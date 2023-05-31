UPDATED: Prepare for “a long firefight,” deputy fire chief says

The tone from Halifax deputy fire chief Dave Meldrum was one of vigilance on Wednesday morning. Speaking with reporters for the third straight day as a wildfire continues to burn across Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, the veteran firefighter cautions that Wednesday’s weather conditions could still be “very dangerous” for fire crews. About 100 firefighters from across Nova Scotia—and even PEI—are working to seize control of a blaze that has grown from 788 hectares on May 30 to 837 hectares as of May 31.

“I would encourage all of us to be ready for a long firefight,” Meldrum says. “We’ve got a lot of dry weather days ahead. We’ve got low humidities forecasted. This is going to be a prolonged operation.”

Halifax is about to get even hotter: While temperatures reached a peak of 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada, it could climb to as high as 32 degrees by Thursday afternoon. That, combined with a dry spring and more wind coming from the southwest presents a risk for further fire spread, according to David Steeves of Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources:

“[It’s] going to continue to eat away at the remaining moisture in the fine fuels, those leaves and twigs on the ground that carry the fire to other avenues of the wildland.”

The Tantallon fire has displaced more than 16,400 Haligonians since fire crews responded to the first reports of a blaze in Tantallon’s Westwood subdivision on Sunday afternoon. That figure is likely to be even higher after a separate fire in Bedford prompted a Tuesday evacuation order for residents of a dozen streets in Bedford’s Stonington Park and Harmony Park neighbourhoods.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Station 54 captain Natasha Prest directs firefighters working to put out wildfires in the Tantallon area on May 30, 2023.

Premier announces heightened fines for fires, calls on Ottawa for support

As firefighters battle fires in Tantallon, Shelburne and Pubnico, Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston renewed a plea for federal support during his daily news address on the provincial wildfires.“We’re in a crisis in this province,” he said Wednesday afternoon, “and we want, and we need, and we’ll take all the support we can get.”The premier mentioned the province has approached some universities—he didn’t mention which ones—about turning dorm rooms into temporary shelter for displaced Nova Scotians. This, a day after Houston announced a province-wide ban on all travel and activity in Nova Scotia’s forests until June 25. That includes walking, hiking and cycling in forested municipal parks like Point Pleasant Park and Shubie Park.A province-wide fire ban remains in place—a situation Houston took pains on Wednesday to reiterate to Nova Scotians after a number of illegal fires were reported across the province. The provincial government has boosted the maximum fine for Nova Scotians caught illegally burning to $25,000.

“The forests are simply too dry; the conditions are too volatile,” the premier said Wednesday afternoon.

No timeline for return into evacuation zone for displaced Haligonians

On Tuesday, Halifax mayor Mike Savage had expressed hopes that some Haligonians forced to flee the wildfire might be able to return to their homes in the coming days—provided that weather conditions cooperate. The mayor had targeted Wednesday morning as a check-in point to update Haligonians about whether the current evacuation zone can be reduced in size.

“We’re not sending a signal that this fire is out,” Savage said. “We’re just saying that it’s evolving and we recognize that there are areas that we may be able to allow people to return to.”



Here is the latest map (accurate at 10:20 a.m. on May 31) of the wildfire in the Tantallon area. The active fire area is shaded in pink, and the evacuation perimeter is the dotted red line.

As of Wednesday afternoon, that appears unlikely.

“There’s not going to be any entry into this site for some time,” deputy fire chief Meldrum said Wednesday morning, speaking with reporters from the fire response command post in Upper Tantallon, 23 kilometres from City Hall. He described the current fire evacuation zone as a scene of “widespread destruction”: More than 200 buildings have been damaged or destroyed by the flames. The fire has destroyed an estimated 151 homes, according to fire officials’ estimates.

Along with quelling the flames, Meldrum described the task ahead as one of “cataloguing” the damage.

“We’re getting good data, and then we’ll be communicating that through the municipality to homeowners and working on a reentry plan and an opportunity for folks to see for themselves.”