Atlantic Lottery’s commitment to honouring the needs of their players and communities

As a purpose-driven organization, Atlantic Lottery is committed to putting Atlantic Canadians first and living their corporate values every day. While the organization continues to adapt with the ever-changing gaming industry in order to deliver on both player expectations and their mandate to make a positive contribution to the Atlantic region, their social purpose stays top of mind in all that they do.
They’re proud to contribute to the local economy by returning 100 percent of their profit to the four Atlantic provinces, and in 2022-23 they delivered $492.2 million to support important services that we all use, including health care, education and infrastructure. Beyond showing financial support to our region, Atlantic Lottery is also a firm believer in showing up for the community through social responsibility.
Atlantic Lottery has a long history of strong social responsibility programs including community sponsorships, employee wellness, asset disposal, an ethics hotline and healthy play. In addition to these important programs, the organization also recently embarked on an even more intentional path to enhance and improve Atlantic Lottery’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Some early examples include their involvement in the PrintReleaf program to contribute to reforestation and reduce Atlantic Lottery’s environmental impact, Indigenous ally training and workshops to support their commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, along with additional transparency about board and committee meetings. They are also always exploring new opportunities and approaches to improve their ESG practices.
Although they recognize that there is still plenty of work to be done, Atlantic Lottery continues to rise to the challenge for the betterment of their organization and the communities they serve. The organization believes that small steps can make a big difference, and it’s thanks to this mindset that has helped Atlantic Lottery reach many important goals over the years.
They have also been keen promoters of a diverse and inclusive workplace for all. With cultural sensitivity training programs, additional education training on Diversity and Inclusion, non-gendered and inclusive washrooms in the head office, along with pronouns added to employee email signatures, Atlantic Lottery has been steadily eliminating stigmas within their offices. These changes allow everyone to feel welcome in a workplace that recognizes, respects and accommodates the diversity, equity and inclusion of all individuals.
Atlantic Lottery takes this approach with the best intentions at heart because they know that these adjustments not only help to make their company stronger and improve employee experiences, but it can have a ripple effect into the community and helps demonstrate to all Atlantic Canadians that they are valued and an important part of our communities.
Atlantic Lottery is making great strides forward on this path as they continue to evolve their practices to better meet the needs of their players, Atlantic Canadians and their communities. This is one of the many ways that Atlantic Lottery celebrates the culture and diversity of our region, and another way they continue to help build a stronger Atlantic Canada.
This content has been developed and paid for by Atlantic Lottery without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.
