municipal bylaws!

Water bomber skims over St Margaret's Bay and gets a load of water before heading to the Tantallon fire.

growing wildfire in the Upper Tantallon region has caused Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office to issue a Sunday evacuation order for residents of Tantallon’s Westwood subdivision, Yankeetown subdivision, Haliburton Hills, Glen Arbour, Pockwock Road, White Hills subdivision, Lucasville Road extending to Sackville Drive, Maplewood, Voyageur Way, McCabe Lake area and Indigo Shores.Four emergency alerts went out across the HRM during the afternoon and late hours of May 28, calling for residents to take their pets with them if called to evacuate. Plumes of smoke spread across the Halifax peninsula and could be seen from across the harbour.Early reports indicate at least 10 homes have been lost to the blaze. Nova Scotia's department of natural resources described the conditions as a "rapidly moving fire," involving "multiple structure and forest fires."All of the HRM is under a burn ban. Water bomber airplanes were spotted into Sunday evening, retrieving water from St. Margaret’s Bay to battle the blaze.As of 10pm Sunday evening, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education had announced closures of the following schools for Monday, due to wildfire evacuations: Bay View High, Hammonds Plains Consolidated, Kingswood Elementary, Tantallon Junior Elementary, Tantallon Senior Elementary and Madeline Symonds Middle School.The HRM has opened comfort centres at Black Point & Area Community Centre, the Canada Games Centre and Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.