UPDATED: A timeline of the Upper Tantallon wildfire

It was early Sunday evening in Hammonds Plains, and Karrie-Ann Buchanan and her partner were beginning to worry about wildfire smoke. Plumes of it had been drifting northeast from Upper Tantallon since late that afternoon. It hung over the Woodhaven RV Park they co-own and operate—64 acres of forest and campsites down the road from Hatfield Farm—and clouded the sky into a hazy grey-brown.

‘We didn’t get notification [right away] that we had to evacuate,” she says, speaking by phone with The Coast, “but we made the decision ourselves to tell everyone that they had to leave. And I’m glad we did.”

Within an hour of fleeing to Indigo Shores, the first provincial emergency broadcast told them their Hammonds Plains home was under an evacuation order. A wildfire that started in Upper Tantallon was spreading fast.

Two hours later, another emergency broadcast warned the Buchanans they would need to move again. This time, Indigo Shores was under evacuation. The Buchanans were among an estimated 16,400 Haligonians displaced by Sunday’s fire—one that has stretched into Monday and that fire officials expect to battle for the coming week.

As wildfires go, it is among the most destructive in the HRM’s history. As more unfolds in the days to come, The Coast is keeping tabs on how it all unfolded.

Sunday, May 28

3:30pm: Fire crews arrive in the Westwood subdivision, fielding reports of a blaze near Juneberry Lane.

4:02pm: Nova Scotia RCMP issues a public advisory, urging residents of Tantallon’s Westwood subdivision to “please immediately evacuate your homes.” The evacuation route, the RCMP notes on Twitter, is Windsor Drive to Hammonds Plains Road. The police agency mentions that Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office (EMO) will be broadcasting an emergency alert “imminently,” and that officers are on scene to help with the evacuation effort.

5:13pm: An hour and 10 minutes later, Nova Scotia’s EMO broadcasts its first emergency alert due to the wildfire. The alert orders residents of Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon to evacuate their homes due to “ongoing multiple structure and forest fires.” A comfort centre opens at Black Point & Area Community Centre.

6:09pm: Nova Scotia’s EMO issues its second emergency alert. “The fire has now spread,” it begins. The province’s evacuation order expands from Westwood Hills to Yankeetown (Highland Park).



click to enlarge Screenshot via @MediaMercenary / Twitter Plumes of wildfire smoke visible from behind the Tantallon Plaza on May 28, 2023.

7pm: A group of Tantallon residents launches a Facebook group to reconnect owners with pets who need rescuing due to the wildfire. It grows to more than 7,300 members in less than 24 hours.

7:41pm: A third emergency alert from Nova Scotia’s EMO extends the evacuation order to Haliburton Hills, Glen Arbour, Pockwock Road, White Hills subdivision, and Lucasville Road continuing to Sackville Drive.

9:30pm: The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) announces via Twitter that “due to wildfires & evacuations,” six schools will be closed Monday: Bay View High, Hammonds Plains Consolidated, Kingswood Elementary, Tantallon Junior Elementary, Tantallon Senior Elementary and Madeline Symonds Middle School.

10:19pm: Nova Scotia’s EMO expands its fire evacuation order to include Maplewood, Voyageur Way including St. George Boulevard and all side streets, McCabe Lake area and Indigo Shores.

10:30pm: Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston joins CBC Radio’s live evening broadcast to provide an update on the province’s response. “This is an incredibly, incredibly stressful and dangerous situation,” he says. Houston mentions that he’s met with Halifax mayor Mike Savage, and that ministers are meeting with their municipal and federal counterparts to “get as many resources at the situation as possible.” The premier adds the province is working to make more detailed fire maps available to the public, but “it’s pretty difficult right now with the amount of smoke.” The province has also activated its crisis line, Houston says—Nova Scotians can call 844-751-2133.

11:05pm: Halifax mayor Mike Savage and regional council declare a local state of emergency, granting the region power to access certain emergency discretionary funds and “mobilize additional supports.” The state of emergency will last for seven days, “unless otherwise lifted or extended.”

Monday, May 29

7:25am: The HRCE announces that, “out of an abundance of caution,” it will be closing five more schools Monday due to wildfire evacuations: Five Bridges Junior High, St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary, Sackville Heights Elementary, Sackville Heights Junior High and Charles P. Allen High School. That brings the number of Monday closures to 11 public schools in the HRM.

8:45am: RCMP officers direct traffic at the intersection of Hammonds Plains Road and the Highway 103 off-ramp. The traffic lights aren’t working, and the smell of smoke is thick in the air.

click to enlarge Martin Bauman / The Coast RCMP officers direct traffic away from Hammonds Plains Road heading northbound from Highway 103.

9am: At the Tantallon fire response command post set up at St. Margaret’s Centre, Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum tells reporters that more than 14,000 Haligonians were evacuated due to the wildfire. “We have a lot of work to do,” he says, noting that a full inventory of damaged and destroyed buildings “may take some time.”

click to enlarge Martin Bauman / The Coast Halifax Fire deputy chief David Meldrum speaks with reporters the morning after a blaze tore through Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains on May 28, 2023.

9:50am: Evacuees from the wildfire gather at the Black Point & Area Community Centre, where volunteers hand out Gatorade, water bottles, toiletries, Oreo cookies and other food. Brad George, who lives in Highland Park, tells The Coast that he isn’t sure if his home will have survived the blaze. “I could just see this big plume of smoke right outside,” he says. “I just started grabbing what I could and went outside, started putting stuff in the car. My neighbours were all doing the same thing.”

11:04am: The HRCE announces that it is dismissing all schools early in the following families of schools: Bay View High, Charles P. Allen High, Halifax West High and Millwood High. The early dismissal affects 32 schools across the HRM, as well as the Bedford campus of the Bedford Forsyth Education Centre.

12:49pm: A wildfire update from Nova Scotia’s department of natural resources and renewables (DNR) pins the current spread of the wildfire at 788 hectares and “out of control.” With winds gusting up to 40km/h throughout the day, the department cautions the fire “may spread further south.” At present, 170 firefighters from the HRM, 32 members of the DNR and seven members from the Department of National Defence are working to battle the blaze with the help of 30 fire trucks, two helicopters and a water bomber from St. John’s, NL.

3pm: Houston and Savage meet with reporters at the Eric Spicer Municipal Building in Dartmouth to provide an update on the wildfires in Tantallon and Shelburne. “We’re definitely a province that is on edge right now,” Houston tells reporters, adding the fires in Shelburne and Tantallon are “leaving a mark” on the province. He cautions that a burn ban order is now provincewide.

click to enlarge Nova Scotia government Premier Tim Houston addresses reporters on May 29, 2023, a day after a wildfire spread across Upper Tantallon.

Savage says the HRM believes roughly 16,000 Haligonians have been displaced by the Upper Tantallon fire—a number confirmed by emergency management director Erica Fleck. Savage says he’s spoken with prime minister Justin Trudeau and federal public safety minister Bill Blair, and he’s been “assured of support in whatever is needed” in the days ahead. Houston cautions that he expects evacuation orders will be in place “for days.”

“We’ll get through this,” he says. “It’s going to take time, but we will.”



5:30pm: The HRM cautions that given a “potential wind direction shift” Monday night, there could be the need to evacuate more areas due to threat of fire. The region advises residents in the current local state of emergency area to have bags packed and ready with enough supplies for 72 hours.



8:30pm: A preliminary estimate from the HRM indicates that “approximately 200 homes or structures” have been damaged as a result of the Tantallon fire. The figure comes from “initial visual inspections” by first responders.

—This story is developing. More to come. Were you displaced by the Tantallon wildfire? Send an email to [email protected], if you’d like to talk about it.