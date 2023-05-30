 Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

An ongoing list of resources for evacuees, and how you can help.

By and

As the news of the wildfires in Tantallon hit social media, the biggest question within Halifax’s online communities quickly became “how can I help?”

Now, almost 24 hours after the blaze began, every corner of local social media is packed with postings from individuals, families, businesses and other organizations offering whatever they can to help those displaced by the fire, a number which has already surpassed 16,000.

In an effort to consolidate the outpouring of support we’re seeing online, we’ve created this list to help those affected find resources within their communities. We will continue to update this list as this story develops, so if you see something you think we can add to this list you can email [email protected].

Comfort centres:

  • Black Point and Area Community Centre | 8579 St. Margarets Bay Road. The comfort centre will be open from 7am until further notice.
  • Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre | 1583 Beaver Bank Road. The comfort centre is open until further notice.
  • Canada Games Centre | 26 Thomas Raddall Drive. The comfort centre is open until further notice.

Wildfire safety resources:

Shelter, food & water:

Resources for pet owners:

How you can help:

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa Goulart

Alyssa is the Newsletter Editor at The Coast and has been with the publication since 2022. She was born and raised in Toronto where she graduated from the University of Toronto studying English and professional writing. She previously worked as a writer and reporter for Narcity Media and Valnet Inc.
Jenn Lee

Jenn Lee

Jenn Lee is the person in charge of our social media. Born and raised in Pictou County, NS, Jenn moved to Halifax in 2013 to get her journalism degree at The University of Kings College, which she completed in 2017 and she’s been kicking around the city ever since. You can reach Jenn at jennifer@thecoast.ca
