 Shelburne area wildfires cause closure of Black Loyalist Heritage Centre | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Communications Nova Scotia/Len Wagg
The Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne.

Shelburne area wildfires cause closure of Black Loyalist Heritage Centre

One of two provincial museums that’s shuttered until further notice; potential damage to these sites is yet to be confirmed.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

The unprecedented wildfires in Nova Scotia continue today, with the burning in Shelburne County now being called one of the biggest wildfires in the province’s history, as Global news reports. As a reported 17,602 hectares of a wooded area in the province’s southwestern pocket continues to blaze, about 5,000 people have been evacuated.


Amongst the places to shutter its doors has been the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre, a Birchtown museum that tells the story of, as its website puts it, “the world’s largest free African population outside of Africa, in the late 18th century in Nova Scotia.” An announcement was made by the Nova Scotia Museum (the entity that oversees the Centre, as well as other provincially-owned museums, like the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic) on May 30 that the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre would be “closed until further notice” due to threat of forest fire—along with the nearby Barrington Museum Complex.


Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources’s latest available map of the fire and the evacuation zone surrounding it (released at 11:41am May 31) showed both museums were outside of the fire itself, with the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre also just on the border of the evacuating area.


As of press time, The Coast has not heard back from the Nova Scotia Museum for comment or confirmation on any potential damage at either historic site.


A local state of emergency has been declared for the Municipality of the District of Shelburne, which will remain in effect for seven days.


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Two Dora-winning playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores

By Morgan Mullin

Two Dora-winning playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

By Morgan Mullin

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

By Morgan Mullin

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news

By Morgan Mullin

Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Two Dora-winning playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores

By Morgan Mullin

Two Dora-winning playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

By Morgan Mullin

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group