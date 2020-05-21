SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Remembering Menz & Mollyz

One of the hardest-hitting casualties of COVID-19 is the city's most legendary gay bar.

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 5:54 AM

Aside from having possibly the sweatiest dance floor in town, Menz also hosted open mics, comedy nights, theatre shows, live music and the lion's share of drag shows in Halifax. - INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT
  • Instagram screenshot
  • Aside from having possibly the sweatiest dance floor in town, Menz also hosted open mics, comedy nights, theatre shows, live music and the lion's share of drag shows in Halifax.
Tonight at Menz & Mollyz, it would've been Thirsty Thursdays with DJ Dandersen—back in a world where such things could exist. Writing that sentence today, nine weeks (ish) into a global pandemic, feels like saying "this was a walking trail favoured by long-neck dinosaurs." Writing that sentence today, five weeks after a Facebook post said that the city's most notable gay bar—and the nucleus of Halifax drag culture—was closing for good, feels like saying "here's how long the nights were before electricity."

But how long will the nights be without Menz & Mollyz? Without the live music labyrinth that routinely had a punk show happening in a room full of dilapidated couches, next to a room that was a noise-proofed rave, next to a room that felt like a grittier Studio 54, sweaty dance floor and all? Where will the city's drag royalty twerk to Britney Spears? Where will so many newly out 2SLGBTQ+ people get a sense of offline community—and maybe even get a first kiss?

Where will the king and queen of Pride get their crowns from now on?

Of course gay culture doesn't die when a place closes, and of course there's lots to the 2sLGBTQ+ community that exists outside the gay bar ecosystem. But losing Menz does mean losing a key part of both Halifax's nightlife scene and an important gathering space for diverse communities. After all, Menz was one of the first bars in town to have genderless washrooms, and also hosted more Pride programming than anywhere else in the city.

From the bands that played a debut gig in the Rainbow Room, to the queens who held court, to the regulars who loved Menz like a second home, we want to know: What made Menz more than just another bar? Tell us your favourite memories—or, in true Drake style, about the best nights you'll never remember with friends you'll never forget. Fill out our anonymous web form now.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

The Scene

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.