A world premiere play about Ukraine and more things to do this week

et ready to light up the group chat: here's your going-out guide for March 20-22, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.General knowledge trivia kicks the week off right at Stillwell Freehouse, Mondays from 8-10pm.Neptune Theatre's latest play—a new production, penned and directed by Annie Valentina—traces a journalist's attempt to re-connect with her family's roots by visiting 2014 Ukraine. As she treks to her father's village, she becomes detained by an armed militia that considers her a "western operative." Now, back in North America and watching war unfold in the nation, she shares her story for the first time. Catch the inspired-by-true-events story at 7:30pm and get tickets via Neptune's website This free show brings together four vocalists and a backing band to deliver a rich tribute to Tom Waits, the gravelly voiced singer-songwriter who's obsessed with America's underbelly. Held at the Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall, the show promises a mix of hits and new favourites from Waits's songbook. Tunes start at 7:30pm.