Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

As the news of the wildfires in Tantallon hit social media, the biggest question within Halifax’s online communities quickly became “how can I help?”
Now, almost 24 hours after the blaze began, every corner of local social media is packed with postings from individuals, families, businesses and other organizations offering whatever they can to help those displaced by the fire, a number which has already surpassed 16,000.
In an effort to consolidate the outpouring of support we’re seeing online, we’ve created this list to help those affected find resources within their communities. We will continue to update this list as this story develops, so if you see something you think we can add to this list you can email [email protected].
Comfort centres:
- Black Point and Area Community Centre | 8579 St. Margarets Bay Road. The comfort centre will be open from 7am until further notice.
- Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre | 1583 Beaver Bank Road. The comfort centre is open until further notice.
- Canada Games Centre | 26 Thomas Raddall Drive. The comfort centre is open until further notice.
Wildfire safety resources:
- Tips for dealing with wildfire smoke
- What to do before, during and after a wildfire (Canadian Red Cross)
Shelter, food & water:
- Mic Mac Mall has opened its overflow parking lot for those who are displaced and need space for RVs and trailers.
- This Reddit thread is full of kind Redditors offering things like extra bedrooms for people evacuating to stay, offering pet care, plant care, and donations of clothes, toys and other essentials.
- Super Nova is offering free childcare (5+) Tuesday between 9am and 8pm for those displaced by the wildfires and for children of first responders.
Resources for pet owners:
- HRM-Tantallon Wildfire Lost Pets Facebook group
- Bide Awhile is offering pet supplies to those who were able to evacuate with their pets safely. Food, bowls, leashes and beds are available.
- The Halifax Veterinary Hospital is offering pet food to owners and help with finding shelter for pets.
- The SPCA is offering to house pets for owners who have been displaced.
How you can help:
- Halifax’s Terra Cafe is accepting donations of ziplock baggies, granola bars, fruit, packaged snacks and bottled water to be sent to the Tantallon area.
- Donate to SPCA
- The Halifax Veterinary Hospital is accepting donations to help families and pets affected by the wildfires
- Donate to your local volunteer fire department
- East Peak Halifax is accepting donations of clothing and packaged snacks.
- Badlands General Store will be donating 25% of proceeds from a variety of items to the Canadian Red Cross