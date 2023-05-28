Tantallon wildfire leads to weekend evacuation orders

Four emergency alerts went out across the HRM during the afternoon and late hours of May 28, calling for residents to take their pets with them if called to evacuate. Plumes of smoke spread across the Halifax peninsula and could be seen from across the harbour.
Early reports indicate at least 10 homes have been lost to the blaze. Nova Scotia's department of natural resources described the conditions as a "rapidly moving fire," involving "multiple structure and forest fires."
Out of control wildfires. Smoke viewable from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal pic.twitter.com/EuV75JNI0K— TREVOR LEE SMITH (@TrevorSmith1977) May 28, 2023
All of the HRM is under a burn ban. Water bomber airplanes were spotted into Sunday evening, retrieving water from St. Margaret’s Bay to battle the blaze.
May 28: No burning in counties marked red.— Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 28, 2023
Burning restricted until after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow.
Check before you burn and know your municipal bylaws! https://t.co/qVWDC7k0Lz pic.twitter.com/uiITEbpV6t
As of 10pm Sunday evening, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education had announced closures of the following schools for Monday, due to wildfire evacuations: Bay View High, Hammonds Plains Consolidated, Kingswood Elementary, Tantallon Junior Elementary, Tantallon Senior Elementary and Madeline Symonds Middle School.
Water bomber skims over St Margaret's Bay and gets a load of water before heading to the Tantallon fire. #tantallonfire #waterbomber #stmargaretsbay #halifaxfire pic.twitter.com/Ho4Fkd419I— Heather Spidell (@HSpidell) May 28, 2023
The HRM has opened comfort centres at Black Point & Area Community Centre, the Canada Games Centre and Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.