A new play about Ukraine opens at Neptune this week.
A world premiere play about Ukraine and more things to do this week

A Tom Waits tribute, trivia and more good times, too!

Get ready to light up the group chat: here's your going-out guide for March 20-22, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.

Try Trivia at Freehouse (March 20)

General knowledge trivia kicks the week off right at Stillwell Freehouse, Mondays from 8-10pm.

See Ballad of the Motherland (March 21-April 2)

Neptune Theatre's latest play—a new production, penned and directed by Annie Valentina—traces a journalist's attempt to re-connect with her family's roots by visiting 2014 Ukraine. As she treks to her father's village, she becomes detained by an armed militia that considers her a "western operative." Now, back in North America and watching war unfold in the nation, she shares her story for the first time. Catch the inspired-by-true-events story at 7:30pm and get tickets via Neptune's website.

See Graham Howes perform the music of Tom Waits

This free show brings together four vocalists and a backing band to deliver a rich tribute to Tom Waits, the gravelly voiced singer-songwriter who's obsessed with America's underbelly. Held at the Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall, the show promises a mix of hits and new favourites from Waits's songbook. Tunes start at 7:30pm.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
