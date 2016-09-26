click to enlarge via Facebook

Beals can be reached at 902-418-8990 andVote4beals@gmail.com, or via Facebook and Twitter.

The Coast sent all 53 candidates running in HRM’s municipal election the same 15-question survey in order to help their residents and our readers know a little more about who’s running for council. Here’s what Carlos Beals from Harbourview—Burnside—Dartmouth East sent back.

Why should residents of your district vote for you?

As a young professional, I believe in communities that are healthy, vibrant and full of innovative opportunities. In these communities we must invest in our youth, thus investing in a brighter future for all of HRM. I have the experience and passion to inspire residents, work through barriers and strengthen communities. I have a strong vision for District 6 and all of HRM to ensure a community where no one is left behind.

What’s something you wish people were talking about more this election?

The issue of violence and crime. Right now, on a municipal level we are not addressing this topic sufficiently. I believe in being proactive and innovative. I feel that if we create opportunities for residents to be productive and self-sustaining, residents can and will thrive. In doing this we will see a significant reduction in crime and violence. Let’s not wait to address this issue.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Dalhousie School of Law.”

What’s the most accurate criticism someone’s made about you?

I am very passionate about all things I do. At times I struggle with a work/life balance. Fortunately, I try to surround my self with friends and family who support, encourage and motivate me so I can continue to be the best version of me.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

Ne-Yo at the Halifax Forum.

What was the last movie you didn’t finish?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

What pisses you off?

Seeing too many residents under-represented and left behind in the progression and growth of this city.

What’s changed the most in your district since 2012?

Participation among young people. They are looking for programs and opportunities to connect to their community in a positive way.

What’s a specific moment in politics or your professional life that you really regret?

Not getting involved in municipal politics earlier. I didn't realize the impact that municipal politics has on people's daily lives, and when I became aware of this, it was clear to me that I needed to represent District 6. Representation to those who need it most.

What’s the last thing that made you really laugh?

Online Vine videos.

What’s your go-to meal when cooking?

Shepherd's pie.

What worries you the most about the Halifax Regional Municipality and the issues it's facing?

How difficult it is for youth to be successful and thrive. Too many of our young people are leaving the city to find viable opportunities outside of our city. We need to keep them in the city as they are our future.

How would you describe your opponents in this race?

Tony is a very nice guy. He is very friendly and seems passionate about the causes he supports.



What’s something you don’t know, but want to learn?

I would like to learn how to develop an app.

What do you promise NOT to do if elected?

I will not become a career municipal politician. I promise to serve all residents to the best of my abilities for my whole term, and should residents feel I am doing a good job, I will run for re-election at most twice. I feel that term limits are very important. I will represent the residents of District 6 for no more than three terms. I will stand by my vision and values and I want to be accountable and accessible to all residents to ensure that no one is being left behind.