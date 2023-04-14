 Ramblers Coffee is back in Halifax and ready to satisfy your java needs | Drink | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast
Ramblers Coffee co-owners Adam Pye and Elly Hannon prepare to re-open their espresso bar on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Ramblers Coffee is back in Halifax and ready to satisfy your java needs

The north end espresso bar reopens Monday after taking over ownership of the former Sourwood Cider space on Nora Bernard Street.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

It’s the Tuesday before Ramblers Coffee is set to reopen just off the corner of Nora Bernard and Maynard streets, and co-owners Elly Hannon and Adam Pye are obsessing over the espresso bar’s finishing touches. The wall-mounted menu board has just arrived, and it’s bigger than anticipated—“People are going to be able to read it, right?” Pye jokes. (To this observer, it’s perfectly-sized.) All around the two, the coffee shop is taking shape. Tool belts, ladders and paint cans abound. On Monday, April 17, the north end venue’s doors will reopen for the first time since Sourwood Cider announced it was closing up its cider bar (within which Ramblers had been operating) at the end of February.

Sourwood’s owner, Jake Foley, had floated the possibility of selling the bar to Hannon and Pye in 2022, they tell The Coast. They were already friends. Pye had worked in the kitchen at Sourwood, and he and Foley played bass and fiddle in the house band. Plus, Ramblers had gotten its start at Sourwood as a small-scale shop in 2021.

“[Jake] approached us just because he wanted to keep it close to home if possible—keep the coffee here,” Pye says, sitting at the wall-length bar bench that remains a nod to Sourwood’s history. Foley plucked the wood from the old Dalplex’s bleacher boards. The bench still retains the bleacher numbers.

click to enlarge Ramblers Coffee is back in Halifax and ready to satisfy your java needs
Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast
The benches at Ramblers Coffee are a relic of Halifax history.

“We were lucky enough to have the opportunity to make [his offer] work,” Pye adds. “And now it’s going to be Ramblers on its own.”

And while a good deal of the new Ramblers (5576 Nora Bernard Street) will be familiar to Sourwood’s faithful, Pye and Hannon are excited to add their own touches to the space—from an expanded breakfast menu to rotating bar taps and more live shows.

Small-batch, big vision

It was two years ago in October that Hannon and Pye, partners in both life and business, opened their coffee-shop-within-a-bar at the popular north end craft cidery, alongside fellow small-scale venture Beverly Taco Service. Both came into the venture with a love for coffee: Hannon had worked the espresso machine at The Tare Shop, while Pye had plied his craft at The Nook, among other Halifax cafes.

Related
First look at Ramblers Coffee and its “vision for just the perfect cup”

First look at Ramblers Coffee and its “vision for just the perfect cup”: The north end’s newest coffee shop is now open inside Sourwood Cider.

“We kind of took a chance and started it as a pop-up, in a sense, and bought a really small, high-end home machine and went from there,” Pye tells The Coast. “Now it’s spiraled into something completely different.”

click to enlarge Ramblers Coffee is back in Halifax and ready to satisfy your java needs
Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast
Ramblers Coffee and Espresso 46 have partnered on a specialty blend of beans.

That “different” now includes their own specialty Ramblers blend of coffee, roasted by fellow north enders Espresso 46. It also brought Hannon and Pye into the realm of booking live music shows—a staple of Sourwood that both are eager to continue.

“It’s a small, intimate space,” Pye says. “We can have different types of music here than some other venues in Halifax because of the size—”

“—It’s like a Tiny Desk concert,” Hannon adds. “Also, I think in general, people are looking for places to just hang out and, like, reconnect and be. So hopefully this can continue to be a space all day, all evening, for lots of different people.”

click to enlarge Ramblers Coffee is back in Halifax and ready to satisfy your java needs
The Coast
Of the elements that go into a cup of coffee, Rambers’ Adam Pye says “beans are most important.”

The two see the new and future Ramblers Coffee as a venue that’s “very day-to-night”: Coffee will be served six days a week, starting at 7:30am, with hopes of expanding to seven-day-a-week service. Beer, wine and cider will be on tap, starting at 11am. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the espresso bar will roll over into a nighttime concert venue with space for 30-40 guests. Hannon and Pye have brought the production of their baked goods in-house—“We’re gonna keep the scones, because people won’t let us not do that,” Pye says. They’ve also added bagels and breakfast sandwiches to the menu.

And while Sourwood’s name isn’t on the front door anymore, Pye and Hannon say they’ll be keeping two spots on their taps for the ciders, while bringing in some other Halifax craft beer favourites.

Related
FIRST LOOK: Sourwood Cider’s funky little bar

FIRST LOOK: Sourwood Cider’s funky little bar: Just over a year after launching its unfiltered product, the curious, creative cidery debuts its taproom.

So what else is next?

“It’s always been very much, like, grow as we go,” Hannon says. “It’s been simple first, and then grow as we need to. And it happens that we’ve been growing.”

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Drink

Can you identify the Boxing Rock beer bandits?

By Martin Bauman

Can you identify the Boxing Rock beer bandits?

Good Robot’s opening a new space next to the Halifax Common—and the brewery wants your input

By Martin Bauman

Good Robot’s opening a new space next to the Halifax Common—and the brewery wants your input (4)

Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival is pouring for the first time since 2019

By Maryanne McLarty

Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival is pouring for the first time since 2019 (2)

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival

By Maryanne McLarty

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival
More »
More Drink
All Food + Drink

C19 Need to Know

Trending

In defence of Peeps

By Jenn Lee

In defence of Peeps

Can you identify the Boxing Rock beer bandits?

By Martin Bauman

Can you identify the Boxing Rock beer bandits?

What’s the story behind the French naval ship in Halifax’s waters?

By Martin Bauman and Kyle Shaw

What’s the story behind the French naval ship in Halifax’s waters?

Halifax Curling Club draws lawsuit over noise complaints

By Martin Bauman

Halifax Curling Club draws lawsuit over noise complaints (3)

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group